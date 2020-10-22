Radware Makes Its Bot Manager Service Available for Salesforce Commerce Cloud

/EIN News/ -- MAHWAH, N.J., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced that the Radware Bot Manager service is available for Salesforce Commerce Cloud . Radware’s Bot Manager service helps to safeguard users against revenue-impacting malicious bot attacks on their Web, mobile and API interfaces.



Offering Radware’s Bot Manager solution for Salesforce Commerce Cloud expands Radware’s exposure to a wide range of eCommerce companies so that they may protect their web properties from bot driven attacks.

Radware’s Annual Bad Bot report shows threat actors targeted the eCommerce industry the most with bad bots (27.7%). Radware’s Bot Manager solution protects against prevalent attacks against the eCommerce industry, such as payment fraud, account takeover, price scraping and inventory holdups. Radware’s Bot Manager service uses proprietary Intent-based Deep Behavioral Analysis (IDBA) to understand the intent of visitors to an organization’s website, app, and APIs, and blocks bots with malicious intent in real-time—including such that can mimic human behavior.

“2020 has proven to be a transformative year for eCommerce. In fact, According to Digitalcommerce360.com, U.S. online sales reached $73.2 billion in June year over year, up 76.2% compared with $41.5 billion a year earlier . The COVID-19 pandemic has retailers vying for market share while consumers shop online from home,” said Pavan Thatha, head of bot management solutions for Radware. “As many retailers, of all sizes, struggle to keep the business alive, they turn to eCommerce - a website, mobile app, or transactional advertising - as an effective means of reaching consumers. However, it also attracts malicious bots. While good bots can boost an eCommerce business, malicious bots can do a lot of damage, including denial of service, webs scraping, inventory holding, payment fraud, account takeovers, IP theft, and much more.”

To learn more about Radware Bot Manager for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, please visit https://www.salesforce.com/products/commerce-cloud/partner-marketplace/partners/radware-bot-manager/

Salesforce, Commerce Cloud, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

ABOUT RADWARE

Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com .



