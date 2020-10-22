Angolan Road Council analyzes plan

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 22 - A proposal of Angolan Road Plan, which aims to adapt the national road network to the country's current development conditions, was analyzed on Wednesday in Luanda.,

The information comes on a press release issued at the end of the meeting of the National Council for Traffic and Traffic Management (CNVOT) chaired by the Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa.

The press note reads that the proposal also aims to meet the stage of socio-economic growth achieved in the last decades with the construction and reconstruction of the national road network.

The note also reads that the road plan should be a sectorial instrument for Spatial Planning, defining the National Road Network of Angola, its administrative classification and management of road infrastructures.

The document proposes a structural adjustment for a new classification of roads, so that they are adequate to the administrative panorama and to the perspectives of a new territorial arrangement.

He states that, within the framework of administrative decentralization and the implementation of local governments, it will be up to the municipal administrations to manage, explore and plan the local roads.

The consultative body of President of Republic on traffic and traffic planning at national level also analyzed a proposal for a Regulation on Speed ​​Reducing and Traffic Calming Measures”.

The Regulation, which in general aims to promote sustainable mobility throughout the country, in harmony with the National Development Plan 2018-2022, establishes the rules applicable to the installation and signaling of roads.

This proposal advises the installation of roundabouts and mini-roundabouts, as well as electronic means to limit the speed on roads.

With these road engineering measures, the intention is to increase the sense of real and induced safety on the public road, by reducing the number of accidents, identifying and eliminating critical factors to road traffic and improving, in general, conditions of circulation.

These measures result from the need to reduce the harmful and serious consequences of road accidents, which in Angola represent 50 percent of deaths from unnatural causes.

The proposal for said regulation should be made compatible with the regulation on Traffic Signs, the Road Code and the SADC Road Signaling Manual.

CNVOT also considered the proposal for the National Roads Statute, defined by the Angolan Road Plan, establishing the rules of use, protection zones and the applicable sanctions regime.

The provisions of the Road Statute should apply to all users and the public that interferes with the use and conservation of national roads and their protection zones.

The National Council was also informed about the organization and functioning of the Provincial Councils for Road and Traffic Planning.