Vertiv Announces Distribution Partnership with Cyber Security South Africa (CSSA)

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) (www.Vertiv.com/en-emea), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced a distribution partnership with Cyber Security South Africa (CSSA), an industry-leading cyber security technology distributor.

While Africa expands its focus on fast tracking digital transformation and upscale cloud migration, Vertiv continues to expand its footprint in the region. The partnership will address the current data center challenges being faced in the country, by enabling availability through Vertiv’s premium infrastructure technologies and speed of delivery through CSSA’s developed distribution capabilities.

The timing of this partnership is particularly opportune. Remote workforces have escalated demand for connectivity, and South Africa has not been exempt from this trend. This has placed pressure on data centres and seen an increase of, and urgent need for, back-up power solutions due to extensive load shedding, rolling black-outs, and power-cuts across all South African borders. Telecom Service Providers have also reported a 40% jump in data usage (https://reut.rs/2Ti0e7D), and with no signs of this upsurge subsiding, mechanisms have to be in place to safeguard against overloads with a focus on back-up power sources.

Despite the pandemic, Vertiv’s commitment to offering a full spectrum of IT solutions is shown by their latest product releases (https://bit.ly/3dNMTNT) as well as existing flagship products. This includes the Vertiv™ Liebert® GXT5 UPS (https://bit.ly/3oeDWlE), and the Vertiv™ Edge 500 to 3000VA (https://bit.ly/3maqVaN). With output power factors of up to 1.0 and 0.9 respectively, both products are state-of-the-art, flexible, and highly-efficient UPS solutions that offer reliable protection for a diverse range of use cases.

“We are excited to add the Vertiv product range to our extensive offering, utilising our existing distribution footprint as well as engaging with new partners on our offering as an aggregator of products and services,” said Martin Britz, CEO of Cyber Security South Africa. He added: “We look forward to a successful relationship, not only between our two companies, but across our reseller network and customer base.”

“When Vertiv seeks out channel partners, the backbone of our distribution strategy in Africa, we look for game changers who can help us continue to innovate and disrupt new markets with industry-leading infrastructure”, said Pierre Havenga, managing director of Vertiv in the Middle East and Africa region. “What sets CSSA apart for us, is not just their extensive knowledge of the market, or their network of relationships and people, but ultimately their ability to leverage those networks and work with their channel partners to help meet customer demands fast.”

Through the award-winning Vertiv Partner Program (VPP), the company has been able to give partners full knowledge and confidence about Vertiv’s IT infrastructure solutions and pass on new skills to the wider IT community in the process.

A cornerstone of the VPP is the Vertiv Incentive Program (VIP) (www.Vertiv-VIP.com) that is being rolled out across Africa in 2020. Through the VIP, Vertiv partners are rewarded for buying Vertiv products, earning cash back when purchasing from the Vertiv channel portfolio. An enhanced program known as VIP+ has brought even more benefits to resellers through the silver, gold and platinum level of membership, including lower entry barriers, additional incentives upon registering and higher returns. These additions will enable even more partners to take advantage of the program while developing key skills and knowledge at their own pace.

About Cyber Security South Africa: Cyber Security South-Africa (CSSA) (www.CSZA.co.za) is an industry-leading, Cyber Security Technology Distributor, backed by globally recognised international vendors. Our Company founders are all IT industry veterans with over 80 years’ of industry experience. The network that we have developed over the years, in terms of people, relationships as well as the trust we have earned in the industry, sets CSSA aside from other organizations. Security, virtual infrastructure and cloud demand, along with ancillary services, are growing exponentially, faster than anything else in the market. Part of the reason is that there is a massive skills shortage in the security space, underpinned by both consumer and business requirements to work remotely. CSSA, as a value-added distributor, has identified and filled these gaps.

We offer a comprehensive list of solutions working through trusted local channel partners. We work with partners, to help create the market. We are available to help partners with both planning and deployment.

About Vertiv: Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) (www.Vertiv.com) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers’ vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. As Architects of Continuity™, Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit www.Vertiv.com.