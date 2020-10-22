National College Resources Foundation Hosts Virtual Seattle/Pacific Northwest Black College Expo
The third annual Black College Expo makes access to higher learning institutions accessible to students in the Pacific Northwest from their home computer.SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the 3rd Annual Seattle/Pacific Northwest Black College Expo will be hosted LIVE virtually on Friday, October 23rd 2020 from 3pm – 7pm PST. The Virtual Seattle/Pacific Northwest Expo is an ONLINE Experience for students to gain access to colleges, highlighting HBCUs, historically black colleges and universities, and other educational programs.
In an effort to support and connect with students in the Seattle/Pacific Northwest area, National College Resources Foundation has partnered with Seattle Public Schools District and Renton School District.
Sponsored by US Army and Wells Fargo Bank, the Seattle/Pacific Northwest Black College Expo is an opportunity for students to get ACCEPTED on the spot, get their college application FEES Waived and receive SCHOLARSHIPS. This event will help high school seniors and college transfer students looking to transfer to a four-year college.
Wells Fargo has also partnered with the Black College Expo to give away over $5,000 in scholarships.
In addition to getting connected to college recruiters, students will have access to informative seminars and workshops which include but are not limited to “How to Prepare for College” presented by College Prep 365, “411 for Student Athletes during & Post COVID”, and YoYo Teaches: “How to Get A’s in English”.
The Seattle/Pacific Northwest Black College Expo is open to students, educators, and parents of all backgrounds.
To register please visit https://hopin.to/events/black-college-expo-live-seattle-virtual-experience
Instructions for connecting to event:
Please use a laptop, desktop, or tablet device, or even your cell phone to connect to event. We advise that you use Google Chrome as your browser the day of the event. Make sure you're in a quiet place with a strong connection to Wi-Fi.
About the Black College Expo
Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademark program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501c3 non-profit organization that functions daily as a full-service student outreach program in various schools. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF's mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at risk, low resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequalities.
For additional information, sponsorship/partnership opportunities
visit www.thecollegeexpo.org or call 877-427-4100 or email info@thecollegeexpo.org
