Aria Kozak, President & CEO, Elite Interactive, Talks About POLICE DISPATCH QUALITY Award

www.Eliteisi.com Aria Kozak, President & CEO, Elite Interactive www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

“We are honored to be recognized by SIAC in recognition of our cutting edge, value added, technologies which have totally eliminated false alarms 100%. "

It's an honor to chat with Aria Kozak, "The Father Of Remote Guarding". False alarms waste police resources, time and money and cause accidents - Elite solutions totally eliminate false alarms - 100%!” — Martin Eli, Publisher, SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aria Kozak, President & CEO, Elite Interactive, is proud to announce that Elite was awarded and recognized as North America’s best overall security company collaborating with the law enforcement community with the 16th Annual PDQ Award.

What is the PDQ Award?

Security companies and law enforcement agencies work together as partners, sharing information and communicating frequently to protect public safety and serve their communities. The Security Industry Alarm Coalition (SIAC) created the POLICE DISPATCH QUALITY program to promote cooperative best practices, to reduce unnecessary dispatches and give officers the most complete information when responding to alarms. We are looking for companies that exemplify an all out effort to reduce alarm dispatches from implementing ECC Enhanced Call Confirmation (2-calls) to training customers and working closely with law enforcement. The best overall collaboration will be honored with the North American PDQ Award. Co-sponsored by Security Sales & Integration, PPVAR and the IQ Certification Program! http://www.siacinc.org/PDQAwards.aspx



What is the SIAC and it’s mission?

The mission of the Security Industry Alarm Coalition is to create a structure for all interested parties to come together under the banner of “dispatch reduction” and “alarm management” and through a coordinated effort to maximize the impact on “false dispatch reduction” and “alarm management” across North America by maintaining a liaison with national and state (or provincial) law enforcement leadership, while educating and empowering local alarm communities to proactively foster relationships with law enforcement before a crisis develops. SIAC, Inc is a 501(c)(6) not for profit Delaware corporation. Our Board of Directors has two members from each of the major North American trade associations: CANASA - Canadian Security Association, TMA - The Monitoring Association (formerly CSAA), ESA - Electronic Security Association, SIA - Security Industry Alarm Association, and an elected Chairman. http://www.siacinc.org/about_us.aspx



Aria Kozak, said, “We are honored to be recognized by SIAC in recognition of our cutting edge, value added, technologies which have totally eliminated false alarms 100%. Our Security Operations Command Center (SOCC) is the only UL Approved center for Remote Guarding. We employ the most sophisticated and robust technologies including AI and machine learning in order to accomplish our mission.”



What does law enforcement say about Elite ?



Commander Keith Bushey, Los Angeles Police Department (Retired)

“ELITE’s Interactive Remote Guarding is a dream come true for law enforcement. There are no false alarms or unnecessary public safety responses! From the moment of intrusion on premises, the event is monitored live in ELITE’s Command Center, with an immediate law enforcement notification only if a response is truly necessary. Most intrusions, such as trespassing kids or homeless, are resolved by ELITE’s state-of-the interactive loud-speaker system. When ELITE calls, it is because there is a verified crime or emergency in progress. During the law enforcement response, trained command center personnel (with info from the multiple state-of-the-art cameras) provide officers with a real-time information about the suspect(s), his or her actions and precise location, any weapons seen and other information that is helpful during the response.”



Justin Feffer, Board Member and retired commanding officer of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office Cyber Crime Section

“Elite’s success is based upon its ability to integrate a network of remote sensors with advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning supervised by well trained security professionals. Elite protects this network with best in class cyber security practices and adheres to well established cyber security standards.”



Tom Stone, Chairman, Elite LEAB, Executive Director Emeritus, FBI – LEEDA, Chief of Police (Retired)

“Elite ISI’s remote guarding capabilities benefit not only client assets that it protects but also area law enforcement officers when responding to calls for service. Responding officers know that when their Communication Center receives notification from Elite of an in-progress event, Elite Command Center agents will be able to see everything occurring throughout the event. Responding officers receive real-time information about the event and subject activity. Elite has set the benchmark for its continued innovation in remote guarding capabilities and officer safety. Additional benefits of remote guarding include the ability to provide necessary information and documentation for successful prosecution of detected crimes and Elite’s real-time video surveillance and “voice down” capabilities to frequently deter subjects and avoid the need for law enforcement response. Elite ISI’s Law Enforcement Advisory Board is comprised of former law enforcement executives who serve as advisors to the Elite leadership team and as liaison between Elite’s clients and law enforcement agencies in its service areas.”



Police Chief Ken Winter, Cheyney, Kansas:

“We support the use of remote guarding in our profession not only as a time saving system for ruling out false alarm claims but as a huge safety tool for our responding officers.”



Police Chief Mark M. Mathies, Edwardsville, Kansas:

“Remote guarding is an innovative combination of advanced technology and traditional man-guarding components that enhances both responses to, and prevention of, criminal activity. Through analytical software, a system of communication, human verification, and the ability to provide real-time information to security agents and law enforcement, remote guarding increases officer safety, provides greater opportunity for offender apprehension, and reduces the burden of false alarms on law enforcement.”



For more information about the 12 verticals serviced by Elite, please click here: https://eliteisi.com/industry-solutions/



Please also join the discussion with Michael Zatulov, COO, Elite Interactive, “In The Boardroom” on SecuritySolutionsWatch.com about the unique advantages of remote guarding during the COVID-19 pandemic: http://securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_EliteInteractive_Zatulov.html



For more information about Elite Interactive, please click here: https://eliteisi.com/



For actual arrest videos and more about the partnership with Law Enforcement: https://eliteisi.com/law-enforcement/



Contact: Michael Campbell

Elite Interactive Solutions, LLC.

+1 877-378-5344

Email: info@eliteisi.com

Watch the Elite Video of an actual detainment in real time!