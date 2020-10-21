Aerosol Actuators Market To Reach USD 1,587.5 Million By 2027 | Reports and Data

Key players in the aerosol actuators market include Lindal Group, Aptar Group, Coster Group, Mitani Valve Co. Ltd., Summit Packaging Systems, Presspart Manufacturing Ltd., Precision Valve Corporation, E C Pack Industrial Ltd., Ultramotive Corporation, and Newman-Green Inc., among others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing aerosol related household & personal care products use due to the ease of product usage coupled with reduced human interaction during product dispensing is projected to fuel demand for Aerosol Actuators.

The global Aerosol Actuators market is forecasted to reach USD 1,587.5 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is distinguished by the involvement of various companies engaged in the manufacturing of high volume actuators. The growing prevalence of respiratory diseases, like asthma, especially in developed countries, is projected to drive the market for aerosol inhalers worldwide. The rising usage of relief sprays by physiotherapists and players in sports for on-field injuries treatment is anticipated to drive the aerosol demand in healthcare applications, thus driving the market growth of actuators.

The increased usage of personal grooming products due to growing inclination towards personal care and appearance is a significant factor in propelling market growth. Increasing aerosol actuators' usage in nasal sprays, therapeutic lotion dispensers, and other easy-to-use prescription items is projected to fuel the demand for aerosol actuators in the upcoming years. Technological advancements in the design and development of actuators for improving product aesthetics and ease of usage have resulted in increased product demand, e.g., the factories in China import low-cost raw materials from the industries in the market.

Key industry players are engaged in producing personalized and regular actuators supplied via a dedicated supply chain connectivity leading aerosol producers and fillers. The majority of the company's large-scale production runs the industry by direct partnerships with leading aerosol manufacturers. With the growing demand for respiratory devices and asthma inhalers, the industry has experienced strong demand for dose actuators in the healthcare sector over the last few years.

The COVID-19 impact:

As the COVID-19 crisis is rising, producers are rapidly changing their activities and purchasing strategies to meet the demands of a pandemic that has developed the need for Aerosol Actuators based on the market. A series of unprecedented sitiations will arise over a few months as producers and their vendors adapt to changing customer demands. Various regions are vulnerable to export-dependent economies, in this unfortunate global situation. The impact of this pandemic will reshape the global Aerosol Actuators markets when certain manufacturers either close down or decrease their production due to a lack of downstream demand. Some nations have their production suspended by their respective governments as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of the virus. Market dynamics in Asia Pacific regions have become very unpredictable, weakening regularly and finding it impossible to stable themselves.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on Product, Dosage Actuators generated a revenue of USD 328.4 Million in 2019. It is projected to rise with a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period, owing to growing usage for dosage aerosol actuators products in respiratory devices.

The Steel-Tinplate Actuators expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecasted period, owing to its wide variety of applications in household products that place a greater emphasis on the pressure of the containers.

The personal care sector is the major contributor to the Aerosol Actuators market. The personal care sector of the European region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 36.0% of the market in the year 2019, owing to the increasing usage for spray-based personal care items comprising hairsprays and shaving creams.

Europe dominated the market for Aerosol Actuators in 2019. The region's consistent focus on cost-effective and innovative procedures adopted in the industry is driving the market. The European region held approximately 38.0% of the market, followed by the Asia Pacific, which contains around 22.0% market in the year 2019.

Key participants include Lindal Group, Aptar Group, Coster Group, Mitani Valve Co. Ltd., Summit Packaging Systems, Presspart Manufacturing Ltd., Precision Valve Corporation, E C Pack Industrial Ltd., Ultramotive Corporation, and Newman-Green Inc., among others.

Segments Covered in the Report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Aerosol Actuators market on the basis of Product, Type, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Male Actuators

Female Actuators

Dosage Actuators

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aluminum Aerosol Actuators

Steel-Tinplate Actuators

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Personal Care

Household

Automotive & Industrial

Paints

Medical

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

