Attorney General Josh Stein Honors North Carolinians with 2020 Dogwood Awards

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today awarded 27 North Carolinians with the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award. These awards are given annually to honor North Carolinians who are dedicated to keeping people safe, healthy, and happy in their communities. Each of today’s 27 recipients has been working to address issues that make North Carolina safer and stronger, including bringing justice to victims of sexual assault, fighting addiction, protecting our environment, making the criminal justice system fairer, and improving people’s health.

“2020 has been a difficult year,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “That makes it all the more rewarding for me to honor these Dogwood Award winners – each of whom are working hard to make the lives of those around them better. I appreciate all their hard work and their contributions to making North Carolina safer and stronger.”

A full list of 2020 Dogwood Award Recipients is below:

Randy Abbott, volunteer coordinator, SAFE Project, Greensboro

Sheriff Charles Blackwood, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsborough

Dr. Carly Brown, Masks of Love, Asheville

District Attorney Ben David, New Hanover & Pender County District Attorney’s Office, Wilmington

District Attorney Satana Deberry, Durham County District Attorney’s Office, Durham

Christian Dueñas, DACA recipient and advocate, Durham

Bishop Todd Fulton, Mt. Moriah Outreach Center, Kernersville

Peter Gilbert, Legal Aid of North Carolina, Durham

Peter Gwaltney, North Carolina Bankers Association, Wake Forest

Hayley Harris and Lara Purnell, Layers of Dignity, Raleigh

Chief Mark Holtzman, Greenville Police Department, Greenville

Mayor Vi Lyles, Charlotte

Beth Messersmith, MomsRising, Durham

Mike Reardon, Carolina Climbers Association, Asheville

Sec. Michael Regan, North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Raleigh

Sheriff Danny Rogers, Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, Greensboro

Rep. Carson Smith, District 16, Hampstead

Jessie Smith, UNC School of Government, Chapel Hill

Principal Chief Richard Sneed, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Cherokee

Sheriff Keith Stone, Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Nashville

Isaac Sturgill, Legal Aid of North Carolina, Charlotte

Frank Timberlake, Rich Square Market, Rich Square

Dr. Ogugua Ndili Obi, Vidant Health, Greenville

Wendy Mateo-Pascual, Latinx community advocate, Concord

Dr. Anuradha Rao-Patel, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, Durham

Amy Upham, Buncombe County Opioid Response Coordinator, Asheville

