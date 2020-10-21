Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HighPeak Energy, Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings on Monday, November 9, 2020

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK), today announced that it plans to release third quarter 2020 operational and financial results after the close of trading on Monday, November 9, 2020.

About HighPeak Energy, Inc.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.highpeakenergy.com.

Investor Contact:

Ryan Hightower

Vice President, Business Development

817.850.9204

rhightower@highpeakenergy.com

Source: HighPeak Energy, Inc.

