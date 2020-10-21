Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,036 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,204 in the last 365 days.

Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Net Income of $107.3 million and Year-to-Date Net Income of $191.8 million

/EIN News/ -- ROSEMONT, Ill., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company” or "we") (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record net income of $107.3 million or $1.67 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2020, an increase in diluted earnings per common share of 391% compared to the second quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 1% compared to the third quarter of 2019. The Company recorded net income of $191.8 million or $3.06 per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2020 compared to net income of $269.7 million or $4.60 per diluted common share for the same period of 2019.

Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2020:
Comparative information to the second quarter of 2020

  • Total assets increased by $192 million.
  • Total loans increased by $733 million.
  • Total deposits increased by $193 million.
  • Net interest income decreased by $7.2 million primarily due to lower Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan fee accretion as a result of changes to the estimated timing of loan forgiveness. The Company recognized $17.4 million of PPP loan fee accretion in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $25.1 million in the prior quarter. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had approximately $49.3 million of PPP loan fees that have yet to be recognized in income.
  • The loans to deposits ratio ended the third quarter of 2020 at 89.7% as compared to 88.1% as of the prior quarter end. Excluding PPP loans, the loans to deposits ratio ended the third quarter of 2020 at 80.2%.
  • Mortgage banking revenue increased by $6.2 million to $108.5 million for the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $102.3 million in the prior quarter.
    • Loans originated for sale in the third quarter of 2020 totaled $2.2 billion, essentially unchanged from the prior quarter.
  • Outstanding COVID-19 related loan modifications for customers totaled approximately $413 million or 1.4% of total loans, excluding PPP loans, as of September 30, 2020 as compared to $1.7 billion or 6.2% as of June 30, 2020.
  • Provision for credit losses totaled $25.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $135.1 million in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Recorded net charge-offs of $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, of which $6.4 million were reserves on individually assessed loans as of the prior quarter end, as compared to net charge-offs of $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans, totaled 12 basis points in the third quarter of 2020 on an annualized basis compared to 20 basis points on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2020.
  • The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio is approximately 1.88% of the outstanding balance as of September 30, 2020, up from 1.85% as of the prior quarter end. See Table 12 for more information.
  • Non-performing assets totaled $182.3 million, or 0.42% of total assets, as of September 30, 2020 as compared to $198.5 million, or 0.46% of total assets, as of the prior quarter end.

Other items of note from the third quarter of 2020

  • Recorded a decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions, net of derivative contract activity held as an economic hedge, of $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to a decline of $7.4 million in the prior quarter.
  • Agreed to settle long standing recourse obligation disputes which resulted in an additional accrual of $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, recorded as a reduction to other mortgage banking revenue.
  • Accrued $6.3 million of contingent consideration expense related to the previous acquisition of mortgage operations in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $7.2 million in the prior quarter, which was recorded in other non-interest expense.
  • Recorded acquisition related costs of $132,000 in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $4.9 million in the prior quarter.
  • Recorded a $9.0 million state income tax benefit in the third quarter of 2020 related to the settlement of an uncertain tax position. Net of the federal tax impact, the reduction to income tax expense was $7.1 million.

Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I remain very proud of the extraordinary effort put forth by our employees to support our customers and our communities amid the challenges of COVID-19. Wintrust reported record net income of $107.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, up from $21.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. The third quarter of 2020 was characterized by strong loan growth, declining net interest income primarily due to lower PPP loan fee accretion, strong mortgage banking revenue, increased allowance for credit losses coverage and a continued focus to increase franchise value in our market area."

Mr. Wehmer continued, "The Company grew total loans by $733 million or 9%, on an annualized basis, in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2020. The Company experienced growth in its commercial, commercial real estate and premium finance receivable portfolios. In addition, the Company originated approximately $27 million of PPP loans in the third quarter of 2020. Our loan pipelines remain strong and we expect to continue to grow loans in the fourth quarter of 2020 without compromising our credit standards. Total deposits increased by $193 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020 including $205 million of non-interest bearing deposit growth. We continue to emphasize growing our franchise including gathering low cost deposits which we believe will drive value in the long term. We have accumulated excess liquidity in recent quarters and believe that, if conditions allow for suitable deployment of such excess liquidity, we could potentially increase our net interest margin by 10-25 basis points, depending on the mix of earning assets of such reinvestment. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 89.7% and we believe that we have sufficient liquidity to meet customer loan demand."

Mr. Wehmer commented, "Net interest income decreased in the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower PPP loan fee accretion as a result of changes to the estimated timing of loan forgiveness. The Company recognized $17.4 million of PPP loan fee accretion in third quarter of 2020 as compared to $25.1 million in the prior quarter. Excluding the impact of PPP fees, the Company effectively offset the net interest margin impact of declining earning asset yields through downward repricing of interest-bearing deposits. We expect that, absent changes to the level of PPP loan fee accretion, we can continue to mitigate loan yield compression with deposit repricing in the fourth quarter of 2020. Further, to the extent we identify prudent opportunities to deploy excess liquidity, we may be able to improve net interest margin."

Mr. Wehmer noted, “Our mortgage banking business delivered another record quarter of mortgage banking revenue in light of the demand associated with historically low long-term interest rates. Loan volumes originated for sale in the third quarter of 2020 were $2.2 billion, essentially unchanged from the second quarter of 2020. As a result of increases in both current and forecasted revenues given the favorable mortgage banking environment, the Company recorded increased contingent consideration expense related to the previous acquisition of mortgage operations. Additionally, the Company recorded a $3.0 million decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions. We are leveraging efficiencies in our delivery channels and staffing strategies to keep pace with unprecedented demand. The strong quarter of mortgage performance contributed to reporting a 0.87% net overhead ratio for the third quarter of 2020. We believe the fourth quarter of 2020 will provide another strong quarter for mortgage banking production."

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "The Company recorded provision for credit losses of $25.0 million in the third quarter increasing our allowance for credit losses. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of September 30, 2020 is approximately 1.88% of the outstanding balance. Net charge-offs totaled $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, of which $6.4 million were reserves on individually assessed loans as of the prior quarter end, as compared to $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. Additionally, the level of non-performing assets decreased by $16.2 million to $182.3 million. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit."

Mindful of the challenges ahead, Mr. Wehmer noted, "We leverage robust capital and liquidity management frameworks, which include stress testing processes, to assess and monitor risk and inform decision making. The Company's capital ratios were stable in the third quarter of 2020 as net income supported asset growth. We believe the Company's capital levels remain adequate and will evaluate if it is prudent to resume repurchasing common stock."

Mr. Wehmer concluded, "We remain committed to supporting our community, including the well-being and safety of our customers and employees. We believe that our opportunities for both internal and external growth remain consistently strong and were particularly enhanced as a result of our successful participation in PPP lending. However, we continue to carefully monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and evaluate the impact that it could have on the economy, our customers and our business. We remain focused on navigating the current environment by actively monitoring and managing our credit portfolio."

The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the third quarter of 2020. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

Graphs available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6ccf49fe-326a-4af9-87b2-479bbf0543ee

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total asset growth of $192 million in the third quarter of 2020 was primarily comprised of a $733 million increase in loans, partially offset by a $417 million decrease in investment securities and a $189 million decrease in interest-bearing deposits with banks. The $733 million increase in loans is comprised of a $418 million increase in commercial loans, a $222 million increase in commercial real estate loans and a $148 million increase in premium finance receivables. The $417 million decrease in investment securities was primarily due to accelerated prepayments and exercised embedded call options. The Company believes that the $3.8 billion of interest-bearing deposits with banks held as of September 30, 2020 provides more than sufficient liquidity to operate its business plan.

Total liabilities increased $108 million in the third quarter of 2020 resulting primarily from a $193 million increase in total deposits. The increase in deposits includes a $272 million increase in MaxSafe money market deposits and a $205 million increase in non-interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a $197 million decrease in wealth management deposits. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 89.7%. Management believes in substantially funding the Company's balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources as appropriate to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Tables 1 through 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the third quarter of 2020, net interest income totaled $255.9 million, a decrease of $7.2 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020 and a decrease of $8.9 million as compared to the third quarter of 2019. The $7.2 million decrease in net interest income in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to $7.7 million less PPP loan fee accretion in the third quarter of 2020.

Net interest margin was 2.56% (2.57% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2020 compared to 2.73% (2.74% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2020 and 3.37% (3.39% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2019. The 17 basis point decrease in net interest margin in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2020 was attributable to a 32 basis point decline in the yield on earning assets and a four basis point decrease in the net free funds contribution partially offset by a 19 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The 32 basis point decline in the yield on earning assets in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2020 was in part due to a 14 basis point impact attributed to the declining yield on PPP loans. The remaining 18 basis point decrease in earning asset yields, primarily due to declining loan yields, excluding PPP, was more than offset by a 19 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to a 20 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits as management initiated various deposit rate reductions given the low interest rate environment.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Tables 4 through 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $389.0 million as of September 30, 2020 an increase of $15.8 million as compared to $373.2 million as of June 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses increased primarily due to portfolio changes partially offset by changes in the macroeconomic forecasted conditions which contributed to decrease reserves. Consistent with the recovery in economic activity since the end of the second quarter of 2020, the Company's third quarter of 2020 macroeconomic forecasts of key model inputs (Gross Domestic Product, Baa Corporate Credit spreads, Dow Jones Total Stock Market Index and Commercial Real Estate Price Index) assume an improvement in the economic outlook compared to the macroeconomic forecasts used in the second quarter of 2020. While the uncertainties around the path of the recovery are still present, the third quarter of 2020 macroeconomic forecasts assume that the impact of those uncertainties on economic growth is relatively less severe compared to that assumed in the prior quarter. The Commercial, Industrial and Other portfolio realized a decrease in the allowance for credit losses as compared to the prior quarter-end, which was primarily driven by improving Dow Jones Total Stock Market Index and Baa Corporate Credit spread macroeconomic scenario variables. A deterioration in the CRE Price Index for the first portion of the Reasonable & Supportable period was a primary driver of increases in the allowance for credit losses of the Commercial Real Estate portfolios. Other key drivers of allowance for credit losses changes in these portfolios include, but are not limited to, net new loan growth and loan risk rating migration.

The provision for credit losses totaled $25.0 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $135.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $10.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets at a certain point in time. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in the core loan portfolio, the niche and consumer loan portfolio and the purchased loan portfolio as of September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, a $6.1 million decrease from $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 and a $165,000 decrease from $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans, totaled 12 basis points in the third quarter of 2020 on an annualized basis compared to 20 basis points on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2020 and 15 basis points on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2019. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

As of September 30, 2020, $49.9 million of all loans, or 0.2%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $186.5 million, or 0.6%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. As of June 30, 2020, $79.3 million of all loans, or 0.3%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $166.4 million, or 0.5%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. Many of the commercial and commercial real-estate loans shown as 60 to 89 days and 30 to 59 days past due are included on the Company’s internal problem loan reporting system. Loans on this system are closely monitored by management on a monthly basis.

The Company’s home equity and residential real estate loan portfolios continue to exhibit low delinquency rates as of September 30, 2020. Home equity loans at September 30, 2020 that are current with regard to the contractual terms of the loan agreement represent 98.3% of the total home equity portfolio. Residential real estate loans at September 30, 2020 that are current with regards to the contractual terms of the loan agreements comprised 98.2% of total residential real estate loans outstanding. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

Outstanding COVID-19 related loan modifications for customers totaled approximately $413 million or 1.4% of total loans, excluding PPP loans as of September 30, 2020 as compared to $1.7 billion or 6.2% as of June 30, 2020. The outstanding modifications primarily changed terms to interest-only payments.

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.42% as of September 30, 2020, compared to 0.46% at June 30, 2020, and 0.38% at September 30, 2019. Non-performing assets totaled $182.3 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $198.5 million at June 30, 2020 and $132.0 million at September 30, 2019. Non-performing loans totaled $173.1 million, or 0.54% of total loans, at September 30, 2020 compared to $188.3 million, or 0.60% of total loans, at June 30, 2020 and $114.3 million, or 0.44% of total loans, at September 30, 2019. The decrease in non-performing loans as of September 30, 2020 as compared to June 30, 2020 is primarily due to an $18.8 million decrease in total non-performing premium finance receivable balances. State emergency orders and pandemic delays on processing of return premiums, which serve as our collateral, contributed to the increase in 90 day past due premium finance receivables in the second quarter of 2020. As state emergency orders expired in the third quarter of 2020, many of the non-performing premium finance receivables were modified and returned to current as of September 30, 2020. Other real estate owned ("OREO") of $9.2 million at September 30, 2020 decreased by $1.0 million compared to $10.2 million at June 30, 2020 and decreased $8.3 million compared to $17.5 million at September 30, 2019. Management is pursuing the resolution of all non-performing assets. At this time, management believes OREO is appropriately valued at the lower of carrying value or fair value less estimated costs to sell. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue increased by $2.3 million during the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to increased asset management fees and brokerage commissions. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue increased by $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to a $5.8 million increase in revenue related to mortgage servicing rights activity. Loans originated for sale were $2.2 billion in the third quarter of 2020, essentially unchanged from the second quarter of 2020. The percentage of origination volume from refinancing activities was 59% in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to 70% in the second quarter of 2020. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market.

During the third quarter of 2020, the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio increased primarily due to increased capitalization of $20.9 million during the third quarter. This increase was partially offset by a negative fair value adjustment of $3.0 million as well as a reduction in value of $7.9 million due to payoffs and paydowns of the existing portfolio. The Company entered into interest rate swaps at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2019 to economically hedge a portion of the potential negative fair value changes recorded in earnings related to its mortgage servicing rights portfolio. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company terminated the interest rate swaps. No economic hedges were outstanding relative to the mortgage servicing rights portfolio as of September 30, 2020 or June 30, 2020.

Other non-interest income decreased by $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower swap fees with commercial clients.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Tables 15 and 16 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $9.9 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2020. The $9.9 million increase is comprised of an increase of $4.8 million in employee benefits expense, an increase of $2.8 million in salaries expense, and an increase of $2.3 million in commissions and incentive compensation. The increase in employee benefits expense is primarily due to increases in employee insurance expense related to higher medical claims in the third quarter of 2020. The increase in salaries expense is primarily related to increased staffing costs to support mortgage origination. The increase in commissions and incentive compensation is primarily due to a reversal of expense associated with the Company's long term incentive program recorded in the second quarter of 2020.

Equipment expense totaled $17.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $1.4 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020. This increase is primarily due to increased software licensing expenses.

Professional fees totaled $6.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $1.2 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in the third quarter relates primarily to lower legal and consulting fees during the period. Professional fees include legal, audit and tax fees, external loan review costs, consulting arrangements and normal regulatory exam assessments.

Data processing expenses totaled $5.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $4.7 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in the third quarter relates primarily to conversion costs of $4.5 million associated with the Countryside Bank acquisition recognized in the second quarter of 2020.

Miscellaneous expense in the third quarter of 2020 increased $1.1 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase in the third quarter is primarily due to higher loan expenses. The third quarter of 2020 included $6.3 million of contingent consideration expense related to the previous acquisition of mortgage operations as compared to $7.2 million in the prior quarter. The liability for contingent consideration expense related to the previous acquisition of mortgage operations is based upon forward looking mortgage origination volumes and the estimated profitability of that operation. Should those assumptions change going forward, the liability may need to be increased or decreased. The contractual period covering contingent consideration ends in January 2023. Miscellaneous expense also includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors fees, telephone, travel and entertainment, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and lending origination costs that are not deferred.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $30.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $35.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. The effective tax rates were 21.83% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 29.46% in the second quarter of 2020 and 26.36% in the third quarter of 2019. The effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2020 reflects a $9.0 million state income tax benefit related to the settlement of an uncertain tax position. Net of the federal tax impact, the reduction to income tax expense was $7.1 million.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the third quarter of 2020, this unit expanded its loan and deposit portfolios. However, the banking segment also experienced net interest margin compression primarily due to lower PPP loan fee accretion in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Mortgage banking revenue was $108.5 million for the third quarter of 2020 an increase of $6.2 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to a $5.8 million increase in revenue related to mortgage servicing rights activity. Services charges on deposit accounts totaled $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 an increase of $1.1 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher account analysis and overdraft fees. The Company's gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained strong as of September 30, 2020. Before the impact of scheduled payments and prepayments, gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines were estimated to be approximately $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion at September 30, 2020. When adjusted for the probability of closing, the pipelines were estimated to be approximately $850 million to $950 million at September 30, 2020.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $2.8 billion during the third quarter of 2020 and average balances increased by $582.1 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase in average balances was more than offset by margin compression in this portfolio resulting in a $1.3 million decrease in interest income attributed to the lower market rates of interest associated with the insurance premium finance receivables portfolio. The Company's leasing business grew during the third quarter of 2020, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, increasing by $20.3 million to $2.0 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020. Revenues from the Company's out-sourced administrative services business were $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $144,000 from the second quarter of 2020.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue increased by $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020, totaling $25.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. Increases in asset management fees were primarily due to favorable equity market performance during the third quarter of 2020. At September 30, 2020, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $28.2 billion of assets under administration, which included $3.5 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $1.2 billion increase from the $27.0 billion of assets under administration at June 30, 2020.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Paycheck Protection Program

On March 27, 2020, the President of the United States signed the CARES Act which authorized the Small Business Administration ("SBA") to guarantee loans under the PPP for small businesses who meet the necessary eligibility requirements in order to keep their workers on the payroll. The Company began accepting applications on April 3, 2020. As of September 30, 2020, the Company secured authorization from the SBA and funded over 12,000 PPP loans with a carrying balance of approximately $3.4 billion.

Acquisitions

On November 1, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of SBC, Incorporated (“SBC”).  SBC was the parent company of Countryside Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired Countryside Bank's six banking offices located in Countryside, Burbank, Darien, Homer Glen, Oak Brook and Chicago, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $620 million in assets, including approximately $423 million in loans, and approximately $508 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $40 million on the acquisition.

On October 7, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of STC Bancshares Corp. (“STC”).  STC was the parent company of STC Capital Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired STC Capital Bank's five banking offices located in the communities of St. Charles, Geneva and South Elgin, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $250 million in assets, including approximately $174 million in loans, and approximately $201 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $19 million on the acquisition.

On May 24, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of Rush-Oak Corporation ("ROC"). ROC was the parent company of Oak Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired Oak Bank's one banking location in Chicago, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $223 million in assets, including approximately $125 million in loans, and approximately $161 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $12 million on the acquisition.

Adoption of New Credit Losses Accounting Standard

Beginning in 2020, the Company adopted CECL, which impacted the measurement of the Company’s allowance for credit losses (including the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments). CECL replaced the previous incurred loss methodology, which delayed recognition until such loss was probable, with a methodology that reflects an estimate of lifetime expected credit losses considering current economic condition and forecasts. Though other assets, including investment securities and other receivables, were considered in-scope of the standard and required a measurement of the allowance for credit loss, the most significant impact of CECL remains within the Company’s loan portfolios and related lending commitments. For more information regarding the adoption of CECL, see the "Asset Quality" section and the asset quality Tables 10-14 in this report.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to the second quarter of 2020 (sequential quarter) and third quarter of 2019 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

    Three Months Ended   % or(1)
basis point  (bp)
change from 		  % or
basis point  (bp)
change from
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Sep 30, 2020 		  Jun 30, 2020   Sep 30, 2019 2nd Quarter
2020   		   3rd Quarter
2019   
Net income   $ 107,315     $ 21,659     $ 99,121   395   %   8   %
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2)   162,310     165,756     145,435   (2 )     12    
Net income per common share – diluted   1.67     0.34     1.69   391       (1 )  
Net revenue (3)   426,529     425,124     379,989         12    
Net interest income   255,936     263,131     264,852   (3 )     (3 )  
Net interest margin   2.56 %   2.73 %   3.37 % (17 ) bp   (81 ) bp
Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)   2.57     2.74     3.39   (17 )     (82 )  
Net overhead ratio (4)   0.87     0.93     1.40   (6 )     (53 )  
Return on average assets   0.99     0.21     1.16   78       (17 )  
Return on average common equity   10.66     2.17     11.42   849       (76 )  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2)   13.43     2.95     14.36   1,048       (93 )  
At end of period                      
Total assets   $ 43,731,718     $ 43,540,017     $ 34,911,902   2   %   25   %
Total loans (5)   32,135,555     31,402,903     25,710,171   9       25    
Total deposits   35,844,422     35,651,874     28,710,379   2       25    
Total shareholders’ equity   4,074,089     3,990,218     3,540,325   8       15    

(1)   Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2)   See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period's average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

 

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights

    Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Sep 30,
2020		   Jun 30,
2020		   Mar 31,
2020		   Dec 31,
2019		   Sep 30,
2019		 Sep 30,
2020		   Sep 30,
2019
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):      
Total assets   $ 43,731,718     $ 43,540,017     $ 38,799,847     $ 36,620,583     $ 34,911,902        
Total loans (1)   32,135,555     31,402,903     27,807,321     26,800,290     25,710,171        
Total deposits   35,844,422     35,651,874     31,461,660     30,107,138     28,710,379        
Junior subordinated debentures   253,566     253,566     253,566     253,566     253,566        
Total shareholders’ equity   4,074,089     3,990,218     3,700,393     3,691,250     3,540,325        
Selected Statements of Income Data:      
Net interest income   $ 255,936     $ 263,131     $ 261,443     $ 261,879     $ 264,852   $ 780,510     $ 793,040  
Net revenue (2)   426,529     425,124     374,685     374,099     379,989   1,226,338     1,087,992  
Net income   107,315     21,659     62,812     85,964     99,121   191,786     269,733  
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3)   162,310     165,756     140,044     124,508     145,435   468,110     409,457  
Net income per common share – Basic   1.68     0.34     1.05     1.46     1.71   3.08     4.65  
Net income per common share – Diluted   1.67     0.34     1.04     1.44     1.69   3.06     4.60  
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:      
Performance Ratios:      
Net interest margin   2.56 %   2.73 %   3.12 %   3.17 %   3.37 % 2.79 %   3.56 %
Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)   2.57     2.74     3.14     3.19     3.39   2.80     3.58  
Non-interest income to average assets   1.58     1.55     1.24     1.25     1.35   1.47     1.22  
Non-interest expense to average assets   2.45     2.48     2.58     2.78     2.74   2.50     2.80  
Net overhead ratio (4)   0.87     0.93     1.33     1.53     1.40   1.03     1.58  
Return on average assets   0.99     0.21     0.69     0.96     1.16   0.63     1.11  
Return on average common equity   10.66     2.17     6.82     9.52     11.42   6.56     10.74  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3)   13.43     2.95     8.73     12.17     14.36   8.38     13.60  
Average total assets   $ 42,962,844     $ 42,042,729     $ 36,625,490     $ 35,645,190     $ 33,954,592   $ 40,552,517     $ 32,418,875  
Average total shareholders’ equity   4,034,902     3,908,846     3,710,169     3,622,184     3,496,714   3,885,187     3,407,398  
Average loans to average deposits ratio   89.6 %   87.8 %   90.1 %   88.8 %   90.6 % 89.1 %   92.4 %
Period-end loans to deposits ratio   89.7     88.1     88.4     89.0     89.6        
Common Share Data at end of period:      
Market price per common share   $ 40.05     $ 43.62     $ 32.86     $ 70.90     $ 64.63        
Book value per common share   63.57     62.14     62.13     61.68     60.24        
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)   51.70     50.23     50.18     49.70     49.16        
Common shares outstanding   57,601,991     57,573,672     57,545,352     57,821,891     56,698,429        
Other Data at end of period:      
Tier 1 leverage ratio (5)   8.2 %   8.1 %   8.5 %   8.7 %   8.8 %      
Risk-based capital ratios:                          
Tier 1 capital ratio (5)   10.1     10.1     9.3     9.6     9.7        
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5)   8.9     8.8     8.9     9.2     9.3        
Total capital ratio (5)   12.8     12.8     11.9     12.2     12.4        
Allowance for credit losses (6)   $ 388,971     $ 373,174     $ 253,482     $ 158,461     $ 163,273        
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans   1.21 %   1.19 %   0.91 %   0.59 %   0.64 %      
Number of:                          
Bank subsidiaries   15     15     15     15     15        
Banking offices   182     186     187     187     174        

(1)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2)   Net revenue includes net interest income and non-interest income.
(3)   See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s total average assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6)   The allowance for credit losses includes both the allowance for loan losses and the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments. Effective January 1, 2020, the allowance for credit losses also includes the allowance for investment securities as a result of the adoption of Accounting Standard Update ("ASU") 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses.

 

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)
    Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,
(In thousands)   2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 308,639     $ 344,999     $ 349,118     $ 286,167     $ 448,755  
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements   56     58     309     309     59  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   3,825,823     4,015,072     1,943,743     2,164,560     2,260,806  
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value   2,946,459     3,194,961     3,570,959     3,106,214     2,270,059  
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost   560,267     728,465     865,376     1,134,400     1,095,802  
Trading account securities   1,720     890     2,257     1,068     3,204  
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value   54,398     52,460     47,310     50,840     46,086  
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock   135,568     135,571     134,546     100,739     92,714  
Brokerage customer receivables   16,818     14,623     16,293     16,573     14,943  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   959,671     833,163     656,934     377,313     464,727  
Loans, net of unearned income   32,135,555     31,402,903     27,807,321     26,800,290     25,710,171  
Allowance for loan losses   (325,959 )   (313,510 )   (216,050 )   (156,828 )   (161,763 )
Net loans   31,809,596     31,089,393     27,591,271     26,643,462     25,548,408  
Premises and equipment, net   774,288     769,909     764,583     754,328     721,856  
Lease investments, net   230,373     237,040     207,147     231,192     228,647  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   1,424,728     1,437,832     1,460,168     1,061,141     1,087,864  
Trade date securities receivable           502,207          
Goodwill   644,644     644,213     643,441     645,220     584,315  
Other intangible assets   38,670     41,368     44,185     47,057     43,657  
Total assets   $ 43,731,718     $ 43,540,017     $ 38,799,847     $ 36,620,583     $ 34,911,902  
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest bearing   $ 10,409,747     $ 10,204,791     $ 7,556,755     $ 7,216,758     $ 7,067,960  
Interest bearing   25,434,675     25,447,083     23,904,905     22,890,380     21,642,419  
Total deposits   35,844,422     35,651,874     31,461,660     30,107,138     28,710,379  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,228,422     1,228,416     1,174,894     674,870     574,847  
Other borrowings   507,395     508,535     487,503     418,174     410,488  
Subordinated notes   436,385     436,298     436,179     436,095     435,979  
Junior subordinated debentures   253,566     253,566     253,566     253,566     253,566  
Trade date securities payable                   226  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   1,387,439     1,471,110     1,285,652     1,039,490     986,092  
Total liabilities   39,657,629     39,549,799     35,099,454     32,929,333     31,371,577  
Shareholders’ Equity:                    
Preferred stock   412,500     412,500     125,000     125,000     125,000  
Common stock   58,323     58,294     58,266     57,951     56,825  
Surplus   1,647,049     1,643,864     1,652,063     1,650,278     1,574,011  
Treasury stock   (44,891 )   (44,891 )   (44,891 )   (6,931 )   (6,799 )
Retained earnings   2,001,949     1,921,048     1,917,558     1,899,630     1,830,165  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (841 )   (597 )   (7,603 )   (34,678 )   (38,877 )
Total shareholders’ equity   4,074,089     3,990,218     3,700,393     3,691,250     3,540,325  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 43,731,718     $ 43,540,017     $ 38,799,847     $ 36,620,583     $ 34,911,902  

 

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,
2020		   Jun 30,
2020		   Mar 31,
2020		   Dec 31,
2019		   Sep 30,
2019		 Sep 30,
2020		   Sep 30,
2019
Interest income                        
Interest and fees on loans $ 280,479     $ 294,746     $ 301,839     $ 308,055     $ 314,277   $ 877,064     $ 920,425  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 5,791     4,764     3,165     3,201     3,478   13,720     8,791  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,181     1,310     4,768     8,971     10,326   7,259     20,832  
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements     16     86     390     310   102     310  
Investment securities 21,819     27,105     32,467     27,611     24,758   81,391     80,435  
Trading account securities 6     13     7     6     20   26     33  
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 1,774     1,765     1,577     1,328     1,294   5,116     4,088  
Brokerage customer receivables 106     97     158     169     164   361     497  
Total interest income 311,156     329,816     344,067     349,731     354,627   985,039     1,035,411  
Interest expense                        
Interest on deposits 39,084     50,057     67,435     74,724     76,168   156,576     204,168  
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,947     4,934     3,360     1,461     1,774   13,241     8,417  
Interest on other borrowings 3,012     3,436     3,546     3,273     3,466   9,994     10,624  
Interest on subordinated notes 5,474     5,506     5,472     5,504     5,470   16,452     10,051  
Interest on junior subordinated debentures 2,703     2,752     2,811     2,890     2,897   8,266     9,111  
Total interest expense 55,220     66,685     82,624     87,852     89,775   204,529     242,371  
Net interest income 255,936     263,131     261,443     261,879     264,852   780,510     793,040  
Provision for credit losses 25,026     135,053     52,961     7,826     10,834   213,040     46,038  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 230,910     128,078     208,482     254,053     254,018   567,470     747,002  
Non-interest income                        
Wealth management 24,957     22,636     25,941     24,999     23,999   73,534     72,115  
Mortgage banking 108,544     102,324     48,326     47,860     50,864   259,194     106,433  
Service charges on deposit accounts 11,497     10,420     11,265     10,973     9,972   33,182     28,097  
Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 411     808     (4,359 )   587     710   (3,140 )   2,938  
Fees from covered call options         2,292     1,243       2,292     2,427  
Trading gains (losses), net 183     (634 )   (451 )   46     11   (902 )   (204 )
Operating lease income, net 11,717     11,785     11,984     12,487     12,025   35,486     34,554  
Other 13,284     14,654     18,244     14,025     17,556   46,182     48,592  
Total non-interest income 170,593     161,993     113,242     112,220     115,137   445,828     294,952  
Non-interest expense                        
Salaries and employee benefits 164,042     154,156     136,762     145,941     141,024   454,960     400,479  
Equipment 17,251     15,846     14,834     14,485     13,314   47,931     37,843  
Operating lease equipment 9,425     9,292     9,260     9,766     8,907   27,977     25,994  
Occupancy, net 15,830     16,893     17,547     17,132     14,991   50,270     47,157  
Data processing 5,689     10,406     8,373     7,569     6,522   24,468     20,251  
Advertising and marketing 7,880     7,704     10,862     12,517     13,375   26,446     36,078  
Professional fees 6,488     7,687     6,721     7,650     8,037   20,896     19,821  
Amortization of other intangible assets 2,701     2,820     2,863     3,017     2,928   8,384     8,827  
FDIC insurance 6,772     7,081     4,135     1,348     148   17,988     7,851  
OREO expense, net (168 )   237     (876 )   536     1,170   (807 )   3,092  
Other 28,309     27,246     24,160     29,630     24,138   79,715     71,142  
Total non-interest expense 264,219     259,368     234,641     249,591     234,554   758,228     678,535  
Income before taxes 137,284     30,703     87,083     116,682     134,601   255,070     363,419  
Income tax expense 29,969     9,044     24,271     30,718     35,480   63,284     93,686  
Net income $ 107,315     $ 21,659     $ 62,812     $ 85,964     $ 99,121   $ 191,786     $ 269,733  
Preferred stock dividends 10,286     2,050     2,050     2,050     2,050   14,386     6,150  
Net income applicable to common shares $ 97,029     $ 19,609     $ 60,762     $ 83,914     $ 97,071   $ 177,400     $ 263,583  
Net income per common share - Basic $ 1.68     $ 0.34     $ 1.05     $ 1.46     $ 1.71   $ 3.08     $ 4.65  
Net income per common share - Diluted $ 1.67     $ 0.34     $ 1.04     $ 1.44     $ 1.69   $ 3.06     $ 4.60  
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.28     $ 0.28     $ 0.28     $ 0.25     $ 0.25   $ 0.84     $ 0.75  
Weighted average common shares outstanding   57,597       57,567       57,620       57,538       56,690     57,595       56,627  
Dilutive potential common shares 449     414     575     874     773   469     724  
Average common shares and dilutive common shares 58,046     57,981     58,195     58,412     57,463   58,064     57,351  

 

TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES AND COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BY STATE

                    % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,
2020		   Jun 30,
2020		   Mar 31,
2020		   Dec 31,
2019		   Sep 30,
2019		 Dec 31,
2019 (1) 		  Sep 30,
2019
Balance:                        
Commercial                        
Commercial, industrial, and other $ 8,897,986     $ 8,523,864     $ 9,025,886     $ 8,285,920     $ 8,195,602   10 %   9 %
Commercial PPP loans 3,379,013     3,335,368               100     100  
Commercial real estate                        
Construction and development 1,333,149     1,285,282     1,237,274     1,200,783     1,025,961   15     30  
Non-construction 7,089,993     6,915,463     6,948,257     6,819,493     6,422,706   5     10  
Home equity 446,274     466,596     494,655     513,066     512,303   (17 )   (13 )
Residential real estate 1,384,810     1,427,429     1,377,389     1,354,221     1,218,666   3     14  
Premium Finance receivables                        
Commercial insurance 4,060,144     3,999,774     3,465,055     3,442,027     3,449,950   24     18  
Life insurance 5,488,832     5,400,802     5,221,639     5,074,602     4,795,496   11     14  
Consumer and other 55,354     48,325     37,166     110,178     89,487   (66 )   (38 )
Total loans, net of unearned income $ 32,135,555     $ 31,402,903     $ 27,807,321     $ 26,800,290     $ 25,710,171   27 %   25 %
Mix:                        
Commercial                        
Commercial, industrial, and other 28 %   28 %   32 %   31 %   32 %      
Commercial PPP loans 11     11                    
Commercial real estate                        
Construction and development 4     4     4     4     4        
Non-construction 22     22     25     26     25        
Home equity 1     1     2     2     2        
Residential real estate 4     4     5     5     5        
Premium Finance receivables                        
Commercial insurance 13     13     13     13     13        
Life insurance 17     17     19     19     19        
Consumer and other 0     0     0     0     0        
Total loans, net of unearned income 100 %   100 %   100 %   100 %   100 %      

(1)   Annualized.

  Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019
(Dollars in thousands)   Balance   % of
Total
Balance 		       Balance   % of
Total
Balance		   Balance % of
Total
Balance		   Balance % of
Total
Balance		   Balance % of
Total
Balance
Commercial real estate - collateral location by state:                    
Illinois $ 6,270,584   74.4 %   $ 6,198,486   75.6 %   $ 6,171,606   75.4 %   $ 6,176,353   77.0 %   $ 5,654,827   75.9 %
Wisconsin 783,241   9.3     760,839   9.3     793,145   9.7     744,975   9.3     744,577   10.0  
Total primary markets $ 7,053,825   83.7 %   $ 6,959,325   84.9 %   $ 6,964,751   85.1 %   $ 6,921,328   86.3 %   $ 6,399,404   85.9 %
Indiana 265,905   3.2     249,423   3.0     249,680   3.1     218,963   2.7     193,350   2.6  
Florida 133,602   1.6     133,810   1.6     126,786   1.5     114,629   1.4     80,120   1.1  
Arizona 79,086   0.9     78,135   1.0     72,214   0.9     64,022   0.8     62,657   0.8  
California 82,852   1.0     81,634   1.0     63,883   0.8     64,345   0.8     67,999   0.9  
Other 807,872   9.6     698,418   8.5     708,217   8.6     636,989   8.0     645,137   8.7  
Total commercial real estate $ 8,423,142   100 %   $ 8,200,745   100 %   $ 8,185,531   100 %   $ 8,020,276   100 %   $ 7,448,667   100 %

 

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

                    % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,
2020		   Jun 30,
2020		   Mar 31,
2020		   Dec 31,
2019		   Sep 30,
2019		 Dec 31,
2019 (1) 		  Sep 30,
2019
Balance:                        
Non-interest bearing $ 10,409,747     $ 10,204,791     $ 7,556,755     $ 7,216,758     $ 7,067,960   59 %   47 %
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 3,294,071     3,440,348     3,181,159     3,093,159     2,966,098   9     11  
Wealth management deposits (2) 4,235,583     4,433,020     3,936,968     3,123,063     2,795,838   48     51  
Money market 9,423,653     9,288,976     8,114,659     7,854,189     7,326,899   27     29  
Savings 3,415,073     3,447,352     3,282,340     3,196,698     2,934,348   9     16  
Time certificates of deposit 5,066,295     4,837,387     5,389,779     5,623,271     5,619,236   (13 )   (10 )
Total deposits $ 35,844,422     $ 35,651,874     $ 31,461,660     $ 30,107,138     $ 28,710,379   25 %   25 %
Mix:                        
Non-interest bearing 29 %   29 %   24 %   24 %   25 %      
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 9     10     10     10     10        
Wealth management deposits (2) 12     12     13     10     10        
Money market 26     25     26     26     25        
Savings 10     10     10     11     10        
Time certificates of deposit 14     14     17     19     20        
Total deposits 100 %   100 %   100 %   100 %   100 %      

(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC ("CDEC"), trust and asset management customers of the Company and brokerage customers from unaffiliated companies which have been placed into deposit accounts.

 

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of September 30, 2020

(Dollars in thousands)   Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit 		  Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit (1)
1-3 months   $ 671,229     1.37 %
4-6 months   859,769     1.82  
7-9 months   1,282,241     1.88  
10-12 months   908,894     1.62  
13-18 months   888,169     1.30  
19-24 months   224,400     1.06  
24+ months   231,593     1.24  
Total   $ 5,066,295     1.59 %

(1)   Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.

TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

    Average Balance for three months ended,
    Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,
(In thousands)   2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1)   $ 3,411,164     $ 3,240,167     $ 1,418,809     $ 2,206,251     $ 1,960,898  
Investment securities (2)   3,789,422     4,309,471     4,780,709     3,909,699     3,410,090  
FHLB and FRB stock   135,567     135,360     114,829     94,843     92,583  
Liquidity management assets (6)   7,336,153     7,684,998     6,314,347     6,210,793     5,463,571  
Other earning assets (3)(6)   16,656     16,917     19,166     18,353     17,809  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   822,908     705,702     403,262     381,878     379,870  
Loans, net of unearned income (4)(6)   31,634,608     30,336,626     26,936,728     26,137,722     25,346,290  
Total earning assets (6)   39,810,325     38,744,243     33,673,503     32,748,746     31,207,540  
Allowance for loan and investment security losses (7)   (321,732 )   (222,485 )   (176,291 )   (167,759 )   (168,423 )
Cash and due from banks   345,438     352,423     321,982     316,631     297,475  
Other assets   3,128,813     3,168,548     2,806,296     2,747,572     2,618,000  
Total assets   $ 42,962,844     $ 42,042,729     $ 36,625,490     $ 35,645,190     $ 33,954,592  
                                         
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 3,435,089     $ 3,323,124     $ 3,113,733     $ 3,016,991     $ 2,912,961  
Wealth management deposits   4,239,300     4,380,996     2,838,719     2,934,292     2,888,817  
Money market accounts   9,332,668     8,727,966     7,990,775     7,647,635     6,956,755  
Savings accounts   3,419,586     3,394,480     3,189,835     3,028,763     2,837,039  
Time deposits   4,900,839     5,104,701     5,526,407     5,682,449     5,590,228  
Interest-bearing deposits   25,327,482     24,931,267     22,659,469     22,310,130     21,185,800  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,228,421     1,214,375     951,613     596,594     574,833  
Other borrowings   512,787     493,350     469,577     415,092     416,300  
Subordinated notes   436,323     436,226     436,119     436,025     436,041  
Junior subordinated debentures   253,566     253,566     253,566     253,566     253,566  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   27,758,579     27,328,784     24,770,344     24,011,407     22,866,540  
Non-interest-bearing deposits   9,988,769     9,607,528     7,235,177     7,128,166     6,776,786  
Other liabilities   1,180,594     1,197,571     909,800     883,433     814,552  
Equity   4,034,902     3,908,846     3,710,169     3,622,184     3,496,714  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 42,962,844     $ 42,042,729     $ 36,625,490     $ 35,645,190     $ 33,954,592  
                     
Net free funds/contribution (5)   $ 12,051,746     $ 11,415,459     $ 8,903,159     $ 8,737,339     $ 8,341,000  

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(4)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(5)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
(6)   See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(7)   Effective January 1, 2020 this includes the allowance for investment security losses as a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses.


TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

    Net Interest Income for three months ended,
    Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,
(In thousands)   2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
Interest income:                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents   $ 1,181     $ 1,326     $ 4,854     $ 9,361     $ 10,636  
Investment securities   22,365     27,643     33,018     28,184     25,332  
FHLB and FRB stock   1,774     1,765     1,577     1,328     1,294  
Liquidity management assets (2)   25,320     30,734     39,449     38,873     37,262  
Other earning assets (2)   113     113     167     176     189  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   5,791     4,764     3,165     3,201     3,478  
Loans, net of unearned income (2)   280,960     295,322     302,699     308,947     315,255  
Total interest income   $ 312,184     $ 330,933     $ 345,480     $ 351,197     $ 356,184  
                     
Interest expense:                    
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 1,342     $ 1,561     $ 3,665     $ 4,622     $ 5,291  
Wealth management deposits   7,662     7,244     6,935     7,867     9,163  
Money market accounts   7,245     13,140     22,363     25,603     25,426  
Savings accounts   2,104     3,840     5,790     6,145     5,622  
Time deposits   20,731     24,272     28,682     30,487     30,666  
Interest-bearing deposits   39,084     50,057     67,435     74,724     76,168  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   4,947     4,934     3,360     1,461     1,774  
Other borrowings   3,012     3,436     3,546     3,273     3,466  
Subordinated notes   5,474     5,506     5,472     5,504     5,470  
Junior subordinated debentures   2,703     2,752     2,811     2,890     2,897  
Total interest expense   $ 55,220     $ 66,685     $ 82,624     $ 87,852     $ 89,775  
                     
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   (1,028 )   (1,117 )   (1,413 )   (1,466 )   (1,557 )
Net interest income (GAAP) (1)   255,936     263,131     261,443     261,879     264,852  
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   1,028     1,117     1,413     1,466     1,557  
Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (1)   $ 256,964     $ 264,248     $ 262,856     $ 263,345     $ 266,409  

(1)   See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(2)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

 

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

    Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
    Sep 30,
2020 		  Jun 30,
2020		   Mar 31,
2020		   Dec 31,
2019		   Sep 30,
2019
Yield earned on:                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents   0.14 %   0.16 %   1.38 %   1.68 %   2.15 %
Investment securities   2.35     2.58     2.78     2.86     2.95  
FHLB and FRB stock   5.21     5.24     5.52     5.55     5.55  
Liquidity management assets   1.37     1.61     2.51     2.48     2.71  
Other earning assets   2.71     2.71     3.50     3.83     4.20  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   2.80     2.72     3.16     3.33     3.63  
Loans, net of unearned income   3.53     3.92     4.52     4.69     4.93  
Total earning assets   3.12 %   3.44 %   4.13 %   4.25 %   4.53 %
                     
Rate paid on:                    
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   0.16 %   0.19 %   0.47 %   0.61 %   0.72 %
Wealth management deposits   0.72     0.67     0.98     1.06     1.26  
Money market accounts   0.31     0.61     1.13     1.33     1.45  
Savings accounts   0.24     0.45     0.73     0.80     0.79  
Time deposits   1.68     1.91     2.09     2.13     2.18  
Interest-bearing deposits   0.61     0.81     1.20     1.33     1.43  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1.60     1.63     1.42     0.97     1.22  
Other borrowings   2.34     2.80     3.04     3.13     3.30  
Subordinated notes   5.02     5.05     5.02     5.05     5.02  
Junior subordinated debentures   4.17     4.29     4.39     4.46     4.47  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   0.79 %   0.98 %   1.34 %   1.45 %   1.56 %
                     
Interest rate spread (1)(3)   2.33 %   2.46 %   2.79 %   2.80 %   2.97 %
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   (0.01 )   (0.01 )   (0.02 )   (0.02 )   (0.02 )
Net free funds/contribution (2)   0.24     0.28     0.35     0.39     0.42  
Net interest margin (GAAP) (3)   2.56 %   2.73 %   3.12 %   3.17 %   3.37 %
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   0.01     0.01     0.02     0.02     0.02  
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)   2.57 %   2.74 %   3.14 %   3.19 %   3.39 %

(1)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

 

TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

  Average Balance
for nine months ended,		 Interest
for nine months ended,		 Yield/Rate
for nine months ended,
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,
2020		   Sep 30,
2019		 Sep 30,
2020		   Sep 30,
2019		 Sep 30,
2020		   Sep 30,
2019
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1) $ 2,692,678     $ 1,254,534   $ 7,361     $ 21,142   0.37 %   2.26 %
Investment securities (2) 4,291,362     3,563,941   83,026     82,142   2.58     3.08  
FHLB and FRB stock 128,611     97,624   5,116     4,088   5.31     5.60  
Liquidity management assets (3)(8) $ 7,112,651     $ 4,916,099   $ 95,503     $ 107,372   1.79 %   2.92 %
Other earning assets (3)(4)(8) 17,576     15,722   393     538   2.99     4.56  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 644,611     283,966   13,720     8,791   2.84     4.14  
Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5)(8) 29,643,281     24,598,857   878,981     923,468   3.96     5.02  
Total earning assets (8) $ 37,418,119     $ 29,814,644   $ 988,597     $ 1,040,169   3.53 %   4.66 %
Allowance for loan and investment security losses (9) (240,467 )   (163,518 )            
Cash and due from banks 339,968     284,779              
Other assets 3,034,897     2,482,970              
Total assets $ 40,552,517     $ 32,418,875              
                   
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,291,176     $ 2,865,175   $ 6,569     $ 15,457   0.27 %   0.72 %
Wealth management deposits 3,821,203     2,703,853   21,840     23,254   0.76     1.15  
Money market accounts 8,686,171     6,326,336   42,748     66,337   0.66     1.40  
Savings accounts 3,334,944     2,768,875   11,736     14,830   0.47     0.72  
Time deposits 5,176,307     5,394,651   73,683     84,290   1.90     2.09  
Interest-bearing deposits $ 24,309,801     $ 20,058,890   $ 156,576     $ 204,168   0.86 %   1.36 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,131,823     679,589   13,241     8,417   1.56     1.66  
Other borrowings 491,981     433,465   9,994     10,624   2.71     3.28  
Subordinated notes 436,223     266,430   16,452     10,051   5.03     5.03  
Junior subordinated debentures 253,566     253,566   8,266     9,111   4.28     4.74  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 26,623,394     $ 21,691,940   $ 204,529     $ 242,371   1.03 %   1.49 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits 8,947,639     6,570,815              
Other liabilities 1,096,297     748,722              
Equity 3,885,187     3,407,398              
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 40,552,517     $ 32,418,875              
Interest rate spread (6)(8)             2.50 %   3.17 %
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment       (3,558 )   (4,758 ) (0.01 )   (0.02 )
Net free funds/contribution (7) $ 10,794,725     $ 8,122,704         0.30     0.41  
Net interest income/ margin (GAAP) (8)       $ 780,510     793,040   2.79 %   3.56 %
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment       3,558     4,758   0.01     0.02  
Net interest income/ margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (8)       $ 784,068     $ 797,798   2.80 %   3.58 %

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on a marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period. 
(4)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(5)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(6)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(7)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
(8)   See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance ratio.
(9)   Effective January 1, 2020 this includes the allowance for investment security losses as a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses.


TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario   +200
Basis
Points 		  +100
Basis
Points 		  -100
Basis
Points
Sep 30, 2020   23.4 %   10.9 %   (8.1 )%
Jun 30, 2020   25.9     12.6     (8.3 )
Mar 31, 2020   22.5     10.6     (9.4 )
Dec 31, 2019   18.6     9.7     (10.9 )
Sep 30, 2019   20.7     10.5     (11.9 )

 

Ramp Scenario +200
Basis
Points 		  +100
Basis
Points 		  -100
Basis
Points
Sep 30, 2020 10.7 %   5.2 %   (3.5 )%
Jun 30, 2020 13.0     6.7     (3.2 )
Mar 31, 2020 7.7     3.7     (3.8 )
Dec 31, 2019 9.3     4.8     (5.0 )
Sep 30, 2019 10.1     5.2     (5.6 )

 

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

  Loans repricing or maturity period    
As of September 30, 2020 One year or less   From one to five
years		   Over five years    Total
(In thousands)              
               
Commercial              
Fixed rate $ 329,230     $ 1,831,547     $ 794,089     $ 2,954,866  
Fixed Rate - PPP     3,379,013         3,379,013  
Variable rate 5,923,248     19,747     125     5,943,120  
Total commercial $ 6,252,478     $ 5,230,307     $ 794,214     $ 12,276,999  
Commercial real estate              
Fixed rate 601,275     2,093,741     399,264     3,094,280  
Variable rate 5,291,887     36,975         5,328,862  
Total commercial real estate $ 5,893,162     $ 2,130,716     $ 399,264     $ 8,423,142  
Home equity              
Fixed rate 18,022     7,551     25     25,598  
Variable rate 420,676             420,676  
Total home equity $ 438,698     $ 7,551     $ 25     $ 446,274  
Residential real estate              
Fixed rate 29,068     12,611     463,604     505,283  
Variable rate 66,816     328,865     483,846     879,527  
Total residential real estate $ 95,884     $ 341,476     $ 947,450     $ 1,384,810  
Premium finance receivables - commercial              
Fixed rate 3,965,026     95,118         4,060,144  
Variable rate              
Total premium finance receivables - commercial $ 3,965,026     $ 95,118     $     $ 4,060,144  
Premium finance receivables - life insurance              
Fixed rate 15,284     240,467     19,591     275,342  
Variable rate 5,213,490             5,213,490  
Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 5,228,774     $ 240,467     $ 19,591     $ 5,488,832  
Consumer and other              
Fixed rate 28,297     5,831     1,501     35,629  
Variable rate 19,725             19,725  
Total consumer and other $ 48,022     $ 5,831     $ 1,501     $ 55,354  
               
Total per category              
Fixed rate 4,986,202     7,665,879     1,678,074     14,330,155  
Variable rate 16,935,842     385,587     483,971     17,805,400  
Total loans, net of unearned income $ 21,922,044     $ 8,051,466     $ 2,162,045     $ 32,135,555  
               
Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:              
Prime             $ 2,254,870  
One- month LIBOR             8,977,288  
Three- month LIBOR             412,969  
Twelve- month LIBOR             5,870,663  
Other             289,610  
Total variable rate             $ 17,805,400  


Graph available at the following link: 
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ef1ce1bb-9104-4a8b-93ff-34a8785c198e

Source: Bloomberg

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates.  Specifically, the Company has $9.0 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $5.9 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:

    Basis Points (bps) Change in
    Prime   1-month
LIBOR 		  12-month
LIBOR 		 
Third Quarter 2020   0 bps -1 bps -19 bps
Second Quarter 2020   0   -83   -45  
First Quarter 2020   -150   -77   -100  
Fourth Quarter 2019   -25   -26   -3  
Third Quarter 2019   -50   -38   -15  

 

TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

    Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
    Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30, Sep 30,   Sep 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2020   2020   2020   2019   2019 2020   2019
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period   $ 373,174     $ 253,482     $ 158,461     $ 163,273     $ 161,901   $ 158,461     $ 154,164  
Cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of ASU 2016-13           47,418           47,418      
Provision for credit losses   25,026     135,053     52,961     7,826     10,834   213,040     46,038  
Other adjustments   55     42     (73 )   30     (13 ) 24     (51 )
Charge-offs:                          
Commercial   5,270     5,686     2,153     11,222     6,775   13,109     24,658  
Commercial real estate   1,529     7,224     570     533     809   9,323     4,869  
Home equity   138     239     1,001     1,330     1,594   1,378     2,372  
Residential real estate   83     293     401     483     25   777     315  
Premium finance receivables   4,640     3,434     3,184     3,817     1,866   11,258     9,085  
Consumer and other   103     99     128     167     117   330     355  
Total charge-offs   11,763     16,975     7,437     17,552     11,186   36,175     41,654  
Recoveries:                          
Commercial   428     112     384     1,871     367   924     974  
Commercial real estate   175     493     263     1,404     385   931     1,112  
Home equity   111     46     294     166     183   451     313  
Residential real estate   25     30     60     50     203   115     372  
Premium finance receivables   1,720     833     1,110     1,350     563   3,663     1,853  
Consumer and other   20     58     41     43     36   119     152  
Total recoveries   2,479     1,572     2,152     4,884     1,737   6,203     4,776  
Net charge-offs   (9,284 )   (15,403 )   (5,285 )   (12,668 )   (9,449 ) (29,972 )   (36,878 )
Allowance for credit losses at period end   $ 388,971     $ 373,174     $ 253,482     $ 158,461     $ 163,273   $ 388,971     $ 163,273  
                           
Annualized net charge-offs by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average:      
Commercial   0.16 %   0.20 %   0.08 %   0.46 %   0.31 % 0.15 %   0.39 %
Commercial real estate   0.06     0.33     0.02     (0.04 )   0.02   0.14     0.07  
Home equity   0.02     0.16     0.57     0.89     1.08   0.26     0.52  
Residential real estate   0.02     0.09     0.11     0.14     (0.07 ) 0.07     (0.01 )
Premium finance receivables   0.12     0.12     0.10     0.28     0.15   0.11     0.12  
Consumer and other   0.49     0.25     0.56     0.41     0.27   0.41     0.24  
Total loans, net of unearned income   0.12 %   0.20 %   0.08 %   0.19 %   0.15 % 0.14 %   0.20 %
                           
Net charge-offs as a percentage of the provision for credit losses   37.10 %   11.41 %   9.98 %   161.87 %   87.22 % 14.07 %   80.10 %
Loans at period-end   $ 32,135,555     $ 31,402,903     $ 27,807,321     $ 26,800,290     $ 25,710,171        
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end   1.01 %   1.00 %   0.78 %   0.59 %   0.63 %      
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end   1.21     1.19     0.91     0.59     0.64        
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end, excluding PPP loans   1.35     1.33     0.91     0.59     0.64        

 

TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE AND PROVISON FOR CREDIT LOSSES BY COMPONENT

    Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
    Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30, Sep 30,   Sep 30,
(In thousands)   2020   2020   2020   2019   2019 2020   2019
Provision for loan losses   $ 21,678     $ 112,822     $ 50,396     $ 7,704     $ 10,804   $ 184,896     $ 45,922  
Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments losses   3,350     22,236     2,569     122     30   28,155     116  
Provision for held-to-maturity securities losses   (2 )   (5 )   (4 )         (11 )    
Provision for credit losses   $ 25,026     $ 135,053     $ 52,961     $ 7,826     $ 10,834   $ 213,040     $ 46,038  
                           
Allowance for loan losses   $ 325,959     $ 313,510     $ 216,050     $ 156,828     $ 161,763        
Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses   62,949     59,599     37,362     1,633     1,510        
Allowance for loan losses and unfunded lending-related commitments losses   388,908     373,109     253,412     158,461     163,273        
Allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses   63     65     70                
Allowance for credit losses   $ 388,971     $ 373,174     $ 253,482     $ 158,461     $ 163,273        

 

TABLE 12: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO

The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses and allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses for the Company’s core, niche and consumer and purchased loan portfolios, as of September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020.

  As of Sep 30, 2020 As of Jun 30, 2020 As of Mar 31, 2020
(Dollars in thousands) Recorded
Investment 		  Calculated
Allowance 		  % of its
category’s balance 		Recorded
Investment		   Calculated
Allowance		   % of its
category’s balance		 Recorded
Investment		   Calculated
Allowance		   % of its
category’s balance
Commercial:                              
Commercial, industrial and other, excluding PPP loans $ 8,808,467     $ 110,045     1.25 % $ 8,396,485     $ 130,585     1.56 % $ 8,888,342     $ 104,754     1.18 %
Commercial real estate:                              
Construction and development 1,270,235     73,565     5.79   1,193,735     67,333     5.64   1,113,863     31,687     2.84  
Non-construction 6,708,538     141,249     2.11   6,397,847     108,613     1.70   6,388,142     68,914     1.08  
Home equity 412,162     11,216     2.72   427,668     11,596     2.71   451,804     11,844     2.62  
Residential real estate 1,309,209     11,165     0.85   1,338,801     11,200     0.84   1,274,351     11,621     0.91  
Total core loan portfolio $ 18,508,611     $ 347,240     1.88 % $ 17,754,536     $ 329,327     1.85 % $ 18,116,502     $ 228,820     1.26 %
Commercial PPP loans $ 3,379,013     $ 3     0.00 % $ 3,335,368     $ 4     0.00 % $     $     %
Premium finance receivables                              
Commercial insurance loans 4,060,144     17,378     0.43   3,999,774     17,122     0.43   3,465,055     7,426     0.21  
Life insurance loans 5,376,403     478     0.01   5,277,126     470     0.01   5,084,695     454     0.01  
Consumer and other 53,191     555     1.04   45,474     556     1.22   34,111     331     0.97  
Total niche and consumer loan portfolio $ 12,868,751     $ 18,414     0.14 % $ 12,657,742     $ 18,152     0.14 % $ 8,583,861     $ 8,211     0.10 %
Purchased commercial $ 89,519     $ 2,846     3.18 % $ 127,379     $ 3,008     2.36 % $ 137,544     $ 2,592     1.88 %
Purchased commercial real estate 444,369     19,196     4.32   609,163     21,180     3.48   683,526     12,195     1.78  
Purchased home equity 34,112     461     1.35   38,928     593     1.52   42,851     550     1.28  
Purchased residential real estate 75,601     625     0.83   88,628     715     0.81   103,038     929     0.90  
Purchased life insurance loans 112,429           123,676           136,944          
Purchased consumer and other 2,163     126     5.83   2,851     134     4.70   3,055     115     3.76  
Total purchased loan portfolio $ 758,193     $ 23,254     3.07 % $ 990,625     $ 25,630     2.59 % $ 1,106,958     $ 16,381     1.48 %
Total loans, net of unearned income $ 32,135,555     $ 388,908     1.21 % $ 31,402,903     $ 373,109     1.19 % $ 27,807,321     $ 253,412     0.91 %
Total loans, net of unearned income, excluding PPP loans $ 28,756,542     $ 388,905     1.35 % $ 28,067,535     $ 373,105     1.33 % $ 27,807,321     $ 253,412     0.91 %

 

TABLE 13: LOAN PORTFOLIO AGING

(Dollars in thousands)   Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019
Loan Balances:                    
Commercial                    
Nonaccrual   $ 42,036     $ 42,882     $ 49,916     $ 37,224     $ 43,931  
90+ days and still accruing       1,374     1,241     1,855     382  
60-89 days past due   2,168     8,952     8,873     3,275     12,860  
30-59 days past due   48,271     23,720     86,129     77,324     51,487  
Current   12,184,524     11,782,304     8,879,727     8,166,242     8,086,942  
Total commercial   $ 12,276,999     $ 11,859,232     $ 9,025,886     $ 8,285,920     $ 8,195,602  
Commercial real estate                    
Nonaccrual   $ 68,815     $ 64,557     $ 62,830     $ 26,113     $ 21,557  
90+ days and still accruing           516     14,946     4,992  
60-89 days past due   8,299     26,480     10,212     31,546     9,629  
30-59 days past due   53,462     75,528     75,068     97,567     33,098  
Current   8,292,566     8,034,180     8,036,905     7,850,104     7,379,391  
Total commercial real estate   $ 8,423,142     $ 8,200,745     $ 8,185,531     $ 8,020,276     $ 7,448,667  
Home equity                    
Nonaccrual   $ 6,329     $ 7,261     $ 7,243     $ 7,363     $ 7,920  
90+ days and still accruing                    
60-89 days past due   70         214     454     95  
30-59 days past due   1,148     1,296     2,096     3,533     3,100  
Current   438,727     458,039     485,102     501,716     501,188  
Total home equity   $ 446,274     $ 466,596     $ 494,655     $ 513,066     $ 512,303  
Residential real estate                    
Nonaccrual   $ 22,069     $ 19,529     $ 18,965     $ 13,797     $ 13,447  
90+ days and still accruing           605     5,771     3,244  
60-89 days past due   814     1,506     345     3,089     1,868  
30-59 days past due   2,443     4,400     28,983     18,041     1,433  
Current   1,359,484     1,401,994     1,328,491     1,313,523     1,198,674  
Total residential real estate   $ 1,384,810     $ 1,427,429     $ 1,377,389     $ 1,354,221     $ 1,218,666  
Premium finance receivables                    
Nonaccrual   $ 21,080     $ 16,460     $ 21,058     $ 21,180     $ 16,540  
90+ days and still accruing   12,177     35,638     16,505     11,517     10,612  
60-89 days past due   38,286     42,353     12,730     12,119     26,606  
30-59 days past due   80,732     61,160     70,185     51,342     44,767  
Current   9,396,701     9,244,965     8,566,216     8,420,471     8,146,921  
Total premium finance receivables   $ 9,548,976     $ 9,400,576     $ 8,686,694     $ 8,516,629     $ 8,245,446  
Consumer and other                    
Nonaccrual   $ 422     $ 427     $ 403     $ 231     $ 224  
90+ days and still accruing   175     156     78     287     117  
60-89 days past due   273     4     625     40     55  
30-59 days past due   493     281     207     344     272  
Current   53,991     47,457     35,853     109,276     88,819  
Total consumer and other   $ 55,354     $ 48,325     $ 37,166     $ 110,178     $ 89,487  
Total loans, net of unearned income                    
Nonaccrual   $ 160,751     $ 151,116     $ 160,415     $ 105,908     $ 103,619  
90+ days and still accruing   12,352     37,168     18,945     34,376     19,347  
60-89 days past due   49,910     79,295     32,999     50,523     51,113  
30-59 days past due   186,549     166,385     262,668     248,151     134,157  
Current   31,725,993     30,968,939     27,332,294     26,361,332     25,401,935  
Total loans, net of unearned income   $ 32,135,555     $ 31,402,903     $ 27,807,321     $ 26,800,290     $ 25,710,171  

 

TABLE 14: NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS ("TDRs")

  Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2020   2020   2020(1)   2019   2019
Loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing (2):                  
Commercial $     $ 1,374     $ 1,241     $     $  
Commercial real estate         516          
Home equity                  
Residential real estate         605          
Premium finance receivables 12,177     35,638     16,505     11,517     10,612  
Consumer and other 175     156     78     163     53  
Total loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing 12,352     37,168     18,945     11,680     10,665  
Non-accrual loans:                  
Commercial 42,036     42,882     49,916     37,224     43,931  
Commercial real estate 68,815     64,557     62,830     26,113     21,557  
Home equity 6,329     7,261     7,243     7,363     7,920  
Residential real estate 22,069     19,529     18,965     13,797     13,447  
Premium finance receivables 21,080     16,460     21,058     21,180     16,540  
Consumer and other 422     427     403     231     224  
Total non-accrual loans 160,751     151,116     160,415     105,908     103,619  
Total non-performing loans:                  
Commercial 42,036     44,256     51,157     37,224     43,931  
Commercial real estate 68,815     64,557     63,346     26,113     21,557  
Home equity 6,329     7,261     7,243     7,363     7,920  
Residential real estate 22,069     19,529     19,570     13,797     13,447  
Premium finance receivables 33,257     52,098     37,563     32,697     27,152  
Consumer and other 597     583     481     394     277  
Total non-performing loans $ 173,103     $ 188,284     $ 179,360     $ 117,588     $ 114,284  
Other real estate owned 2,891     2,409     2,701     5,208     8,584  
Other real estate owned - from acquisitions 6,326     7,788     8,325     9,963     8,898  
Other repossessed assets             4     257  
Total non-performing assets $ 182,320     $ 198,481     $ 190,386     $ 132,763     $ 132,023  
Accruing TDRs not included within non-performing assets $ 46,410     $ 48,609     $ 47,049     $ 36,725     $ 45,178  
Total non-performing loans by category as a percent of its own respective category’s period-end balance:                  
Commercial 0.34 %   0.37 %   0.57 %   0.45 %   0.54 %
Commercial real estate 0.82     0.79     0.77     0.33     0.29  
Home equity 1.42     1.56     1.46     1.44     1.55  
Residential real estate 1.59     1.37     1.42     1.02     1.10  
Premium finance receivables 0.35     0.55     0.43     0.39     0.34  
Consumer and other 1.08     1.21     1.29     0.36     0.31  
Total loans, net of unearned income 0.54 %   0.60 %   0.65 %   0.44 %   0.44 %
Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.42 %   0.46 %   0.49 %   0.36 %   0.38 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans 188.30 %   166.51 %   120.46 %   133.37 %   141.54 %

(1)   Prior to the adoption of ASU 2016-13, acquired loans with evidence of credit quality deterioration (purchased credit deteriorated loans, or "PCD loans") were excluded from non-performing loans. PCD loans that meet the definition of non-accrual or are greater than 90 days past-due and still accruing interest are now included in non-performing loans and resulted in a $37.3 million increase in non-accrual loans upon adoption of ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2020.
(2)   As of September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019, no TDRs were past due greater than 90 days and still accruing interest.

 

Non-performing Loans Rollforward

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30, Sep 30,   Sep 30,
(In thousands) 2020   2020   2020   2019   2019 2020   2019
                         
Balance at beginning of period $ 188,284     $ 179,360     $ 117,588     $ 114,284     $ 113,447   $ 117,588     $ 113,234  
Additions from becoming non-performing in the respective period 19,771     20,803     32,195     30,977     20,781   72,769     65,378  
Additions from the adoption of ASU 2016-13         37,285           37,285      
Return to performing status (6,202 )   (2,566 )   (486 )   (243 )   (407 ) (9,254 )   (14,531 )
Payments received (3,733 )   (11,201 )   (7,949 )   (19,380 )   (16,326 ) (22,883 )   (25,788 )
Transfer to OREO and other repossessed assets (598 )       (1,297 )       (1,493 ) (1,895 )   (3,061 )
Charge-offs (6,583 )   (12,884 )   (2,551 )   (11,798 )   (6,984 ) (22,018 )   (27,793 )
Net change for niche loans (1) (17,836 )   14,772     4,575     3,748     5,266   1,511     6,845  
Balance at end of period $ 173,103     $ 188,284     $ 179,360     $ 117,588     $ 114,284   $ 173,103     $ 114,284  

(1)   This includes activity for premium finance receivables and indirect consumer loans.


TDRs

  Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,
(In thousands) 2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
Accruing TDRs:                  
Commercial $ 7,863     $ 5,338     $ 6,500     $ 4,905     $ 14,099  
Commercial real estate 10,846     19,106     18,043     9,754     10,370  
Residential real estate and other 27,701     24,165     22,506     22,066     20,709  
Total accrual $ 46,410     $ 48,609     $ 47,049     $ 36,725     $ 45,178  
Non-accrual TDRs: (1)                  
Commercial $ 13,132     $ 20,788     $ 17,206     $ 13,834     $ 7,451  
Commercial real estate 13,601     8,545     14,420     7,119     7,673  
Residential real estate and other 5,392     5,606     4,962     6,158     6,006  
Total non-accrual $ 32,125     $ 34,939     $ 36,588     $ 27,111     $ 21,130  
Total TDRs:                  
Commercial $ 20,995     $ 26,126     $ 23,706     $ 18,739     $ 21,550  
Commercial real estate 24,447     27,651     32,463     16,873     18,043  
Residential real estate and other 33,093     29,771     27,468     28,224     26,715  
Total TDRs $ 78,535     $ 83,548     $ 83,637     $ 63,836     $ 66,308  

(1)   Included in total non-performing loans.

Other Real Estate Owned

  Three Months Ended
  Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,
(In thousands) 2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
Balance at beginning of period $ 10,197     $ 11,026     $ 15,171     $ 17,482     $ 19,837  
Disposals/resolved (1,532 )   (612 )   (4,793 )   (4,860 )   (4,501 )
Transfers in at fair value, less costs to sell 777         954     936     3,008  
Additions from acquisition             2,179      
Fair value adjustments (225 )   (217 )   (306 )   (566 )   (862 )
Balance at end of period $ 9,217     $ 10,197    