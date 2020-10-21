Governor Abbott Presents National Small Business Person Of The Year Award To Timothy Porter

October 21, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today presented the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) National Small Business Person of the Year Award to San Antonio resident Timothy Porter, founder and CEO of Appddiction Studios, LLC. The Governor also presented Porter with a proclamation from the State of Texas to recognize his achievements

"I am proud to join the SBA in recognizing Tim Porter as the National Small Business Person of the year," said Governor Abbott. "Tim embodies the entrepreneurial spirit, and his journey from a small start-up to the CEO of a thriving business is truly inspiring. It's because of small business leaders like Tim that the state of Texas continues to foster an environment that encourages entrepreneurs to innovate and grow their businesses. On behalf of the state of Texas, I congratulate Tim on this tremendous and well-deserved honor."

About Timothy Porter, Founder & CEO, Appddiction Studio, LLC, San Antonio, TX

In 2009, Timothy Porter, an Army veteran with a passion for technology and information technology (IT), taught himself to develop mobile applications, and in 2011 he formed Appddiction Studio, LLC. Timothy received his initial start-up assistance and guidance from the local Procurement Technical Assistance Center and received support and assistance from SBA’s Small Business Development Center at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

The San Antonio based company is part of SBA’s 8(a) Business Development Program and a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business with a national presence. It provides premier and innovative IT transformations by successfully implementing state of the art agile framework and methodologies. Appddiction Studio has established itself as the go-to small business for DoD to support new and existing enterprise transformations for DoD clients and was highlighted on the USA Network television channel as one of their USA Character Unite Award winners for developing an award-winning anti-bully mobile application for use in K-12 schools. In addition to running his company, Timothy sits on the board of the Health Collaborative in San Antonio, Texas.