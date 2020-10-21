Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for All Paperboard Tubes and Cores

/EIN News/ -- HARTSVILLE, S.C., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today announced that it is implementing a price increase for all paperboard tubes and cores by 8 percent, effective with shipments in the United States and Canada on or after November 23, 2020.



“This price increase is necessary to recover recently announced paperboard price increases and other inflationary costs which we are unable to absorb,” said Mike Thompson, Director of Sales and Marketing, Tubes and Cores North America.

Sonoco is the largest producer of paper-based tubes and cores in North America which are used to serve the paper, films and specialty industries. For more information about Sonoco’s complete line of paperboard tubes and cores or to learn more about current pricing, please visit the Company’s website ( www.sonoco.com ) or contact the Company at +800-377-2692.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2020 as well as Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com .

