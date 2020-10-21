Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SouthCrest Financial Group Reports Preliminary 3Q20 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian D. Schmitt, Chief Executive Officer of SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (SCSG:PK) announced today that the Company reported preliminary earnings of $2.40 million or $0.31/share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.   Excluding non-core items, primarily securities gains, core earnings were $1.49 million, or $0.19/share. Total core net income was up 6% from 3Q19, and increased by 23% from 2Q20.

“We continue to be thankful for the efforts of all of our team members during this stressful period, and the ongoing partnerships we have with our customers. This is a marathon that we will all finish together one day.”

“Financially, we remain very comfortable with the credit and capital position at SouthCrest. Loan deferrals ended the quarter at 0.17% after hitting a high of nearly 18% during the second quarter. Earnings have held up well to this point and while we will experience some NIM compression, we will be focusing on maximizing ROA and maintaining appropriate capital levels. Expense discipline has been exceptional this year with total expenses running 5% below budget, even with COVID expenses.”   

Total assets increased to $634.2 million vs. $622.4 million in 2Q20 and $523.7MM in the year ago quarter.   Loan balances declined as payoffs accelerated during the quarter, finishing at $326.4 million vs. $338.6 million at the end of 2Q20 and $331.2 million 3Q19. The ALLL fell from $4.0MM (1.18% of loans) to $3.7MM (1.14% of loans) in the quarter due to the resolution of a pre-COVID bankruptcy.   

Interest income decreased 1.7% from 2Q20 due to the decrease in loan balances and the resulting higher cash levels. Interest expense declined 5.3% during the quarter as well which led to an overall net interest income decrease of 1.2% or $56,000 versus the second quarter. During the third quarter, the cost of deposits declined by 5bps to 0.41%. Provision expense fell to zero from $450,000 in the prior quarter.

Non-interest income, excluding the $1.23MM of securities gains, was up from the prior three months with NSF and overdraft fees increasing by 34% as the primary driver, although these fees remain down 40% over the prior year. Non-interest expense increased slightly as bonus accruals were reinstated, but otherwise core expenses fell approximately 4% on all other expense lines.

The estimated Tier 1 Leverage ratio at the end of the quarter for SouthCrest Bank increased to 9.41% from 8.99% as a result of the income and securities gains offsetting the additional growth of the balance sheet.   On a fully converted basis (including the conversion of all preferred equity), TBV/share ended the quarter at $8.02 per share, up from $6.83 at the end of 2019 and $7.84 at the end of 2Q20.   This metric will continue to be influenced by OCI changes resulting from the swings in interest rates. Currently, the positive impact to TBV by OCI is $0.79/share vs. $0.09/share at the end of 4Q19 and $0.86/share as of 2Q20. The current fully converted share count at the end of the quarter was 7.816 million shares, comprised of 5.761 million common shares and 2.055 million preferred shares.

Asset quality ratios continued a multi-quarter trend of improvement even with the COVID economic environment. NPAs to assets declined to 0.59% vs. 0.71% in 2Q20.   As of June 30, 2020 the Company’s OREO balances were $447,000.

ABOUT SOUTHCREST

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company with over $630 million in assets, headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The company operates a 9 branch network throughout Georgia through its subsidiary bank, SouthCrest Bank, N.A. The bank provides a full suite of retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth and commercial banking services, and online banking services.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation may contain certain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and shareholder values to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include economic conditions, government regulation and legislation, changes in interest rates, credit quality, competition, and other risk factors. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements, as they are inherently unlikely to occur, and we do not assume any liability to update or correct any forward-looking statements that we make.

Andy Borrmann
Chief Financial Officer
678.734.3505

                                         
Statement of Operations ($000s, Unaudited)                                        
    Q3 2019     Q4 2019
   Q1 2020
     Q2 2020     Q3 2020
Interest Income                                        
Loans                                        
Construction and Development   $ 636     $ 669     $ 744     $ 758     $ 781  
Commercial Real Estate     2,037       2,030       1,856       1,974       1,846  
Commercial Loans     446       645       553       567       542  
Multi Family     27       28       21       21       25  
Residential Mortgage     991       1,029       904       750       743  
Consumer Loans     41       34       36       29       28  
County/Municipal Loans     22       24       34       41       50  
Loss Share Loans     61       58       46       37       33  
Investment Securities                                        
Federal Funds/Overnight Funds   $ 107     $ 77     $ 129     $ 6     $ 8  
Bank Owned CDs     6       2       0       0       0  
Investment Securities     950       996       1,023       1,393       1,425  
Total Interest Income   $ 5,324     $ 5,592     $ 5,346     $ 5,576     $ 5,481  
                                         
Total Interest Expense   $ 658     $ 699     $ 769     $ 741     $ 702  
Net Interest Income   $ 4,666     $ 4,893     $ 4,577     $ 4,835     $ 4,779  
Provision for Loan Losses     39       0       150       450       0  
Net Interest Income after Loan Losses   $ 4,627     $ 4,893     $ 4,427     $ 4,385     $ 4,779  
 Other Income                                        
Service Charges on Deposits   $ 148     $ 144     $ 138     $ 132     $ 130  
NSF/Overdraft Fees     356       348       305       158       213  
Other Service Charges     78       95       64       71       78  
ATM/Billpay/DR Card Income     278       271       247       277       298  
Other Income     308       268       238       664       1,441  
Total Other Income   $ 1,169     $ 1,186     $ 992     $ 1,303     $ 2,160  
Non-Interest Expense                                        
Salaries, Other Comp (+ FAS123R)   $ 1,856     $ 2,140     $ 1,940     $ 1,711     $ 1,985  
Employee Benefits     391       379       412       341       276  
Occupancy & FF&E Expense     564       529       503       506       475  
Professional Fees     152       149       141       143       197  
Data Processing     497       502       488       385       353  
Other Expense     505       667       632       661       672  
Total Noninterest Expenses   $ 3,963     $ 4,366     $ 4,116     $ 3,747     $ 3,958  
Pre-Tax Income (Loss)   $ 1,832     $ 1,713     $ 1,303     $ 1,941     $ 2,981  
Income Taxes     417       389       265       316       580  
Net Income   $ 1,414     $ 1,323     $ 1,038     $ 1,625     $ 2,401  
Balance Sheet ($000s, Unaudited)                                        
Assets   Q3 2019     Q4 2019
   Q1 2020
   Q2 2020
     Q3 2020
Current Assets                                        
Cash & Due from Bank   $ 13,758     $ 38,555     $ 19,845     $ 22,520     $ 39,600  
Federal Funds/Overnight Funds     0       5,215       0       7,873       10,101  
Bank Owned CDs     1,069       77       0       0       0  
Investment Securities     139,907       139,880       184,377       218,680       222,913  
Total Current Assets   $ 154,733     $ 183,727     $ 204,222     $ 249,072     $ 272,614  
Loans                                        
Construction and Development   $ 43,661     $ 47,593     $ 56,430     $ 64,320     $ 65,675  
Commercial Real Estate     155,397       146,287       142,610       139,407       134,986  
Commercial Loans     42,921       53,833       53,383       56,860       55,327  
Multi Family     1,939       1,611       1,601       1,590       1,714  
Residential Mortgage     80,391       77,772       73,778       66,810       62,672  
Consumer Loans     1,022       830       2,144       2,472       1,868  
County/Municipal Loans     2,037       3,109       3,732       4,851       1,990  
Loss Share Loans     3,859       3,601       2,451       2,315       2,152  
Total Loans   $ 331,227     $ 334,635     $ 336,129     $ 338,625     $ 326,383  
Allowance for Loss     (3,073 )     (3,039 )     (3,184 )     (3,984 )     (3,705 )
Net Loans   $ 328,154     $ 331,596     $ 332,946     $ 334,641     $ 322,678  
OREO     0       497       529       447       447  
FDIC Indemnification     0       0       0       0       0  
BOLI     22,323       22,456       22,583       22,737       22,872  
Fixed Assets, net     8,982       8,862       8,705       8,697       8,540  
Intangible Assets     96       84       80       68       64  
Other Assets     9,424       8,740       8,604       6,731       7,030  
Total Assets   $ 523,711     $ 555,960     $ 577,669     622,383      $ 634,245  
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity                                        
Liabilities                                        
Deposits                                        
DDAs   $ 94,680     $ 103,154     $ 96,517     $ 114,554     $ 118,082  
Interest Bearing Demand     63,386       87,685       85,746       96,141       95,732  
Celebration Checking     97,277       98,558       103,718       111,421       114,657  
Money Market Accts     32,382       33,888       37,693       38,650       43,746  
Savings     44,383       44,370       44,516       47,674       48,928  
CDs Less Than $100k     56,543       54,228       53,616       52,709       51,735  
CDs Greater than $100k     41,846       43,404       47,259       47,049       43,612  
Total Deposits   $ 430,497     $ 465,288     $ 469,064     508,198      $ 516,491  


Other Liabilities     2,516     2,143     2,415     2,184     2,772
Net Borrowings (Wholesale Funding)     33,429     34,697     50,228     50,546     52,258
Total Liabilities   $ 466,443   $ 502,127   $ 521,708   $ 560,918   $ 571,522
Total Equity     57,268     53,833     55,961     61,465     62,723
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity   $ 523,711   $ 555,960   $ 577,669   $ 622,393   $ 634,245


  Ratios                              
      Q3 2019
 		  Q4 2019
 		  Q1 2020
 		  Q2 2020
 		  Q2 2020
  ROAA   1.09 %   0.98 %   0.75 %   1.05 %   1.53 %
  ROAE   10.10 %   9.52 %   7.30 %   10.87 %   16.88 %
  NPAs/Assets (Core)   1.00 %   0.77 %   0.80 %   0.71 %   0.59 %
  Est. T1 Leverage (Bank)   9.65 %   9.63 %   9.62 %   8.99 %   9.41 %
  Total Common Shares   5,849,101     5,832,793     5,832,793     5,786,288     5,761,439  
  Total Preferred Shares   2,058,121     2,054,759     2,054,759     2,054,759     2,054,759  
  Total Common Equiv. Shares   7,907,222     7,887,552     7,887,552     7,841,047     7,816,198  
  NIM (Bank)   3.92 %   4.03 %   3.65 %   3.37 %   3.22 %
  Cost of Deposits (Bank)   0.54 %   0.53 %   0.54 %   0.46 %   0.41 %
  Loan/Deposit   76.7 %   71.9 %   71.6 %   66.6 %   63.1  
  Employees   103     105     104     102     98  
  Loans in Atlanta MSA   76.8 %   77.5 %   78.2 %   79.1 %   80.5 %

