NNSA Administrator hosts Department of Defense officials in Texas

WASHINGTON – Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty, Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) and the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Under Secretary for Nuclear Security, hosted officials from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for a tour of NNSA’s Pantex Plant near Amarillo, Texas.

Ellen Lord, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, and Dr. James H. Anderson, Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, joined the Administrator for an update on the important role Pantex plays in maintaining the Nation’s nuclear deterrent to ensure the security of America and our allies.

“The United States is committed to ensuring our world-class nuclear deterrent is safe, secure, effective, and modern,” said Under Secretary Lord. “The work being accomplished at the Pantex Plant, and across all of NNSA is unparalleled. We are grateful for Administrator Gordon-Hagerty’s leadership and for the NNSA’s strong relationship with the Department of Defense.”

The Pantex Plant is home to a myriad of work for NNSA, most notably it is where nuclear warheads are assembled and disassembled. Briefing topics for the delegation included the safe and secure transport of warheads, as well as warhead storage and the DOE-DoD chain of custody for nuclear weapons.

“Today, we had an opportunity to see the exceptional capabilities of our great country and resolute workforce at Pantex who ensure America’s security every day,” said Acting Under Secretary Anderson. “The care and maintenance of our deterrent is in good hands.”

NNSA plays a critical role in our Nation’s national security with the responsibility of modernizing our nuclear weapons stockpile, ensuring that stockpile is safe, secure, and effective, and assisting in ongoing arms controls discussions led by Ambassador Marshall S. Billingslea, the Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control, who recently visited four NNSA sites with the Administrator in September.

“It has been a privilege to show our partners at the Department of Defense the invaluable missions of NNSA, and the men and women at the heart of its success,” said Administrator Gordon-Hagerty. “NNSA is proud of what we accomplish in furthering our Nation’s security, and the support of our interagency partners helps guarantee that our deterrent and arms control efforts protect our country and our allies.”

