Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesla has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit http://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

  • What: Tesla Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Q&A Webcast
  • When: Wednesday, October 21, 2020
  • Time: 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
  • Q3 2020 Update: http://ir.tesla.com
  • Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)    

The webcast will be archived on the company’s website following the call.

Investors Relations Contact:
ir@tesla.com

