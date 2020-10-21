Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sterling Bancorp announces results for the third quarter of 2020 with diluted income per share available to common stockholders of $0.43 (as reported) and $0.45 (as adjusted)

/EIN News/ -- Key Performance Highlights for the third quarter of 2020

  • Adjusted PPNR excluding accretion income1, 2 of $123.3 million; growth of 8.3% over linked quarter.
  • Net interest margin excluding accretion income1 of 3.10%, an increase of five basis points (“bps”) over the linked quarter.
  • Total commercial loans were $20.3 billion, an increase of 11.7% over a year ago.
  • Total deposits increased to $24.3 billion and the cost of total deposits was 31 bps, a decrease of 17 bps relative to the linked quarter. Utilized excess liquidity to reduce wholesale borrowings by $1.0 billion. Cost of total funding liabilities decreased by 21 bps to 42 bps.
  • Adjusted non-interest expense1 was $105.8 million, a decrease of $2.0 million relative to the linked quarter. Severance expense was $2.2 million.
  • NPLs decreased by $79.8 million to $180.9 million; ACL / total loans of 1.46% and ACL / NPLs of 180.2%.
  • Total loan payment deferrals were $466.2 million, which represented 2.1% of total portfolio loans.
  • TCE / TA1 was 9.15% and tangible book value per common share1 was $13.57, an increase of 5.2% over a year ago
  • Declared dividend per common share of $0.07.
  • Entered into agreement to sell $267.6 million of PPP loans; anticipated to close in October 2020.
  • Reinstated common stock repurchase program in Q4 2020. 

Results for the Three Months ended September 30, 2020 vs. September 30, 2019

($ in thousands except per share amounts) GAAP / As Reported   Non-GAAP / As Adjusted1
  9/30/2019   9/30/2020   Change
% / bps		   9/30/2019   9/30/2020   Change
% / bps
Total assets $ 30,077,665     $ 30,617,722     1.8   %   $ 30,077,665     $ 30,617,722     1.8   %
Total portfolio loans, gross 20,830,163     22,281,940     7.0       20,830,163     22,281,940     7.0    
Total deposits 21,579,324     24,255,333     12.4       21,579,324     24,255,333     12.4    
PPNR1, 2 168,696     126,687     (24.9 )     131,944     123,286     (6.6 )  
Net income available to common 120,465     82,438     (31.6 )     105,629     87,682     (17.0 )  
Diluted EPS available to common 0.59     0.43     (27.1 )     0.52     0.45     (13.5 )  
Net interest margin 3.36 %   3.19 %   (17 )     3.42 %   3.24 %   (18 )  
Tangible book value per common share1 $ 12.90     $ 13.57     5.2       $ 12.90     $ 13.57     5.2    

Results for the Three Months ended September 30, 2020 vs. June 30, 2020

($ in thousands except per share amounts) GAAP / As Reported   Non-GAAP / As Adjusted1
  6/30/2020   9/30/2020   Change   % / bps   6/30/2020   9/30/2020   Change   % / bps
PPNR1, 2 $ 114,508     $ 126,687     10.6       $ 113,832     $ 123,286     8.3    
Net income available to common 48,820     82,438     68.9       56,926     87,682     54.0    
Diluted EPS available to common 0.25     0.43     72.0       0.29     0.45     55.2    
Net interest margin 3.15 %   3.19 %   4       3.20 %   3.24 %   4    
Operating efficiency3 52.2     48.5     (370 )     45.1     43.1     (200 )  
Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) - loans $ 365,489     $ 325,943     (10.8 )     $ 365,489     $ 325,943     (10.8 )  
ACL to portfolio loans 1.64 %   1.46 %   (18 )     1.64 %   1.46 %   (18 )  
ACL to NPLs 140.2     180.2     40       140.2     180.2     40    
Tangible book value per common share1 $ 13.17     $ 13.57     3.0       $ 13.17     $ 13.57     3.0    

1. Non-GAAP / as adjusted measures are defined in the non-GAAP tables beginning on page 18.
2. PPNR represents pretax pre-provision net revenue. PPNR and PPNR excluding accretion income are non-GAAP measures and are measured as net interest income plus non-interest income less operating expenses before tax.
3. Operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. See page 20 for an explanation of the operating efficiency ratio.

1

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) (the “Company”), the parent company of Sterling National Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Net income available to common stockholders for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $82.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $48.8 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2020, and net income available to common stockholders of $120.5 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Net income available to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $143.4 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $314.4 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

President’s Comments
Jack Kopnisky, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We have continued to work through this challenging operating environment, focusing on our top priorities of providing superior service to our clients and growing our business. The dedication of our colleagues, diversification of our business and high quality of our loan and deposit relationships is evident in our results. Through these unprecedented times, we have demonstrated strong profitability, managed our earning assets and funding liabilities, proactively addressed troubled credits, supported borrowers through various loan modification and assistance programs, and have continued to grow our tangible capital and tangible book value per common share.

“Our profitability remains strong, as our adjusted PPNR excluding accretion income was $123.3 million, an increase of 8.3% relative to the linked quarter. Our adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $87.7 million, or $0.45 per diluted share. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, provision for credit losses - portfolio loans was $31.0 million. As of September 30, 2020, our allowance for credit losses - portfolio loans was $325.9 million, or 1.46% of total loans and 180.2% of non-performing loans.

“We continue to effectively manage our balance sheet against a challenging interest rate environment. Our total deposits were $24.3 billion and core deposit growth was $658.8 million over the linked quarter. We substantially reduced our funding costs, as our cost of total deposits declined 17 basis points and our cost of total funding liabilities declined 21 basis points. Business development and loan origination activities have begun to recover. Total commercial loans grew to $20.3 billion, an increase of 11.7% over last year. Although we continued to experience pressure on earning asset yields, our balance sheet actions allowed us to grow our net interest income by $4.5 million relative to the linked quarter and increase our tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income by five basis points to 3.10%.

“Our adjusted non-interest expenses were $105.8 million and our adjusted operating efficiency ratio was 43.1%. Operating expenses included severance compensation of $2.2 million, which was mainly related to a staffing model redesign program in our financial centers. Total FTEs decreased from 1,617 at June 30, 2020 to 1,466 at September 30, 2020. We constantly evaluate our businesses and operations to identify opportunities to become more efficient. 

“Our top priority continues to be to work with clients and address credit issues early. As of September 30, 2020, the majority of our clients on loan payment deferrals as of the prior quarter had resumed making payments; total loan payment deferrals decreased to $466.2 million and were 2.1% of total portfolio loans. In the third quarter, we also sold our small balance transportation finance loans and the majority of our non-performing residential mortgage loans. These transactions included assets that did not meet our risk-adjusted return targets and were not core to our strategy.

“We have a strong capital position, as our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased 33 basis points in the third quarter and was 9.15% and our Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.93%. We declared our regular dividend of $0.07 on our common stock, payable on November 16, 2020 to holders of record as of November 2, 2020. We also reinstated our common stock repurchase program in the fourth quarter of 2020; the program had 16.7 million shares available for repurchase as of September 30, 2020.

“We recently announced several technology and digital initiatives that will augment our Brio Direct deposit platform and position us for continued growth. These included launching our Banking as a Service program, our strategic alliance with Cashfac for automated deposit account opening tools and implementing Skye, our automated client service agent. We are investing for the future, and are confident that these investments will drive scalable and efficient growth in our business and revenues.

“Finally, I would like to thank our clients, shareholders, and colleagues, particularly those colleagues who operate and maintain our financial centers, call centers, and other essential operations, all of whom have exhibited extraordinary resilience through these trying times. The dedication and hard work of our colleagues will position us well to emerge from these events as a better company.”

Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Adjusted Results (non-GAAP)
The Company’s GAAP net income available to common stockholders of $82.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, included the following items:

2

  • a pre-tax gain of $642 thousand on the sale of investment securities;
  • a pre-tax loss of $6.2 million related to the early redemption of $450.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings; and
  • the pre-tax amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets of $172 thousand.

Excluding the impact of these items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $87.7 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Our estimated annual effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 is 12.5%.

Non-GAAP financial measures include references to the terms “adjusted” or “excluding”. See the reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.

Net Interest Income and Margin

($ in thousands) For the three months ended   Change % / bps
  9/30/2019   6/30/2020   9/30/2020   Y-o-Y   Linked Qtr
Interest and dividend income $ 295,209     $ 253,226     $ 244,658     (17.1 ) %   (3.4 ) %
Interest expense 71,888     39,927     26,834     (62.7 )     (32.8 )  
Net interest income $ 223,321     $ 213,299     $ 217,824     (2.5 )     2.1    
                   
Accretion income on acquired loans $ 17,973     $ 10,086     $ 9,172     (49.0 ) %   (9.1 ) %
Yield on loans 4.97 %   4.03 %   3.82 %   (115 )     (21 )  
Tax equivalent yield on investment securities4 2.85     3.05     3.09     24       4    
Tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets4 4.50     3.79     3.63     (87 )     (16 )  
Cost of total deposits 0.92     0.48     0.31     (61 )     (17 )  
Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.16     0.61     0.40     (76 )     (21 )  
Cost of borrowings 2.41     2.26     1.95     (46 )     (31 )  
Cost of interest bearing liabilities 1.40     0.78     0.53     (87 )     (25 )  
Total cost of funding liabilities5 1.16     0.63     0.42     (74 )     (21 )  
Tax equivalent net interest margin6 3.42     3.20     3.24     (18 )     4    
                   
Average commercial loans $ 17,596,552     $ 19,715,184     $ 20,090,445     14.2   %   1.9   %
Average loans, including loans held for sale 20,302,887     21,940,636     22,159,535     9.1       1.0    
Average cash balances 304,820     455,626     424,249     39.2       (6.9 )  
Average investment securities 5,439,886     4,630,056     4,392,864     (19.2 )     (5.1 )  
Average total interest earning assets 26,354,394     27,240,114     27,163,337     3.1       (0.3 )  
Average deposits and mortgage escrow 20,749,885     23,463,937     23,665,916     14.1       0.9    

4. Tax equivalent basis represents interest income earned on tax exempt securities divided by the applicable federal tax rate of 21%.
5.  Includes interest bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits.
6. Tax equivalent net interest margin is equal to net interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment for tax exempt securities divided by average interest earning assets. The tax equivalent adjustment is assumed at a 21% federal tax rate in all periods presented.

Third quarter 2020 compared with third quarter 2019
Net interest income was $217.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of $5.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2019. This was mainly due to a decline in accretion income on acquired loans. Other key components of changes in net interest income were the following:

  • The yield on loans was 3.82% compared to 4.97% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in yield on loans was mainly due to the decline in market interest rates. Accretion income on acquired loans was $9.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $18.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.
  • The tax equivalent yield on investment securities was 3.09% compared to 2.85% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Average investment securities were $4.4 billion, or 16.2%, of average total interest earning assets for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $5.4 billion, or 20.6%, of average total interest earning assets for the third quarter of 2019. The increase in yield was mainly due to the sale of lower yielding securities in 2019.

3

  • In the third quarter of 2020, average cash balances were $424.2 million compared to $304.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. We have experienced higher levels of deposit inflows as a result of the pandemic. We used a portion of this excess liquidity to reduce wholesale borrowings.
  • The tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets decreased 87 basis points to 3.63% mainly due to changes in market rates of interest.
  • Total interest expense was $26.8 million, a decline of $45.1 million compared to the third quarter of 2019. This was mainly due to lower interest expense paid on deposits and repayment of higher cost FHLB borrowings.
  • The cost of total deposits was 31 basis points for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 92 basis points for the same period a year ago. The decrease was due to deposit pricing strategies we implemented in response to the declining interest rate environment. 
  • The cost of borrowings was 1.95% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 2.41% for the same period a year ago. The decrease was mainly due to the maturity and repayment of higher cost FHLB borrowings.
  • The total cost of interest bearing liabilities was 0.53% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 1.40% for the same period a year ago. The decline was due to both changes in market rates of interest and changes in funding mix.
  • Average interest bearing deposits increased $1.8 billion during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period a year ago, due to growth generated by our commercial banking teams and financial centers. Average borrowings decreased $2.1 billion compared to the third quarter of 2019.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.24% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 3.42% for the third quarter of 2019. Excluding accretion income, tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.10% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 3.15% for the third quarter of 2019.

Third quarter 2020 compared with linked quarter ended June 30, 2020
Net interest income increased $4.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to the linked quarter. The increase was mainly due to a decrease in interest expense. Other key components of the changes in net interest income were the following:

  • The yield on loans was 3.82% compared to 4.03% for the linked quarter. The decrease was mainly due to a decline in market interest rates and the repricing of floating rate loans. Accretion income on acquired loans decreased $914 thousand to $9.2 million for the third quarter of 2020.
  • The average balance of commercial loans increased $375.3 million and the average balance of residential mortgage loans declined $144.0 million.
  • The total balance outstanding of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans was $649.0 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020. We recognized $1.5 million in PPP loan fees as interest income in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $4.3 million in the linked quarter. 
  • The tax equivalent yield on investment securities was 3.09% compared to 3.05% for the linked quarter. The increase in yield was mainly due to the mix of securities.
  • The tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets was 3.63% compared to 3.79% in the linked quarter as maturing loans are repricing to market and mortgage warehouse and public sector finance loans are increasing relative to the rest of the portfolio.
  • The cost of total deposits decreased 17 basis points to 31 basis points, mainly due to improving conditions in our deposit markets and our deposit pricing strategies.
  • The total cost of borrowings decreased 31 basis points to 1.95%, mainly due to the repayment of higher cost FHLB borrowings and the redemption of our senior notes.
  • Average deposits and mortgage escrow increased by $202.0 million and average borrowings decreased by $353.1 million relative to the linked quarter.
  • Total interest expense decreased $13.1 million from the linked quarter as a result of continued repricing of deposits, maturity of the senior notes acquired in the merger with Astoria Financial Corporation (“Astoria”) and repayment of higher cost FHLB borrowings.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.24% compared to 3.20% in the linked quarter. Excluding accretion income on acquired loans, tax equivalent net interest margin increased five basis points to 3.10%.

4

Non-interest Income

($ in thousands) For the three months ended   Change %
  9/30/2019   6/30/2020   9/30/2020   Y-o-Y   Linked Qtr
Deposit fees and service charges $ 6,582     $ 5,345     $ 5,960     (9.5 ) %   11.5   %
Accounts receivable management / factoring commissions and other related fees 6,049     4,419     5,393     (10.8 ) %   22.0   %
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) 8,066     4,950     5,363     (33.5 ) %   8.3   %
Loan commissions and fees 6,285     8,003     7,290     16.0   %   (8.9 ) %
Investment management fees 1,758     1,379     1,735     (1.3 ) %   25.8   %
Net gain on sale of securities 6,882     485     642     (90.7 ) %   32.4   %
Gain on termination of pension plan 12,097             NM   NM
Other 4,111     1,509     1,842     (55.2 ) %   22.1   %
Total non-interest income 51,830     26,090     28,225     (45.5 ) %   8.2   %
Net gain on sale of securities 6,882     485     642     (90.7 ) %   32.4   %
Gain on termination of pension plan 12,097             NM   NM
Adjusted non-interest income $ 32,851     $ 25,605     $ 27,583     (16.0 ) %   7.7   %
                                       

Third quarter 2020 compared with third quarter 2019
Adjusted non-interest income decreased $5.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 to $27.6 million, compared to $32.9 million in the same quarter last year. The change was mainly due to lower BOLI income and lower swap fees. In the three months ended September 30, 2019 we restructured the BOLI assets acquired in the merger with Astoria by reallocating funds to more diversified investment asset classes. Loan swap fees, which are included in other income, declined $2.5 million.

In the third quarter of 2020, we realized a gain of $642 thousand on the sale of investment securities compared to $6.9 million in the year earlier period.

In the third quarter of 2019, we realized a gain on termination of pension plan of $12.1 million upon the termination and full settlement of the Astoria defined benefit pension plan.

Third quarter 2020 compared with linked quarter ended June 30, 2020
Adjusted non-interest income increased approximately $2.0 million relative to the linked quarter to $27.6 million. The majority of fee income line items started to recover in the third quarter due to higher transaction activity, mainly driven by increases in accounts receivable management / factoring commissions and other related fees. Loan commissions and fees, which are closely linked to loan origination activity declined compared to the second quarter due to lower syndication fees. 

5

Non-interest Expense

($ in thousands) For the three months ended   Change % / bps
  9/30/2019   6/30/2020   9/30/2020   Y-o-Y   Linked Qtr
Compensation and benefits $ 52,850     $ 54,668     $ 55,960     5.9   %   2.4   %
Stock-based compensation plans 4,565     5,913     5,869     28.6       (0.7 )  
Occupancy and office operations 15,836     14,695     14,722     (7.0 )     0.2    
Information technology 8,545     7,312     8,422     (1.4 )     15.2    
Amortization of intangible assets 4,785     4,200     4,200     (12.2 )        
FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 3,194     3,638     3,332     4.3       (8.4 )  
Other real estate owned (“OREO”), net 79     1,233     151     91.1       (87.8 )  
Loss on extinguishment of borrowings     9,723     6,241           (35.8 )  
Other expenses 16,601     23,499     20,465     23.3       (12.9 )  
Total non-interest expense $ 106,455     $ 124,881     $ 119,362     12.1       (4.4 )  
Full time equivalent employees (“FTEs”) at period end 1,689     1,617     1,466     (13.2 )     (9.3 )  
Financial centers at period end 87     78     78     (10.3 )        
Operating efficiency ratio, as reported8 38.7 %   52.2 %   48.5 %   980       (370 )  
Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted8 39.1     45.1     43.1     400       (200 )  

8 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.

Third quarter 2020 compared with third quarter 2019
Total non-interest expense increased $12.9 million relative to the third quarter of 2019. Key components of the change in non-interest expense between the periods were the following:

  • Compensation and benefits increased $3.1 million between the periods, mainly due to severance costs of for displaced personnel incurred in the third quarter of 2020 in the amount of $2.2 million. Total FTEs declined to 1,466 from 1,689, which was mainly related to a financial center staffing model redesign. Decreases in financial center personnel have been offset by hiring of information technology, and risk management personnel.
  • Occupancy and office operations expense decreased $1.1 million, mainly due to the consolidation of financial centers and other back-office locations. We consolidated 9 financial centers in the past twelve months.
  • Loss on extinguishment of borrowings in the third quarter of 2020 was incurred in connection with the repayment of $450.0 million of FHLB advances.
  • Other expenses increased $3.9 million to $20.5 million, mainly due to $3.1 million of depreciation expense on operating leases acquired in the fourth quarter of 2019. The remainder of the increase was mainly due to an increase in other post-retirement expense.

Third quarter 2020 compared with linked quarter ended June 30, 2020
Total non-interest expense decreased $5.5 million to $119.4 million in the third quarter of 2020.  Key components of the change in non-interest expense were the following:

  • Compensation and benefits increased $1.3 million to $56.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to severance costs discussed above.
  • Information technology increased $1.1 million to $8.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to amortization of investments related to various back-office automation and digital loan and deposit product initiatives.
  • Loss on extinguishment of borrowings in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was incurred in connection with the repayment of $500.0 million of FHLB advances.
  • Other expenses declined by $3.0 million, mainly as pandemic-related operating expense of $3.7 million did not recur in the third quarter of 2020.

6

Taxes
We recorded income tax expense of $12.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to income tax expense of $7.1 million in the linked quarter and income tax expense of $32.5 million in the year earlier period. For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, we recorded income tax expense at an estimated effective income tax rate of 12.5%. For the three months ended September 30, 2019 we recorded income tax expense at an estimated effective income tax rate of 21.0%.

Our estimated effective income tax rate for full year 2020 prior to discrete items is 12.5%. Discrete items will include the impact of vesting of stock-based compensation and net operating loss provisions of the CARES Act. Our actual income tax rate for the full year 2020 is anticipated to be between 9.0% and 10.0%.

Key Balance Sheet Highlights as of September 30, 2020

($ in thousands) As of   Change % / bps
  9/30/2019   6/30/2020   9/30/2020   Y-o-Y   Linked Qtr
Total assets $ 30,077,665     $ 30,839,893     $ 30,617,722     1.8   %   (0.7 ) %
Total portfolio loans, gross 20,830,163     22,295,267     22,281,940     7.0       (0.1 )  
Commercial & industrial (“C&I”) loans 7,792,569     9,166,744     9,331,717     19.8       1.8    
Commercial real estate loans (including multi-family) 9,977,839     10,402,897     10,377,282     4.0       (0.2 )  
Acquisition, development and construction (“ADC”) loans 433,883     572,558     633,166     45.9       10.6    
Total commercial loans 18,204,291     20,142,199     20,342,165     11.7       1.0    
Residential mortgage loans 2,370,216     1,938,212     1,739,563     (26.6 )     (10.2 )  
BOLI 609,720     620,908     625,236     2.5       0.7    
Core deposits9 20,296,395     21,904,429     22,563,276     11.2       3.0    
Total deposits 21,579,324     23,600,621     24,255,333     12.4       2.8    
Municipal deposits (included in core deposits) 2,234,630     1,724,049     2,397,072     7.3       39.0    
Investment securities, net 5,047,011     4,545,579     4,201,350     (16.8 )     (7.6 )  
Total borrowings 3,174,224     2,014,259     993,535     (68.7 )     (50.7 )  
Loans to deposits 96.5 %   94.5 %   91.9 %   (460 )     (260 )  
Core deposits to total deposits 94.1     92.8     93.0     (110 )     20    
Investment securities, net to earning assets 19.1     16.7     15.6     (350 )     (110 )  

Core deposits include retail, commercial and municipal transaction, money market, savings accounts and certificates of deposit accounts, and reciprocal Certificate of Deposit Account Registry balances and exclude brokered and wholesale deposits.

Highlights in balance sheet items as of September 30, 2020 were the following:

  • C&I loans (which includes traditional C&I, PPP, asset-based lending, payroll finance, warehouse lending, factored receivables, equipment financing and public sector finance loans) represented 41.8% of total portfolio loans; commercial real estate loans (which include multi-family loans) represented 46.6% of total portfolio loans; consumer and residential mortgage loans combined represented 8.7% of total portfolio loans; and ADC loans represented 2.9% of total portfolio loans, respectively. At September 30, 2019, C&I loans represented 37.4%; commercial real estate loans represented 47.9%; consumer and residential mortgage loans combined represented 12.6%; and ADC loans represented 2.1% of total portfolio loans, respectively. In the third quarter of 2020 we sold $106.2 million of equipment finance loans, which represented the remaining balance of our small balance transportation finance loans.
  • Residential mortgage loans were $1.7 billion at September 30, 2020, a decline of $198.6 million from the linked quarter and a decline of $630.7 million from the same period a year ago. In the third quarter of 2020, we sold non-performing residential mortgage-loans with a net book value of $53.2 million.
  • The balance of BOLI increased by $4.3 million relative to the prior quarter and was $625.2 million at September 30, 2020. 
  • Core deposits at September 30, 2020 were $22.6 billion and increased $658.8 million compared to June 30, 2020, and increased $2.3 billion compared to September 30, 2019. The growth was mainly due to successful commercial banking and financial center deposit gathering strategies and the increase in deposits that has occurred since the outset of the pandemic. 
  • Total deposits at September 30, 2020 increased $654.7 million compared to June 30, 2020, and total deposits increased $2.7 billion compared to September 30, 2019. The increase was mainly due to the same factors as the change in core deposits.

7

  • Municipal deposits at September 30, 2020 were $2.4 billion, an increase of $673.0 million relative to June 30, 2020. The increase was associated with seasonal tax collections by local municipalities.
  • Investment securities, net decreased by $344.2 million from June 30, 2020 and $845.7 million from September 30, 2019, and represented 15.6% of earning assets at September 30, 2020.  In the third quarter we sold securities from our held to maturity portfolio that had demonstrated significant credit deterioration since the date of purchase.
  • Total borrowings at September 30, 2020 were $993.5 million, a decrease of $1.0 billion relative to June 30, 2020 and $2.2 billion relative to September 30, 2019. The sale of securities and deposit inflows allowed us to reduce borrowings. Included in total borrowings at September 30, 2020 was $117.5 million from the Federal Reserve Bank PPP Liquidity Facility, which represented a decline of $450.9 million compared to June 30, 2020. 

Credit Quality

($ in thousands) For the three months ended   Change % / bps
  9/30/2019   6/30/2020   9/30/2020   Y-o-Y   Linked Qtr
Provision for credit losses $ 13,700     $ 56,606     $ 31,000     126.3   %   (45.2 ) %
Net charge-offs 13,629     17,561     70,546     417.6       301.7    
Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) - loans 104,735     365,489     325,943     211.2       (10.8 )  
Loans 30 to 89 days past due accruing 64,756     66,268     68,979     6.5       4.1    
Non-performing loans 190,966     260,605     180,851     (5.3 )     (30.6 )  
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.27 %   0.32 %   1.27 %   100       95    
Special mention loans 136,972     141,805     204,267     49.1       44.0    
Substandard loans 277,975     415,917     375,427     35.1       (9.7 )  
ACL - loans to total loans 0.50     1.64     1.46     96       (18 )  
ACL - loans to non-performing loans 54.8     140.2     180.2     12,540       4,000    
                                 

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, provision for credit losses on portfolio loans was $31.0 million, which was $39.5 million less than net charge-offs. The provision for credit losses was based on our reasonable and supportable forecasts of future macroeconomic scenarios used to estimate expected credit losses. ACL - loans was $325.9 million, or 1.46% of total portfolio loans compared to 1.64% at June 30, 2020, and increased to 180.2% of non-performing loans from 140.2% at June 30, 2020.

Net charge-offs were $70.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. We sold $53.2 million of non-performing residential mortgage loans and $106.2 million of small balance transportation finance loans in the period, which resulted in aggregate charge-offs of $57.4 million. These charge-offs had been previously reserved at June 30, 2020 in our ACL - loans. Other net charge-offs in the third quarter were $13.1 million, and consisted mainly of asset-based lending loans, factored receivables, traditional C&I and commercial real estate loans.

Non-performing loans declined by $79.8 million to $180.9 million at September 30, 2020 compared to the linked quarter. Loans 30 to 89 days past due were $69.0 million an increase of $2.7 million over the linked quarter.

8

At September 30, 2020, loan payment deferrals declined significantly from the second quarter end as pandemic restrictions have been lifted and the businesses of commercial borrowers have proven more resilient than initially expected. The outstanding balances of loans under a full payment deferral were the following for the periods shown:

($ in millions) 6/30/2020   9/30/2020   Change
  Amount   Percentage   Amount   Percentage    
Traditional C&I $ 213     6.3 %   $ 23     0.7 %   $ (190 )  
Commercial finance 237     14.1     77     4.9     (160 )  
Commercial real estate 749     12.9     140     2.4     (609 )  
Multi-family 198     4.3     38     0.8     (160 )  
ADC 17     3.0             (17 )  
Total commercial 1,414     7.0     278     1.4     (1,136 )  
Residential 293     15.1     176     10.1     (117 )  
Consumer 19     9.0     12     6.2     (7 )  
Total $ 1,726     7.7 %   $ 466     2.1 %   $ (1,260 )  
                                     

Note: commercial finance includes asset-based lending, equipment finance, factored receivables, mortgage warehouse lending, payroll finance and public sector finance loans. Note there were no deferrals of asset-based lending, factored receivables, mortgage warehouse lending or public sector finance loans for either period. There were no payroll finance loan deferrals at September 30, 2020.

Capital

($ in thousands, except share and per share data) As of   Change % / bps
  9/30/2019   6/30/2020   9/30/2020   Y-o-Y   Linked Qtr
Total stockholders’ equity $ 4,520,967     $ 4,484,187     $ 4,557,785     0.8   %   1.6   %
Preferred stock 137,799     137,142     136,917     (0.6 )     (0.2 )  
Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,772,963     1,785,446     1,781,246     0.5       (0.2 )  
Tangible common stockholders’ equity 10 $ 2,610,205     $ 2,561,599     $ 2,639,622     1.1       3.0    
Common shares outstanding 202,392,884     194,458,805     194,458,841     (3.9 )        
Book value per common share $ 21.66     $ 22.35     $ 22.73     4.9       1.7    
Tangible book value per common share 10 12.90     13.17     13.57     5.2       3.0    
Tangible common equity as a % of tangible assets 10 9.22 %   8.82 %   9.15 %   (7 )     33    
Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company 9.78     9.51     9.93     15       42    
Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company fully implemented     9.14     9.59     N/A   45    
Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank 10.08     10.09     10.48     40       39    
Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank fully implemented     9.69     10.13     N/A   44    
                   
 10 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.
 

Total stockholders’ equity increased $73.6 million to $4.6 billion as of September 30, 2020 compared to $4.5 billion as of June 30, 2020. For the third quarter of 2020, net income $84.4 million and stock-based compensation activity that totaled $5.7 million and was partially offset by common dividends of $13.5 million, preferred dividends of $2.2 million and an other comprehensive loss of $744 thousand. 

We elected the five-year transition provision to delay for two years the full impact of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) methodology on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The September 30, 2020 fully implemented ratio data reflects the full impact of CECL and excludes the benefits of phase-ins. 

Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $1.8 billion at September 30, 2020, a decrease of $4.2 million compared to June 30, 2020, which was due to amortization.

Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding were relatively unchanged during the third quarter as stock option exercises were offset by shares returned in payment of taxes on vested awards. Total common shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 were approximately 194.5 million.

9

Tangible book value per common share was $13.57 at September 30, 2020, which represented an increase of 5.2% compared to a year ago.

Conference Call Information
Sterling Bancorp will host a teleconference and webcast on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results. Analysts, investors and interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and view accompanying slides on the Company’s website at www.sterlingbancorp.com or by dialing (800) 263-0877 Conference ID 8762366. A replay of the teleconference can be accessed through the Company’s website.

About Sterling Bancorp
Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may contain “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may concern Sterling Bancorp’s current expectations about its future results, revenues, expenses, tax rates, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position, plans, operations and prospects. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks, including the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which include, but are not limited to, the federal, state and local government actions and reactions to COVID-19, the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our, our clients’ and our third party providers’ operations, the increased likelihood of cyber and payment fraud risk, the continued ability of our borrowers to repay their loans throughout and following the pandemic, the potential decline in collateral values resulting from COVID-19 and its effects, and the resulting impact upon our financial position, results of operations, cash flows and our outlook, as well as the following: business disruption; a failure to grow revenues faster than we grow expenses; a deterioration in general economic conditions, either nationally, internationally, or in our market areas, including extended declines in the real estate market and constrained financial markets; inflation; the effects of, and changes in, trade; changes in asset quality and credit risk; introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; capital management activities; customer disintermediation; and the success of Sterling Bancorp in managing those risks. Other factors that could cause Sterling Bancorp’s actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements are included in the “Risk Factors” section of Sterling Bancorp’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

Financial information contained in this release should be considered to be an estimate pending the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. While the Company is not aware of any need to revise the results disclosed in this release, accounting literature may require information received by management between the date of this release and the filing of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be reflected in the results of the fiscal period, even though the new information was received by management subsequent to the date of this release.

10

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

  9/30/2019   12/31/2019   9/30/2020
Assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 545,603       $ 329,151       $ 437,558    
Investment securities, net 5,047,011       5,075,309       4,201,350    
Loans held for sale 4,627       8,125       36,826    
Portfolio loans:          
Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) 7,792,569       8,232,719       9,331,717    
Commercial real estate (including multi-family) 9,977,839       10,295,518       10,377,282    
Acquisition, development and construction (“ADC”) loans 433,883       467,331       633,166    
Residential mortgage 2,370,216       2,210,112       1,739,563    
Consumer 255,656       234,532       200,212    
Total portfolio loans, gross 20,830,163       21,440,212       22,281,940    
Allowance for credit losses (104,735 )     (106,238 )     (325,943 )  
Total portfolio loans, net 20,725,428       21,333,974       21,955,997    
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock, at cost 276,929       251,805       167,293    
Accrued interest receivable 104,881       100,312       102,379    
Premises and equipment, net 238,723       227,070       217,481    
Goodwill 1,657,814       1,683,482       1,683,482    
Other intangibles 115,149       110,364       97,764    
BOLI 609,720       613,848       625,236    
Other real estate owned 13,006       12,189       6,919    
Other assets 738,774       840,868       1,085,437    
Total assets $ 30,077,665       $ 30,586,497       $ 30,617,722    
Liabilities:          
Deposits $ 21,579,324       $ 22,418,658       $ 24,255,333    
FHLB borrowings 2,800,907       2,245,653       397,000    
Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility             117,497    
Other borrowings 26,544       22,678       35,223    
Senior notes 173,652       173,504          
Subordinated notes - Company       270,941       270,445    
Subordinated notes - Bank 173,121       173,182       173,370    
Mortgage escrow funds 84,595       58,316       84,031    
Other liabilities 718,555       693,452       727,038    
Total liabilities 25,556,698       26,056,384       26,059,937    
Stockholders’ equity:          
Preferred stock 137,799       137,581       136,917    
Common stock 2,299       2,299       2,299    
Additional paid-in capital 3,762,046       3,766,716       3,761,216    
Treasury stock (501,814 )     (583,408 )     (660,312 )  
Retained earnings 1,075,503       1,166,709       1,229,799    
Accumulated other comprehensive income 45,134       40,216       87,866    
Total stockholders’ equity 4,520,967       4,530,113       4,557,785    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 30,077,665       $ 30,586,497       $ 30,617,722    
           
Shares of common stock outstanding at period end 202,392,884       198,455,324       194,458,841    
Book value per common share $ 21.66       $ 22.13       $ 22.73    
Tangible book value per common share1 12.90       13.09       13.57    
1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.

11

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

   For the Quarter Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  9/30/2019   6/30/2020   9/30/2020   9/30/2019   9/30/2020
Interest and dividend income:                  
Loans and loan fees $ 254,414     $ 219,904     $ 213,009     $ 772,992     $ 668,352  
Securities taxable 21,977     18,855     18,623     74,456     58,107  
Securities non-taxable 13,491     12,831     12,257     42,771     38,085  
Other earning assets 5,327     1,636     769     16,847     6,867  
Total interest and dividend income 295,209     253,226     244,658     907,066     771,411  
Interest expense:                  
Deposits 48,330     28,110     18,251     142,454     92,142  
Borrowings 23,558     11,817     8,583     73,946     36,374  
Total interest expense 71,888     39,927     26,834     216,400     128,516  
Net interest income 223,321     213,299     217,824     690,666     642,895  
Provision for credit losses - loans 13,700     56,606     31,000     35,400     224,183  
Provision for credit losses - held to maturity securities         (1,000       703  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 209,621     156,693     187,824     655,266     418,009  
Non-interest income:                  
Deposit fees and service charges 6,582     5,345     5,960     19,891     17,928  
Accounts receivable management / factoring commissions and other related fees 6,049     4,419     5,393     17,265     15,349  
BOLI 8,066     4,950     5,363     15,900     15,331  
Loan commissions and fees 6,285     8,003     7,290     15,431     26,317  
Investment management fees 1,758     1,379     1,735     5,708     4,960  
Net gain on sale of securities 6,882     485     642     (6,830   9,539  
Net gain on security calls                 4,880  
Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans             8,313      
Gain on termination of pension plan 12,097             12,097      
Other 4,111     1,509     1,842     10,710     7,337  
Total non-interest income 51,830     26,090     28,225     98,485     101,641  
Non-interest expense:                  
Compensation and benefits 52,850     54,668     55,960     163,313     165,504  
Stock-based compensation plans 4,565     5,913     5,869     14,293     17,788  
Occupancy and office operations 15,836     14,695     14,722     48,477     44,616  
Information technology 8,545     7,312     8,422     26,267     23,752  
Amortization of intangible assets 4,785     4,200     4,200     14,396     12,600  
FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 3,194     3,638     3,332     9,526     10,176  
Other real estate owned, net 79     1,233     151     754     1,436  
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy             14,398      
Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance             3,344      
Loss on extinguishment of borrowings     9,723     6,241         16,713  
Other 16,601     23,499     20,465     53,619     66,371  
Total non-interest expense 106,455     124,881     119,362     348,387     358,956  
Income before income tax expense 154,996     57,902     96,687     405,364     160,694  
Income tax expense 32,549     7,110     12,280     85,020     11,348  
Net income 122,447     50,792     84,407     320,344     149,346  
Preferred stock dividend 1,982     1,972     1,969     5,958     5,917  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 120,465     $ 48,820     $ 82,438     $ 314,386     $ 143,429  
Weighted average common shares:                  
Basic 203,090,365     193,479,757     193,494,929     207,685,051     194,436,137  
Diluted 203,566,582     193,604,431     193,715,943     208,108,575     194,677,020  
Earnings per common share:                  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.59     $ 0.25     $ 0.43     $ 1.51     $ 0.74  
Diluted earnings per share 0.59     0.25     0.43     1.51     0.74  
Dividends declared per share 0.07     0.07     0.07     0.21     0.21  

 

12

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

  As of and for the Quarter Ended
End of Period 9/30/2019   12/31/2019   3/31/2020   6/30/2020   9/30/2020
Total assets $ 30,077,665     $ 30,586,497     $ 30,335,036     $ 30,839,893     $ 30,617,722  
Tangible assets 1 28,304,702     28,792,651     28,545,390     29,054,447     28,836,476  
Securities available for sale 3,061,419     3,095,648     2,660,835     2,620,624     2,419,458  
Securities held to maturity, net 1,985,592     1,979,661     1,956,177     1,924,955     1,781,892  
Loans held for sale2 4,627     8,125     8,124     44,437     36,826  
Portfolio loans 20,830,163     21,440,212     21,709,957     22,295,267     22,281,940  
Goodwill 1,657,814     1,683,482     1,683,482     1,683,482     1,683,482  
Other intangibles 115,149     110,364     106,164     101,964     97,764  
Deposits 21,579,324     22,418,658     22,558,280     23,600,621     24,255,333  
Municipal deposits (included above) 2,234,630     1,988,047     2,091,259     1,724,049     2,397,072  
Borrowings 3,174,224     2,885,958     2,598,698     2,014,259     993,535  
Stockholders’ equity 4,520,967     4,530,113     4,422,424     4,484,187     4,557,785  
Tangible common equity 1 2,610,205     2,598,686     2,495,415     2,561,599     2,639,622  
Quarterly Average Balances                  
Total assets 29,747,603     30,349,691     30,484,433     30,732,914     30,652,856  
Tangible assets 1 27,971,485     28,569,589     28,692,033     28,944,714     28,868,840  
Loans, gross:                  
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 9,711,619     10,061,625     10,288,977     10,404,643     10,320,930  
ADC 387,072     459,372     497,009     519,517     636,061  
C&I:                  
Traditional C&I 2,435,644     2,399,901     2,470,570     3,130,248     3,339,872  
Asset-based lending3 1,151,793     1,137,719     1,107,542     981,518     864,075  
Payroll finance3 202,771     228,501     217,952     173,175     143,579  
Warehouse lending3 1,180,132     1,307,645     1,089,576     1,353,885     1,550,425  
Factored receivables3 248,150     258,892     229,126     188,660     163,388  
Equipment financing3 1,191,944     1,430,715     1,703,016     1,677,273     1,590,855  
Public sector finance3 1,087,427     1,189,103     1,216,326     1,286,265     1,481,260  
Total C&I 7,497,861     7,952,476     8,034,108     8,791,024     9,133,454  
Residential mortgage 2,444,101     2,284,419     2,152,440     2,006,400     1,862,390  
Consumer 262,234     243,057     233,643     219,052     206,700  
Loans, total4 20,302,887     21,000,949     21,206,177     21,940,636     22,159,535  
Securities (taxable) 3,189,027     2,905,545     2,883,367     2,507,384     2,363,059  
Securities (non-taxable) 2,250,859     2,159,391     2,163,206     2,122,672     2,029,805  
Other interest earning assets 611,621     835,554     727,511     669,422     610,938  
Total interest earning assets 26,354,394     26,901,439     26,980,261     27,240,114     27,163,337  
Deposits:                  
Non-interest bearing demand 4,225,258     4,361,642     4,346,518     5,004,907     5,385,939  
Interest bearing demand 4,096,744     4,359,767     4,616,658     4,766,298     4,688,343  
Savings (including mortgage escrow funds) 2,375,882     2,614,523     2,800,021     2,890,402     2,727,475  
Money market 7,341,822     7,681,491     7,691,381     8,035,750     8,304,834  
Certificates of deposit 2,710,179     3,271,674     3,237,990     2,766,580     2,559,325  
Total deposits and mortgage escrow 20,749,885     22,289,097     22,692,568     23,463,937     23,665,916  
Borrowings 3,872,840     2,890,407     2,580,922     2,101,016     1,747,941  
Stockholders’ equity 4,489,167     4,524,417     4,506,537     4,464,403     4,530,334  
Tangible common stockholders’ equity 1 2,575,199     2,606,617     2,576,558     2,538,842     2,609,179  
                   
1 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.
2 Loans held for sale mainly includes commercial syndication loans.
3 Asset-based lending, payroll finance, warehouse lending, factored receivables, equipment finance and public sector finance comprise our commercial finance loan portfolio.
4 Includes loans held for sale, but excludes allowance for credit losses.

13

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA AND PERFORMANCE RATIOS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

  As of and for the Quarter Ended
Per Common Share Data 9/30/2019   12/31/2019   3/31/2020   6/30/2020   9/30/2020
Basic earnings per share $ 0.59     $ 0.52     $ 0.06       $ 0.25     $ 0.43  
Diluted earnings per share 0.59     0.52     0.06       0.25     0.43  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP 1 0.52     0.54     (0.02 )     0.29     0.45  
Dividends declared per common share 0.07     0.07     0.07       0.07     0.07  
Book value per common share 21.66     22.13     22.04       22.35     22.73  
Tangible book value per common share1 12.90     13.09     12.83       13.17     13.57  
Shares of common stock o/s 202,392,884     198,455,324     194,460,656       194,458,805     194,458,841  
Basic weighted average common shares o/s 203,090,365     199,719,747     196,344,061       193,479,757     193,494,929  
Diluted weighted average common shares o/s 203,566,582     200,252,542     196,709,038       193,604,431     193,715,943  
Performance Ratios (annualized)                  
Return on average assets 1.61 %   1.37 %   0.16   %   0.64 %   1.07 %
Return on average equity 10.65     9.18     1.09       4.40     7.24  
Return on average tangible assets 1.71     1.45     0.17       0.68     1.14  
Return on average tangible common equity 18.56     15.94     1.90       7.73     12.57  
Return on average tangible assets, adjusted 1 1.50     1.51     (0.04 )     0.79     1.21  
Return on avg. tangible common equity, adjusted 1 16.27     16.57     (0.49 )     9.02     13.37  
Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted 1 39.1     39.9     42.4       45.1     43.1  
Analysis of Net Interest Income                  
Accretion income on acquired loans $ 17,973     $ 19,497     $ 10,686       $ 10,086     $ 9,172  
Yield on loans 4.97 %   4.84 %   4.47   %   4.03 %   3.82 %
Yield on investment securities - tax equivalent 2 2.85     2.89     2.96       3.05     3.09  
Yield on interest earning assets - tax equivalent 2 4.50     4.41     4.13       3.79     3.63  
Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.16     1.10     1.00       0.61     0.40  
Cost of total deposits 0.92     0.89     0.81       0.48     0.31  
Cost of borrowings 2.41     2.38     2.49       2.26     1.95  
Cost of interest bearing liabilities 1.40     1.28     1.19       0.78     0.53  
Net interest rate spread - tax equivalent basis 2 3.10     3.13     2.94       3.01     3.10  
Net interest margin - GAAP basis 3.36     3.37     3.16       3.15     3.19  
Net interest margin - tax equivalent basis 2 3.42     3.42     3.21       3.20     3.24  
Capital                  
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company 3 9.78 %   9.55 %   9.41   %   9.51 %   9.93 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank only 3 10.08     10.11     9.99       10.09     10.48  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank only 3 12.74     12.32     12.19       12.24     12.38  
Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank only 3 13.99     13.63     13.80       13.85     13.85  
Tangible common equity - Company 1 9.22     9.03     8.74       8.82     9.15  
Condensed Five Quarter Income Statement                  
Interest and dividend income $ 295,209     $ 295,474     $ 273,527       $ 253,226     $ 244,658  
Interest expense 71,888     67,217     61,755       39,927     26,834  
Net interest income 223,321     228,257     211,772       213,299     217,824  
Provision for credit losses 13,700     10,585     138,280       56,606     30,000  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 209,621     217,672     73,492       156,693     187,824  
Non-interest income 51,830     32,381     47,326       26,090     28,225  
Non-interest expense 106,455     115,450     114,713       124,881     119,362  
Income before income tax expense 154,996     134,603     6,105       57,902     96,687  
Income tax expense (benefit) 32,549     27,905     (8,042 )     7,110     12,280  
Net income $ 122,447     $ 106,698     $ 14,147       $ 50,792     $ 84,407  
                   
1 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.
2 Tax equivalent basis represents interest income earned on tax exempt securities divided by the applicable federal tax rate of 21%.
3 Regulatory capital amounts and ratios are preliminary estimates pending filing of the Company’s and Bank’s regulatory reports.

14

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

  As of and for the Quarter Ended
Allowance for Credit Losses Roll Forward 9/30/2019   12/31/2019   3/31/2020   6/30/2020   9/30/2020
Balance, beginning of period $ 104,664       $ 104,735       $ 106,238       $ 326,444       $ 365,489    
Implementation of CECL accounting standard:                  
Gross up from purchase credit impaired loans             22,496                
Transition amount charged to equity             68,088                
Provision for credit losses - loans 13,700       10,585       136,577       56,606       31,000    
Loan charge-offs1:                  
Traditional C&I (123 )     (470 )     (298 )     (3,988 )     (1,089 )  
Asset-based lending (9,577 )     (5,856 )     (985 )     (1,500 )     (1,297 )  
Payroll finance       (168 )           (560 )        
Factored receivables (14 )     (68 )     (7 )     (3,731 )     (6,893 )  
Equipment financing (2,711 )     (1,739 )     (4,793 )     (7,863 )     (42,128 )  
Commercial real estate (53 )     (583 )     (1,275 )     (11 )     (3,650 )  
Multi-family                   (154 )        
ADC (6 )           (3 )     (1 )        
Residential mortgage (1,984 )     (334 )     (1,072 )     (702 )     (17,353 )  
Consumer (241 )     (401 )     (1,405 )     (172 )     (97 )  
Total charge-offs (14,709 )     (9,619 )     (9,838 )     (18,682 )     (72,507 )  
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off1:                  
Traditional C&I 136       232       475       116       677    
Payroll finance 8       5       9       1       262    
Factored receivables 3       9       4       1       185    
Equipment financing 422       91       1,105       387       816    
Commercial real estate 187             60       584          
Multi-family 90       105             1          
Acquisition development & construction             105                
Residential mortgage 126       5                      
Consumer 108       90       1,125       31       21    
Total recoveries 1,080       537       2,883       1,121       1,961    
Net loan charge-offs (13,629 )     (9,082 )     (6,955 )     (17,561 )     (70,546 )  
Balance, end of period $ 104,735       $ 106,238       $ 326,444       $ 365,489       $ 325,943    
Asset Quality Data and Ratios                  
Non-performing loans (“NPLs”) non-accrual $ 190,011       $ 179,051       $ 252,205       $ 260,333       $ 180,795    
NPLs still accruing 955       110       1,545       272       56    
Total NPLs 190,966       179,161       253,750       260,605       180,851    
Other real estate owned 13,006       12,189       11,815       8,665       6,919    
Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) $ 203,972       $ 191,350       $ 265,565       $ 269,270       $ 187,770    
Loans 30 to 89 days past due $ 64,756       $ 52,880       $ 69,769       $ 66,268       $ 68,979    
Net charge-offs as a % of average loans (annualized) 0.27   %   0.17   %   0.13   %   0.32   %   1.27   %
NPLs as a % of total loans 0.92       0.84       1.17       1.17       0.81    
NPAs as a % of total assets 0.68       0.63       0.88       0.87       0.61    
Allowance for credit losses as a % of NPLs 54.8       59.3       128.6       140.2       180.2    
Allowance for credit losses as a % of total loans 0.50       0.50       1.50       1.64       1.46    
Special mention loans $ 136,972       $ 159,976       $ 132,356       $ 141,805       $ 204,267    
Substandard loans 277,975       295,428       402,393       415,917       375,427    
Doubtful loans                            
                   
1 There were no charge-offs or recoveries on warehouse lending or public sector finance loans during the periods presented. There were no asset-based lending recoveries during the periods presented.
 

15

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

  For the Quarter Ended
  June 30, 2020   September 30, 2020
  Average
balance 		  Interest   Yield/Rate   Average
balance 		  Interest   Yield/Rate
                       
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:                      
Traditional C&I and commercial finance loans $ 8,791,024     $ 84,192       3.85 %   $ 9,133,454     $ 83,415       3.63 %
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 10,404,643     106,408       4.11     10,320,930     104,463       4.03  
ADC 519,517     5,762       4.46     636,061     6,117       3.83  
Commercial loans 19,715,184     196,362       4.01     20,090,445     193,995       3.84  
Consumer loans 219,052     2,233       4.10     206,700     2,025       3.90  
Residential mortgage loans 2,006,400     21,309       4.25     1,862,390     16,989       3.65  
Total gross loans 1 21,940,636     219,904       4.03     22,159,535     213,009       3.82  
Securities taxable 2,507,384     18,855       3.02     2,363,059     18,623       3.14  
Securities non-taxable 2,122,672     16,242       3.06     2,029,805     15,515       3.06  
Interest earning deposits 455,626     146       0.13     424,249     154       0.14  
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock 213,796     1,490       2.80     186,689     615       1.31  
Total securities and other earning assets 5,299,478     36,733       2.79     5,003,802     34,907       2.78  
Total interest earning assets 27,240,114     256,637       3.79     27,163,337     247,916       3.63  
Non-interest earning assets 3,492,800             3,489,519          
Total assets $ 30,732,914             $ 30,652,856          
Interest bearing liabilities:                      
Demand and savings 2 deposits $ 7,656,700     $ 7,224       0.38 %   $ 7,415,818     $ 4,116       0.22 %
Money market deposits 8,035,750     11,711       0.59     8,304,834     8,078       0.39  
Certificates of deposit 2,766,580     9,175       1.33     2,559,325     6,057       0.94  
Total interest bearing deposits 18,459,030     28,110       0.61     18,279,977     18,251       0.40  
Senior notes 127,862     944       2.95                
Other borrowings 1,528,844     5,684       1.50     1,303,849     3,378       1.03  
Subordinated debentures - Bank 173,265     2,361       5.45     173,328     2,360       5.45  
Subordinated debentures - Company 271,045     2,828       4.17     270,764     2,845       4.20  
Total borrowings 2,101,016     11,817       2.26     1,747,941     8,583       1.95  
Total interest bearing liabilities 20,560,046     39,927       0.78     20,027,918     26,834       0.53  
Non-interest bearing deposits 5,004,907             5,385,939          
Other non-interest bearing liabilities 703,558             708,665          
Total liabilities 26,268,511             26,122,522          
Stockholders’ equity 4,464,403             4,530,334          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 30,732,914             $ 30,652,856          
Net interest rate spread 3         3.01 %           3.10 %
Net interest earning assets 4 $ 6,680,068             $ 7,135,419          
Net interest margin - tax equivalent     216,710       3.20 %       221,082       3.24 %
Less tax equivalent adjustment     (3,411 )             (3,258 )      
Net interest income     213,299               217,824        
Accretion income on acquired loans     10,086               9,172        
Tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans     $ 206,624       3.05 %       $ 211,910       3.10 %
Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 132.5 %           135.6 %        

1 Average balances include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans.  Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges.
2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances.
3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities.
4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities.

16

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

  For the Quarter Ended
  September 30, 2019   September 30, 2020
  Average
balance 		  Interest   Yield/Rate   Average
balance 		  Interest   Yield/Rate
                       
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:                      
Traditional C&I and commercial finance loans $ 7,497,861     $ 95,638       5.06 %   $ 9,133,454     $ 83,415       3.63 %
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 9,711,619     118,315       4.83     10,320,930     104,463       4.03  
ADC 387,072     5,615       5.76     636,061     6,117       3.83  
Commercial loans 17,596,552     219,568       4.95     20,090,445     193,995       3.84  
Consumer loans 262,234     3,799       5.75     206,700     2,025       3.90  
Residential mortgage loans 2,444,101     31,047       5.08     1,862,390     16,989       3.65  
Total gross loans 1 20,302,887     254,414       4.97     22,159,535     213,009       3.82  
Securities taxable 3,189,027     21,977       2.73     2,363,059     18,623       3.14  
Securities non-taxable 2,250,859     17,077       3.03     2,029,805     15,515       3.06  
Interest earning deposits 304,820     1,802       2.35     424,249     154       0.14  
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock 306,801     3,525       4.56     186,689     615       1.31  
Total securities and other earning assets 6,051,507     44,381       2.91     5,003,802     34,907       2.78  
Total interest earning assets 26,354,394     298,795       4.50     27,163,337     247,916       3.63  
Non-interest earning assets 3,393,209             3,489,519          
Total assets $ 29,747,603             $ 30,652,856          
Interest bearing liabilities:                      
Demand and savings 2 deposits $ 6,472,626     $ 13,033       0.80 %   $ 7,415,818     $ 4,116       0.22 %
Money market deposits 7,341,822     22,426       1.21     8,304,834     8,078       0.39  
Certificates of deposit 2,710,179     12,871       1.88     2,559,325     6,057       0.94  
Total interest bearing deposits 16,524,627     48,330       1.16     18,279,977     18,251       0.40  
Senior notes 173,750     1,369       3.15                
Other borrowings 3,526,009     19,832       2.23     1,303,849     3,378       1.03  
Subordinated debentures - Bank 173,081     2,357       5.45     173,328     2,360       5.45  
Subordinated debentures - Company               270,764     2,845       4.20  
Total borrowings 3,872,840     23,558       2.41     1,747,941     8,583       1.95  
Total interest bearing liabilities 20,397,467     71,888       1.40     20,027,918     26,834       0.53  
Non-interest bearing deposits 4,225,258             5,385,939          
Other non-interest bearing liabilities 635,711             708,665          
Total liabilities 25,258,436             26,122,522          
Stockholders’ equity 4,489,167             4,530,334          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 29,747,603             $ 30,652,856          
Net interest rate spread 3         3.10 %           3.10 %
Net interest earning assets 4 $ 5,956,927             $ 7,135,419          
Net interest margin - tax equivalent     226,907       3.42 %       221,082       3.24 %
Less tax equivalent adjustment     (3,586 )             (3,258 )      
Net interest income     223,321               217,824        
Accretion income on acquired loans     17,973               9,172        
Tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans     $ 208,934       3.15 %       $ 211,910       3.10 %
Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 129.2 %           135.6 %        

1 Average balances include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans.  Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges.
2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances.
3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities.
4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities.

17

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors.  See legend beginning on page 23.
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  9/30/2019   12/31/2019   3/31/2020   6/30/2020   9/30/2020
                   
 
The following table shows the reconciliation of pretax pre-provision net revenue to adjusted pretax pre-provision net revenue1:
                   
Net interest income $ 223,321       $ 228,257       $ 211,772       $ 213,299       $ 217,824    
Non-interest income 51,830       32,381       47,326       26,090       28,225    
Total net revenue 275,151       260,638       259,098       239,389       246,049    
Non-interest expense 106,455       115,450       114,713       124,881       119,362    
Pretax pre-provision net revenue 168,696       145,188       144,385       114,508       126,687    
                   
Adjustments:                  
Accretion income (17,973 )     (19,497 )     (10,686 )     (10,086 )     (9,172 )  
Net (gain) loss on sale of securities (6,882 )     76       (8,412 )     (485 )     (642 )  
Net (gain) loss on termination of Astoria defined benefit pension plan (12,097 )     280                      
Loss on extinguishment of debt             744       9,723       6,241    
Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance       5,133                      
Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets 200       200       172       172       172    
Adjusted pretax pre-provision net revenue $ 131,944       $ 131,380       $ 126,203       $ 113,832       $ 123,286    
                                                 

18

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors.  See legend beginning on page 23.
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  9/30/2019   12/31/2019   3/31/2020   6/30/2020   9/30/2020
                   
 
The following table shows the reconciliation of stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and the tangible common equity ratio2:
                   
Total assets $ 30,077,665       $ 30,586,497       $ 30,335,036       $ 30,839,893       $ 30,617,722    
Goodwill and other intangibles (1,772,963 )     (1,793,846 )     (1,789,646 )     (1,785,446 )     (1,781,246 )  
Tangible assets 28,304,702       28,792,651       28,545,390       29,054,447       28,836,476    
Stockholders’ equity 4,520,967       4,530,113       4,422,424       4,484,187       4,557,785    
Preferred stock (137,799 )     (137,581 )     (137,363 )     (137,142 )     (136,917 )  
Goodwill and other intangibles (1,772,963 )     (1,793,846 )     (1,789,646 )     (1,785,446 )     (1,781,246 )  
Tangible common stockholders’ equity 2,610,205       2,598,686       2,495,415       2,561,599       2,639,622    
Common stock outstanding at period end 202,392,884       198,455,324       194,460,656       194,458,805       194,458,841    
Common stockholders’ equity as a % of total assets 14.57   %   14.36   %   14.13   %   14.10   %   14.44   %
Book value per common share $ 21.66       $ 22.13       $ 22.04       $ 22.35       $ 22.73    
Tangible common equity as a % of tangible assets 9.22   %   9.03   %   8.74   %   8.82   %   9.15   %
Tangible book value per common share $ 12.90       $ 13.09       $ 12.83       $ 13.17       $ 13.57    
 
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity3:
                   
Average stockholders’ equity $ 4,489,167       $ 4,524,417       $ 4,506,537       $ 4,464,403       $ 4,530,334    
Average preferred stock (137,850 )     (137,698 )     (137,579 )     (137,361 )     (137,139 )  
Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,776,118 )     (1,780,102 )     (1,792,400 )     (1,788,200 )     (1,784,016 )  
Average tangible common stockholders’ equity 2,575,199       2,606,617       2,576,558       2,538,842       2,609,179    
Net income available to common 120,465       104,722       12,171       48,820       82,438    
Net income, if annualized 477,932       415,473       48,951       196,353       327,960    
Reported return on avg tangible common equity 18.56   %   15.94   %   1.90   %   7.73   %   12.57   %
Adjusted net income (loss) (see reconciliation on page 20) $ 105,629       $ 108,855       $ (3,124 )     $ 56,926       $ 87,682    
Annualized adjusted net income (loss) 419,072       431,870       (12,565 )     228,955       348,822    
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 16.27   %   16.57   %   (0.49 ) %   9.02   %   13.37   %
                   
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average tangible assets4:
                   
Average assets $ 29,747,603       $ 30,349,691       $ 30,484,433       $ 30,732,914       $ 30,652,856    
Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,776,118 )     (1,780,102 )     (1,792,400 )     (1,788,200 )     (1,784,016 )  
Average tangible assets 27,971,485       28,569,589       28,692,033       28,944,714       28,868,840    
Net income available to common 120,465       104,722       12,171       48,820       82,438    
Net income, if annualized 477,932       415,473       48,951       196,353       327,960    
Reported return on average tangible assets 1.71   %   1.45   %   0.17   %   0.68   %   1.14   %
Adjusted net income (loss) (see reconciliation on page 20) $ 105,629       $ 108,855       $ (3,124 )     $ 56,926       $ 87,682    
Annualized adjusted net income (loss) 419,072       431,870       (12,565 )     228,955       348,822    
Adjusted return on average tangible assets 1.50   %   1.51   %   (0.04 ) %   0.79   %   1.21   %
                   
                   

19

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors.  See legend beginning on page 23.
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  9/30/2019   12/31/2019   3/31/2020   6/30/2020   9/30/2020
                   
The following table shows the reconciliation of the reported operating efficiency ratio and adjusted operating efficiency ratio5:
                   
Net interest income $ 223,321       $ 228,257       $ 211,772       $ 213,299       $ 217,824    
Non-interest income 51,830       32,381       47,326       26,090       28,225    
Total revenue 275,151       260,638       259,098       239,389       246,049    
Tax equivalent adjustment on securities 3,586       3,463       3,454       3,411       3,258    
Net (gain) loss on sale of securities (6,882 )     76       (8,412 )     (485 )     (642 )  
(Gain) loss on termination of pension plan (12,097 )     280                      
Depreciation of operating leases             (3,492 )     (3,136 )     (3,130 )  
Adjusted total revenue 259,758       264,457       250,648       239,179       245,535    
Non-interest expense 106,455       115,450       114,713       124,881       119,362    
Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance       (5,133 )                    
Loss on extinguishment of borrowings             (744 )     (9,723 )     (6,241 )  
Depreciation of operating leases             (3,492 )     (3,136 )     (3,130 )  
Amortization of intangible assets (4,785 )     (4,785 )     (4,200 )     (4,200 )     (4,200 )  
Adjusted non-interest expense 101,670       105,532       106,277       107,822       105,791    
Reported operating efficiency ratio 38.7   %   44.3   %   44.3   %   52.2   %   48.5   %
Adjusted operating efficiency ratio 39.1       39.9       42.4       45.1       43.1    
                   
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported net income (GAAP) and earnings per share to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted earnings per share(non-GAAP)6:
                   
Income before income tax expense $ 154,996       $ 134,603       $ 6,105       $ 57,902       $ 96,687    
Income tax expense (benefit) 32,549       27,905       (8,042 )     7,110       12,280    
Net income (GAAP) 122,447       106,698       14,147       50,792       84,407    
Adjustments:                  
Net (gain) loss on sale of securities (6,882 )     76       (8,412 )     (485 )     (642 )  
(Gain) loss on termination of pension plan (12,097 )     280                      
Loss on extinguishment of debt             744       9,723       6,241    
Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance       5,133                      
Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets 200       200       172       172       172    
Total pre-tax adjustments (18,779 )     5,689       (7,496 )     9,410       5,771    
Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) 136,217       140,292       (1,391 )     67,312       102,458    
Adjusted income tax expense (benefit) 28,606       29,461       (243 )     8,414       12,807    
Adjusted net income (loss)  (non-GAAP) 107,611       110,831       (1,148 )     58,898       89,651    
Preferred stock dividend 1,982       1,976       1,976       1,972       1,969    
Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 105,629       $ 108,855       $ (3,124 )     $ 56,926       $ 87,682    
                   
Weighted average diluted shares 203,566,582       200,252,542       196,709,038       193,604,431       193,715,943    
Reported diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.59       $ 0.52       $ 0.06       $ 0.25       $ 0.43    
Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) 0.52       0.54       (0.02 )     0.29       0.45    
                                       

20

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors.  See legend beginning on page 23.
    For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2019   2020
         
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported net income (GAAP) and earnings per share to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)6:
Income before income tax expense   $ 405,364       $ 160,694    
Income tax expense (benefit)   85,020       11,348    
Net income (GAAP)   320,344       149,346    
         
Adjustments:        
Net loss (gain) on sale of securities   6,830       (9,539 )  
Net (gain) on termination of pension plan   (12,097 )        
Net (gain) on sale or residential mortgage loans   (8,313 )        
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy   14,398          
Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance   3,344          
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of borrowings   (46 )     16,713    
Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets   641       515    
Total pre-tax adjustments   4,757       7,689    
Adjusted pre-tax income   410,121       168,383    
Adjusted income tax expense   86,125       21,048    
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)   $ 323,996       $ 147,335    
Preferred stock dividend   5,958       5,917    
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)   $ 318,038       $ 141,418    
         
Weighted average diluted shares   208,108,575       194,677,020    
Diluted EPS as reported (GAAP)   $ 1.51       $ 0.74    
Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)   1.53       0.73    
                 

21

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors.  See legend below.
    For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2019   2020
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity3:
Average stockholders’ equity   $ 4,443,112       $ 4,500,534    
Average preferred stock   (138,111 )     (137,359 )  
Average goodwill and other intangibles   (1,771,242 )     (1,788,190 )  
Average tangible common stockholders’ equity   2,533,759       2,574,985    
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 314,386       $ 143,429    
Net income available to common stockholders, if annualized   420,333       191,588    
Reported return on average tangible common equity   16.59   %   7.44   %
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (see reconciliation on page 21)   $ 318,038       $ 141,418    
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders, if annualized   425,215       188,902    
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity   16.78   %   7.34   %
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on avg tangible assets and adjusted return on avg tangible assets4:
Average assets   $ 30,066,118       $ 30,623,508    
Average goodwill and other intangibles   (1,771,242 )     (1,788,190 )  
Average tangible assets   28,294,876       28,835,318    
Net income available to common stockholders   314,386       143,429    
Net income available to common stockholders, if annualized   420,333       191,588    
Reported return on average tangible assets   1.49   %   0.66   %
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (see reconciliation on page 21)   $ 318,038       $ 141,418    
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders, if annualized   425,215       188,902    
Adjusted return on average tangible assets   1.50   %   0.66   %
The following table shows the reconciliation of the reported operating efficiency ratio and adjusted operating efficiency ratio5:
Net interest income   $ 690,666       $ 642,895    
Non-interest income   98,485       101,641    
Total revenues   789,151       744,536    
Tax equivalent adjustment on securities   11,369       10,124    
Net loss (gain) on sale of securities   6,830       (9,539 )  
Net (gain) on termination of pension plan   (12,097 )        
(Gain) on sale of residential mortgage loans   (8,313 )        
Depreciation of operating leases       (9,758 )  
Adjusted total net revenue   786,940       735,363    
Non-interest expense   348,387       358,956    
Charge for asset write-downs, system integration, retention and severance   (3,344 )        
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy   (14,398 )        
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of borrowings   46       (16,713 )  
Depreciation of operating leases         (9,758 )  
Amortization of intangible assets   (14,396 )     (12,600 )  
Adjusted non-interest expense   $ 316,295       $ 319,885    
Reported operating efficiency ratio   44.1   %   48.2   %
Adjusted operating efficiency ratio   40.2   %   43.5   %

22

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The non-GAAP/as adjusted measures presented above are used by our management and the Company’s Board of Directors on a regular basis in addition to our GAAP results to facilitate the assessment of our financial performance and to assess our performance compared to our annual budget and strategic plans.  These non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented above to provide investors, analysts, regulators and others information that we use to manage and evaluate our performance each period. This information supplements our GAAP reported results, and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, our GAAP results.  When non-GAAP/adjusted measures are impacted by income tax expense, we present the pre-tax amount for the income and expense items that result in the non-GAAP adjustments and present the income tax expense impact at the effective tax rate in effect for the period presented.

1 Pretax pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by summing our GAAP net interest income plus GAAP non-interest income minus our GAAP non-interest expense and eliminating provision for credit losses and income taxes. We believe the use of pretax pre-provision net revenue provides useful information to readers of our financial statements because it enables an assessment of our ability to generate earnings to cover credit losses through a credit cycle. Adjusted PPNR includes the adjustments we make for adjusted earnings and excludes accretion income. We believe adjusted PPNR supplements our PPNR calculation. We use this calculation to assess our performance in the current operating environment.

2 Stockholders’ equity as a percentage of total assets, book value per common share, tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets and tangible book common value per share provides information to help assess our capital position and financial strength.  We believe tangible book measures improve comparability to other banking organizations that have not engaged in acquisitions that have resulted in the accumulation of goodwill and other intangible assets.

3 Reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity measures provide information to evaluate the use of our tangible common equity.

4 Reported return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average tangible assets measures provide information to help assess our profitability.

5 The reported operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing our GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of our GAAP net interest income plus GAAP non-interest income. The adjusted operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing non-interest expense adjusted for intangible asset amortization and certain expenses generally associated with discrete merger transactions and non-recurring strategic plans by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment on securities income and elimination of the impact of gain or loss on sale of securities. The adjusted operating efficiency ratio is a measure we use to assess our operating performance. 

6 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share present a summary of our earnings, which includes adjustments to exclude certain revenues and expenses (generally associated with discrete merger transactions and non-recurring strategic plans) to help in assessing our profitability.

23

STERLING BANCORP CONTACT:
Emlen Harmon, SVP - Director of Investor Relations
212.309.7646
http://www.sterlingbancorp.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Sterling Bancorp announces results for the third quarter of 2020 with diluted income per share available to common stockholders of $0.43 (as reported) and $0.45 (as adjusted)

