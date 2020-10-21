Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Operating Results for Q3 2020

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced operating results for the third quarter of 2020.

"We are pleased to report significantly improved operating results for the third quarter," said Larry Helm, Executive Chairman and CEO. "As we continue to navigate these unprecedented times I would like to thank our employees for their dedication to serving our clients and communities. We believe the actions we took during the second quarter have resulted in improvements to core operating results that will continue to serve us well as we plan for the future, and we remain committed to managing credit and taking care of our employees and clients, while continuing to recruit and develop top frontline talent and build shareholder value."

  • Net income of $57.1 million ($1.08 per share) reported for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $91.4 million on a linked quarter basis and a decrease of $31.0 million from the third quarter of 2019.
  • Total mortgage finance loans, including mortgage correspondent aggregation ("MCA") loans held for sale ("LHS"), increased 6% on a linked quarter basis (increasing 6% on an average basis) and decreased 6% from the third quarter of 2019 (decreasing 10% on an average basis).
  • Demand deposits increased 14% and total deposits increased 6% on a linked quarter basis (increasing 12% and 4%, respectively, on an average basis), and increased 20% and 17%, respectively, from the third quarter of 2019 (increasing 22% and 21%, respectively, on an average basis).
  • Loans held for investment ("LHI"), excluding mortgage finance loans, decreased 5% on a linked quarter basis (decreasing 4% on an average basis) and decreased 6% from the third quarter of 2019 (decreasing 4% on an average basis).

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

(Dollars and shares in thousands) Q3 2020   Q3 2019   % Change
QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS          
Net income $ 57,116     $ 88,082     (35 )%
Net income available to common stockholders $ 54,678     $ 85,644     (36 )%
Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.08     $ 1.70     (36 )%
Diluted common shares 50,573     50,416      %
ROA 0.59  %   1.06  %    
ROE 8.24  %   13.21  %    
BALANCE SHEET          
LHS $ 648,009     $ 2,674,225     (76 )%
LHI, mortgage finance 9,378,104     7,951,432     18  %
LHI 15,789,958     16,772,824     (6 )%
Total LHI 25,168,062     24,724,256     2  %
Total assets 38,432,872     33,526,437     15  %
Demand deposits 12,339,212     10,289,572     20  %
Total deposits 31,959,487     27,413,303     17  %
Stockholders’ equity 2,800,404     2,735,993     2  %


DETAILED FINANCIALS

For the third quarter of 2020, net income was $57.1 million, compared to a net loss of $34.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, and net income of $88.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. On a fully diluted basis, earnings per common share were $1.08 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to a loss per common share of $0.73 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and earnings per common share of $1.70 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The increase in net income for the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2020 resulted primarily from a $70.0 million decrease in the provision for credit losses, as well as a $56.6 million decrease in non-interest expense, driven by significant non-recurring expenses incurred in the second quarter of 2020, as described below.

We recorded a $30.0 million provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2020 utilizing the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") methodology adopted in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $100.0 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $11.0 million for the third quarter of 2019. The linked quarter decrease in provision for credit losses resulted primarily from a decrease in charge-offs. We recorded $1.6 million in net charge-offs during the third quarter of 2020, compared to $74.1 million during the second quarter of 2020 and $36.9 million during the third quarter of 2019. Criticized loans totaled $1.1 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $1.0 billion at June 30, 2020 and $536.4 million at September 30, 2019. Criticized loan levels remain elevated due to the downgrade of loans to borrowers that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic or that are in categories that are expected to be more significantly impacted by COVID-19.

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $161.9 million at September 30, 2020, a decrease of $12.1 million compared to the second quarter of 2020 and an increase of $41.3 million compared to the third quarter of 2019. Non-accrual energy loans totaled $73.8 million (46% of total NPAs) at September 30, 2020, compared to $103.9 million (60% of total NPAs) at June 30, 2020. Non-accrual leveraged lending loans totaled $31.3 million (19% of total NPAs) at September 30, 2020, compared to $39.1 million (22% of total NPAs) at June 30, 2020. The ratio of NPAs to total LHI plus other real estate owned ("OREO") for the third quarter of 2020 was 0.64%, compared to 0.68% for the second quarter of 2020 and 0.49% for the third quarter of 2019.

Net interest income was $207.6 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $209.9 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $252.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 2.22%, a decrease of 8 basis points from the second quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 94 basis points from the third quarter of 2019. The shift in earning assets, primarily the increases in liquidity assets and investment securities, and decrease in LHI, excluding mortgage finance, contributed to the year-over-year decrease in net interest margin. LHI yields, excluding mortgage finance loans, decreased 20 basis points from the second quarter of 2020, and decreased 169 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2019. LHI, mortgage finance yields for the third quarter of 2020 decreased 9 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2020, and were unchanged compared to the third quarter of 2019. Additionally, total cost of deposits for the third quarter of 2020 decreased 8 basis points to 0.34% compared to 0.42% for the second quarter of 2020, and decreased 87 basis points from 1.21% for the third quarter of 2019.

Non-interest income decreased $10.2 million, or 14%, during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020, and increased $40.0 million, or 197%, compared to the third quarter of 2019. The linked quarter decrease was primarily related to a decrease in net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS, partially offset by an increase in brokered loans fees. The year-over-year increase was primarily related to an increase in net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS and an increase in brokered loan fees. The linked quarter and year-over-year increases in brokered loan fees were due to an increase in total mortgage finance volumes in the third quarter of 2020. The year-over-year increase in net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS was due to lower hedge costs in the third quarter of 2020 as a result of holding purchased loans for shorter durations than in prior periods, and is offset by the year-over-year decline in net interest income on LHS.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2020 decreased $56.6 million, or 25%, compared to the second quarter of 2020, and increased $16.3 million, or 11%, compared to the third quarter of 2019. The linked quarter decrease was primarily related to decreases in salaries and employee benefits, communications and technology expense, servicing-related expenses and merger-related expenses. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to an increase in communications and technology expense, partially offset by a decrease in marketing expense. The linked quarter decrease in salaries and employee benefits and communication and technology expense was primarily due to non-recurring severance accruals and software expenses recorded in the second quarter of 2020. We wrote-off an additional $15.4 million in software assets during the third quarter of 2020, which contributed to the year-over-year increase in communications and technology expense. The full impact on salaries and employee benefits expense from the reduction in workforce and on software amortization expense from the software write-offs in the second and third quarters of 2020 is expected to be realized in non-interest expense in the first half of 2021, with meaningful reductions in run-rate occurring in the fourth quarter of 2020. Further software write-offs are not expected in the fourth quarter of 2020. The linked-quarter decrease in servicing-related expense was primarily due to a decrease in MSR impairment expense reflecting market conditions and our hedging program.

All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of "well-capitalized" requirements as of September 30, 2020. Our CET 1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 9.1%, 9.9%, 11.8% and 7.6%, respectively, at September 30, 2020, compared to 8.8%, 9.7%, 11.6% and 7.5%, respectively, at June 30, 2020. At September 30, 2020, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 6.8% compared to 7.0% at June 30, 2020.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication may be deemed to include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding our financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance. These statements are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "may," "will," "forecast," "could," "projects," "intend" and similar expressions. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the credit quality of our loan portfolio, general economic conditions in the United States and in our markets, including the continued impact on our customers from volatility in oil and gas prices, the material risks and uncertainties for the U.S. and world economies, and for our business, resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, expectations regarding rates of default and credit losses, volatility in the mortgage industry, our business strategies, our expectations about future financial performance, future growth and earnings, the appropriateness of our allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, our ability to identify, employ and retain a successor chief executive officer, the impact of changing regulatory requirements and legislative changes on our business, increased competition, interest rate risk, new lines of business, new product or service offerings and new technologies. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, as well as a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our business, can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information contained in this communication speaks only as of its date. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
  3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter
  2020 2020 2020 2019 2019
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME          
Interest income $ 243,731   $ 252,010   $ 306,008   $ 337,757   $ 355,101  
Interest expense 36,162   42,082   77,689   89,372   102,933  
Net interest income 207,569   209,928   228,319   248,385   252,168  
Provision for credit losses 30,000   100,000   96,000   17,000   11,000  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 177,569   109,928   132,319   231,385   241,168  
Non-interest income 60,348   70,502   11,780   17,761   20,301  
Non-interest expense 165,741   222,352   165,417   168,187   149,429  
Income/(loss) before income taxes 72,176   (41,922 ) (21,318 ) 80,959   112,040  
Income tax expense/(benefit) 15,060   (7,606 ) (4,631 ) 16,539   23,958  
Net income/(loss) 57,116   (34,316 ) (16,687 ) 64,420   88,082  
Preferred stock dividends 2,438   2,437   2,438   2,437   2,438  
Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders $ 54,678   $ (36,753 ) $ (19,125 ) $ 61,983   $ 85,644  
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share $ 1.08   $ (0.73 ) $ (0.38 ) $ 1.23   $ 1.70  
Diluted common shares 50,573,073   50,416,331   50,474,802   50,461,723   50,416,402  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA          
Total assets $ 38,432,872   $ 36,613,127   $ 35,879,416   $ 32,548,069   $ 33,526,437  
LHI 15,789,958   16,552,203   16,857,579   16,476,413   16,772,824  
LHI, mortgage finance 9,378,104   8,972,626   7,588,803   8,169,849   7,951,432  
LHS 648,009   454,581   774,064   2,577,134   2,674,225  
Liquidity assets(1) 10,461,544   9,540,044   9,498,189   4,263,766   4,993,185  
Investment securities 1,367,313   234,969   228,784   239,871   238,022  
Demand deposits 12,339,212   10,835,911   9,420,303   9,438,459   10,289,572  
Total deposits 31,959,487   30,187,695   27,134,263   26,478,593   27,413,303  
Other borrowings 2,908,183   2,895,790   5,195,267   2,541,766   2,639,967  
Subordinated notes 282,400   282,309   282,219   282,129   282,038  
Long-term debt 113,406   113,406   113,406   113,406   113,406  
Stockholders’ equity 2,800,404   2,734,755   2,772,596   2,801,321   2,735,993  
End of period shares outstanding 50,455,552   50,435,672   50,407,778   50,337,741   50,317,654  
Book value $ 52.53   $ 51.25   $ 52.03   $ 52.67   $ 51.39  
Tangible book value(2) $ 52.18   $ 50.89   $ 51.67   $ 52.31   $ 51.03  
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS          
Net interest margin 2.22 % 2.30 % 2.78 % 2.95 % 3.16 %
Return on average assets 0.59 % (0.36 )% (0.20 )% 0.74 % 1.06 %
Return on average common equity 8.24 % (5.48 )% (2.85 )% 9.26 % 13.21 %
Non-interest income to average earning assets 0.64 % 0.77 % 0.14 % 0.21 % 0.25 %
Efficiency ratio(3) 61.9 % 79.3 % 68.9 % 63.2 % 54.8 %
Efficiency ratio, adjusted(4) 59.8 % 77.5 % 65.8 % 61.4 % 51.3 %
Non-interest expense to average earning assets 1.76 % 2.43 % 2.00 % 1.98 % 1.86 %
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets(5) 6.8 % 7.0 % 7.3 % 8.1 % 7.6 %
Common Equity Tier 1 9.1 % 8.8 % 9.3 % 8.9 % 8.6 %
Tier 1 capital 9.9 % 9.7 % 10.2 % 9.7 % 9.4 %
Total capital 11.8 % 11.6 % 12.0 % 11.4 % 11.0 %
Leverage 7.6 % 7.5 % 8.5 % 8.4 % 8.6 %

(1)     Liquidity assets include Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in other banks.
(2)     Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.
(3)     Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(4)     Non-interest expense, excluding deposit-related marketing fees and servicing related expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, net of deposit-related marketing fees and servicing related expenses. Deposit-related marketing fees totaled $1.8 million, $1.7 million, $5.2 million, $9.4 million and $11.9 million for the third, second and first quarters of 2020, as well as the fourth and third quarters of 2019, respectively.
(5)     Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock and accumulated other comprehensive income, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less accumulated other comprehensive income and goodwill and intangibles.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
  September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 %
Change
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 185,242   $ 216,085   (14 )%
Interest-bearing deposits 10,461,544   4,968,185   111  %
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements   25,000   (100 )%
Securities, available-for-sale 1,367,313   238,022   474  %
LHS ($639.0 million and $2,667.2 million at September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, at fair value) 648,009   2,674,225   (76 )%
LHI, mortgage finance 9,378,104   7,951,432   18  %
LHI (net of unearned income) 15,789,958   16,772,824   (6 )%
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 290,165   190,138   53  %
LHI, net 24,877,897   24,534,118   1  %
Mortgage servicing rights, net 95,323   49,125   94  %
Premises and equipment, net 26,653   32,667   (18 )%
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 753,123   770,793   (2 )%
Goodwill and intangibles, net 17,768   18,217   (2 )%
Total assets $ 38,432,872   $ 33,526,437   15  %
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Liabilities:      
Deposits:      
Non-interest bearing $ 12,339,212   $ 10,289,572   20  %
Interest bearing 19,620,275   17,123,731   15  %
Total deposits 31,959,487   27,413,303   17  %
Accrued interest payable 14,674   34,336   (57 )%
Other liabilities 354,318   307,394   15  %
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 208,183   139,967   49  %
Other borrowings 2,700,000   2,500,000   8  %
Subordinated notes, net 282,400   282,038    %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures 113,406   113,406    %
Total liabilities 35,632,468   30,790,444   16  %
             
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:      
Authorized shares - 10,000,000      
Issued shares - 6,000,000 shares issued at September 30, 2020 and 2019 150,000   150,000    %
Common stock, $.01 par value:      
Authorized shares - 100,000,000      
Issued shares - 50,455,969 and 50,318,071 at September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively 504   503    %
Additional paid-in capital 987,754   974,799   1  %
Retained earnings 1,655,317   1,601,688   3  %
Treasury stock (shares at cost: 417 at September 30, 2020 and 2019) (8 ) (8 )  %
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 6,837   9,011   N/M
Total stockholders’ equity 2,800,404   2,735,993   2  %
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 38,432,872   $ 33,526,437   15  %


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.        
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)        
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)        
  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2020 2019 2020 2019
Interest income        
Interest and fees on loans $ 237,179   $ 329,344   $ 768,399   $ 971,889  
Investment securities 3,674   2,316   7,881   6,036  
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 1   554   692   1,090  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 2,877   22,887   24,777   48,540  
Total interest income 243,731   355,101   801,749   1,027,555  
Interest expense        
Deposits 27,830   80,967   122,298   222,550  
Federal funds purchased 128   1,835   973   10,553  
Other borrowings 3,365   14,703   17,516   46,681  
Subordinated notes 4,191   4,191   12,573   12,573  
Trust preferred subordinated debentures 648   1,237   2,573   3,863  
Total interest expense 36,162   102,933   155,933   296,220  
Net interest income 207,569   252,168   645,816   731,335  
Provision for credit losses 30,000   11,000   226,000   58,000  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 177,569   241,168   419,816   673,335  
Non-interest income        
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,864   2,707   8,616   8,535  
Wealth management and trust fee income 2,502   2,330   7,317   6,468  
Brokered loan fees 15,034   8,691   33,813   21,093  
Servicing income 7,329   3,549   18,195   9,409  
Swap fees 484   1,196   4,709   2,828  
Net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS 25,242   (6,011 ) 51,265   (12,502 )
Other 6,893   7,839   18,715   38,848  
Total non-interest income 60,348   20,301   142,630   74,679  
Non-interest expense        
Salaries and employee benefits 84,096   80,722   262,080   238,235  
Net occupancy expense 8,736   8,125   26,582   23,914  
Marketing 3,636   14,753   20,146   40,548  
Legal and professional 11,207   11,394   40,003   31,428  
Communications and technology 31,098   10,805   87,649   31,025  
FDIC insurance assessment 6,374   5,220   19,363   14,480  
Servicing-related expenses 12,287   8,165   48,758   19,613  
Merger-related expenses     17,756    
Other 8,307   10,245   31,173   33,420  
Total non-interest expense 165,741   149,429   553,510   432,663  
Income before income taxes 72,176   112,040   8,936   315,351  
Income tax expense 15,060   23,958   2,823   67,756  
Net income 57,116   88,082   6,113   247,595  
Preferred stock dividends 2,438   2,438   7,313   7,313  
Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders $ 54,678   $ 85,644   $ (1,200 ) $ 240,282  
Basic earnings/(loss) per common share $ 1.08   $ 1.70   $ (0.02 ) $ 4.78  
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share $ 1.08   $ 1.70   $ (0.02 ) $ 4.77  


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE
(Dollars in thousands)
  3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter
  2020 2020 2020 2019 2019
Allowance for credit losses on loans:          
Beginning balance $ 264,722   $ 240,958   $ 195,047   $ 190,138   $ 214,572  
Impact of CECL adoption     8,585      
Loans charged-off:          
Commercial 2,436   12,287   20,653   13,968   21,124  
Energy 141   62,368   37,730   797   16,655  
Total charge-offs 2,577   74,655   58,383   14,765   37,779  
Recoveries:          
Commercial 113   513   257   1,754   799  
Energy 880     423   209   107  
Total recoveries 993   513   680   1,963   906  
Net charge-offs 1,584   74,142   57,703   12,802   36,873  
Provision for credit losses on loans 27,027   97,906   95,029   17,711   12,439  
Ending balance $ 290,165   $ 264,722   $ 240,958   $ 195,047   $ 190,138  
Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses:          
Beginning balance $ 12,268   $ 10,174   $ 8,640   $ 9,351   $ 10,790  
Impact of CECL adoption     563      
Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses 2,973   2,094   971   (711 ) (1,439 )
Ending balance $ 15,241   $ 12,268   $ 10,174   $ 8,640   $ 9,351  
Total allowance for credit losses $ 305,406   $ 276,990   $ 251,132   $ 203,687   $ 199,489  
Total provision for credit losses $ 30,000   $ 100,000   $ 96,000   $ 17,000   $ 11,000  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to LHI 1.15 % 1.04 % 0.99 % 0.79 % 0.77 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to average LHI 1.14 % 1.03 % 1.02 % 0.79 % 0.76 %
Net charge-offs to average LHI(1) 0.02 % 1.16 % 0.98 % 0.21 % 0.58 %
Net charge-offs to average LHI for last twelve months(1) 0.59 % 0.73 % 0.53 % 0.31 % 0.41 %
Total provision for credit losses to average LHI(1) 0.47 % 1.57 % 1.63 % 0.27 % 0.17 %
Total allowance for credit losses to LHI 1.21 % 1.09 % 1.03 % 0.83 % 0.81 %

(1)      Interim period ratios are annualized.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.          
SUMMARY OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND PAST DUE LOANS      
(Dollars in thousands)          
  3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter
  2020 2020 2020 2019 2019
           
Non-performing assets (NPAs):          
Non-accrual loans $ 161,946   $ 174,031   $ 219,165   $ 225,384   $ 120,686  
Other real estate owned (OREO)          
Total LHI NPAs $ 161,946   $ 174,031   $ 219,165   $ 225,384   $ 120,686  
           
Non-accrual loans to LHI 0.64 % 0.68 % 0.90 % 0.91 % 0.49 %
Total LHI NPAs to LHI plus OREO 0.64 % 0.68 % 0.90 % 0.91 % 0.49 %
Total LHI NPAs to earning assets 0.43 % 0.49 % 0.63 % 0.71 % 0.37 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans 1.8x 1.5x 1.1x .9x 1.6x
LHI past due 90 days and still accruing(1) $ 15,896   $ 21,079   $ 21,274   $ 17,584   $ 29,648  
LHI past due 90 days to LHI 0.06 % 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.12 %
LHS past due 90 days and still accruing(2) $ 15,631   $ 10,152   $ 9,014   $ 8,207   $ 9,187  

(1)      At September 30, 2020, loans past due 90 days and still accruing includes premium finance loans of $11.9 million. These loans are primarily secured by obligations of insurance carriers to refund premiums on canceled insurance policies. The refund of premiums from the insurance carriers can take 180 days or longer from the cancellation date.
(2)      Includes loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies that were repurchased out of Ginnie Mae securities. Loans are recorded as LHS and carried at fair value on the balance sheet. Interest on these past due loans accrues at the debenture rate guaranteed by the U.S. government. Also includes loans that, pursuant to Ginnie Mae servicing guidelines, we have the unilateral right, but not obligation, to repurchase and thus must record as LHS on our balance sheet regardless of whether the repurchase option has been exercised.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
           
  3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter
  2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
Interest income          
Interest and fees on loans $ 237,179   $ 247,595   $ 283,625   $ 312,147   $ 329,344  
Investment securities 3,674   2,024   2,183   2,618   2,316  
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 1   77   614   439   554  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 2,877   2,314   19,586   22,553   22,887  
Total interest income 243,731   252,010   306,008   337,757   355,101  
Interest expense          
Deposits 27,830   32,294   62,174   70,987   80,967  
Federal funds purchased 128   176   669   1,319   1,835  
Other borrowings 3,365   4,569   9,582   11,712   14,703  
Subordinated notes 4,191   4,191   4,191   4,191   4,191  
Trust preferred subordinated debentures 648   852   1,073   1,163   1,237  
Total interest expense 36,162   42,082   77,689   89,372   102,933  
Net interest income 207,569   209,928   228,319   248,385   252,168  
Provision for credit losses 30,000   100,000   96,000   17,000   11,000  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 177,569   109,928   132,319   231,385   241,168  
Non-interest income          
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,864   2,459   3,293   2,785   2,707  
Wealth management and trust fee income 2,502   2,348   2,467   2,342   2,330  
Brokered loan fees 15,034   10,764   8,015   8,645   8,691  
Servicing income 7,329   6,120   4,746   4,030   3,549  
Swap fees 484   1,468   2,757   1,559   1,196  
Net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS 25,242   39,023   (13,000 ) (7,757 ) (6,011 )
Other 6,893   8,320   3,502   6,157   7,839  
Total non-interest income 60,348   70,502   11,780   17,761   20,301  
Non-interest expense          
Salaries and employee benefits 84,096   100,791   77,193   90,248   80,722  
Net occupancy expense 8,736   9,134   8,712   9,075   8,125  
Marketing 3,636   7,988   8,522   12,807   14,753  
Legal and professional 11,207   11,330   17,466   21,032   11,394  
Communications and technology 31,098   42,760   13,791   13,801   10,805  
FDIC insurance assessment 6,374   7,140   5,849   5,613   5,220  
Servicing-related expenses 12,287   20,117   16,354   2,960   8,165  
Merger-related expenses   10,486   7,270   1,370    
Other 8,307   12,606   10,260   11,281   10,245  
Total non-interest expense 165,741   222,352   165,417   168,187   149,429  
Income/(loss) before income taxes 72,176   (41,922 ) (21,318 ) 80,959   112,040  
Income tax expense/(benefit) 15,060   (7,606 ) (4,631 ) 16,539   23,958  
Net income/(loss) 57,116   (34,316 ) (16,687 ) 64,420   88,082  
Preferred stock dividends 2,438   2,437   2,438   2,437   2,438  
Net income/(loss) available to common shareholders $ 54,678   $ (36,753 ) $ (19,125 ) $ 61,983   $ 85,644  


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL SUMMARY - UNAUDITED
Consolidated Daily Average Balances, Average Yields and Rates
(Dollars in thousands)
  3rd Quarter 2020   2nd Quarter 2020   1st Quarter 2020   4th Quarter 2019   3rd Quarter 2019
  Average
Balance		 Revenue/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		 Revenue/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		 Revenue/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		 Revenue/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		 Revenue/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate
Assets                                      
Investment securities - Taxable $ 525,149   $ 1,905   1.44 %   $ 38,829   $ 185   1.92 %   $ 42,799   $ 274   2.57 %   $ 40,904   $ 693   6.72 %   $ 39,744   $ 357   3.56 %
Investment securities - Non-taxable(2) 190,797   2,239   4.67 %   195,806   2,327   4.78 %   195,578   2,417   4.97 %   197,591   2,437   4.89 %   200,090   2,480   4.92 %
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 12,051   1   0.04 %   245,434   77   0.13 %   199,727   614   1.24 %   102,320   439   1.70 %   100,657   554   2.18 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 11,028,962   2,877   0.10 %   10,521,240   2,314   0.09 %   6,225,948   19,586   1.27 %   5,387,000   22,553   1.66 %   4,184,217   22,887   2.17 %
LHS, at fair value 543,606   3,867   2.83 %   380,624   2,547   2.69 %   3,136,381   27,480   3.52 %   3,567,836   33,411   3.72 %   2,555,269   26,206   4.07 %
LHI, mortgage finance loans 9,061,984   76,464   3.36 %   8,676,521   74,518   3.45 %   7,054,682   55,324   3.15 %   7,870,888   63,114   3.18 %   8,118,025   68,660   3.36 %
LHI(1)(2) 16,286,036   157,230   3.84 %   17,015,041   170,970   4.04 %   16,598,775   201,781   4.89 %   16,667,259   216,686   5.16 %   16,901,391   235,557   5.53 %
Less allowance for credit
losses on loans		 264,769         236,823         201,837         189,353         212,898      
LHI, net of allowance 25,083,251   233,694   3.71 %   25,454,739   245,488   3.88 %   23,451,620   257,105   4.41 %   24,348,794   279,800   4.56 %   24,806,518   304,217   4.87 %
Total earning assets 37,383,816   244,583   2.60 %   36,836,672   252,938   2.76 %   33,252,053   307,476   3.72 %   33,644,445   339,333   4.00 %   31,886,495   356,701   4.44 %
Cash and other assets 1,037,760         1,075,864         976,520         974,866         1,000,117      
Total assets $ 38,421,576         $ 37,912,536         $ 34,228,573         $ 34,619,311         $ 32,886,612      
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                                      
Transaction deposits $ 4,275,574   $ 6,652   0.62 %   $ 3,923,966   $ 5,998   0.61 %   $ 3,773,067   $ 13,582   1.45 %   $ 3,817,294   $ 16,428   1.71 %   $ 3,577,905   $ 18,442   2.04 %
Savings deposits 12,786,719   12,808   0.40 %   12,537,467   13,510   0.43 %   11,069,429   35,961   1.31 %   11,111,326   40,603   1.45 %   10,331,078   45,586   1.75 %
Time deposits 2,844,083   8,370   1.17 %   3,434,388   12,786   1.50 %   2,842,535   12,631   1.79 %   2,453,655   13,956   2.26 %   2,706,434   16,939   2.48 %
Total interest bearing deposits 19,906,376   27,830   0.56 %   19,895,821   32,294   0.65 %   17,685,031   62,174   1.41 %   17,382,275   70,987   1.62 %   16,615,417   80,967   1.93 %
Other borrowings 2,811,435   3,493   0.49 %   3,612,263   4,745   0.53 %   3,020,255   10,251   1.37 %   2,822,465   13,031   1.83 %   2,896,477   16,538   2.27 %
Subordinated notes 282,343   4,191   5.91 %   282,252   4,191   5.97 %   282,165   4,191   5.97 %   282,074   4,191   5.89 %   281,979   4,191   5.90 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures 113,406   648   2.28 %   113,406   852   3.02 %   113,406   1,073   3.80 %   113,406   1,163   4.07 %   113,406   1,237   4.33 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 23,113,560   36,162   0.62 %   23,903,742   42,082   0.71 %   21,100,857   77,689   1.48 %   20,600,220   89,372   1.72 %   19,907,279   102,933   2.05 %
Demand deposits 12,202,065         10,865,896         10,003,495         10,933,887         9,992,406      
Other liabilities 314,500         293,698         270,868         278,964         264,506      
Stockholders’ equity 2,791,451         2,849,200         2,853,353         2,806,240         2,722,421      
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 38,421,576         $ 37,912,536         $ 34,228,573         $ 34,619,311         $ 32,886,612      
Net interest income(2)   $ 208,421         $ 210,856         $ 229,787         $ 249,961         $ 253,768    
Net interest margin     2.22 %       2.30 %       2.78 %       2.95 %       3.16 %

(1)     The loan averages include loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and are stated net of unearned income.
(2)     Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.

 

INVESTOR CONTACT
Julie Anderson, 214.932.6773
julie.anderson@texascapitalbank.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Shannon Wherry, 469.399.8527
shannon.wherry@texascapitalbank.com

Primary Logo

