Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 974 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,087 in the last 365 days.

TDb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Preferred Share

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable November 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at October 30, 2020.

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for October 30, 2020 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $12.50.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $6.40 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.95 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $13.35.

TDb Split invests in common shares﻿ of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.


Distribution Details  
Preferred Share (XTD.PR.A) $0.04375
Ex-Dividend Date: October 29, 2020
Record Date: October 30, 2020
Payable Date: November 10, 2020

Investor Relations:
1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.tdbsplit.com
info@quadravest.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

TDb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Preferred Share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.