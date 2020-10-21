Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dividend 15 Split Corp.: Regular Monthly Distribution for Preferred Share

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. declares its  regular monthly distribution of $0.04583 for each Preferred share ($0.550 annually). Distributions are payable November 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at October 30, 2020.

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for October 30, 2020 as per  the Prospectus  which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month  as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $23.00 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $8.75 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $31.75.

Dividend 15 invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks  as  follows:  Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial,  Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.

Distribution Details  
   
Preferred Share (DFN.PR.A) $0.04583
   
Ex-Dividend Date: October 29, 2020
   
Record Date: October 30, 2020
   
Payable Date: November 10, 2020
   


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.dividend15.com
info@quadravest.com

