White River Bancshares Co. Earns $1.15 Million, or $1.19 Per Diluted Share, in Third Quarter 2020

/EIN News/ -- FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”) the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $1.15 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $668,600, or $0.69 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020 and $1.33 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.

In the first nine months of the year, net income was $2.56 million, or $2.64 per diluted share, compared to $4.01 million, or $4.11 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2019. All financial results are unaudited.

“In the third quarter, the bank had solid earnings, fueled by strong growth in low cost deposits, loans and revenue. We drove non-performing assets down 70% during the quarter and 93.3% from a year ago,” said Gary Head, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Due to the growth in the loan portfolio and our continuous evaluation of the Covid situation, we added $300,000 into our loan loss reserve for the quarter, bringing the bank to what we believe is a solid position of 1.39% of total loans and 1.44% of total loans without the government guaranteed Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.” The Company booked a $1.4 million provision for loan losses during the preceding quarter and had no provision for loan losses in the third quarter a year ago. “We continue to lower the cost of deposits by bringing in more business and personal checking accounts and repricing the cost of our CDs due to interest rates being considerably lower than the last couple of years.”

“The health and safety of our customers, teammates and community is a primary focus, as we deal with the pandemic on a local and national level,” said Brant Ward, Chief Administrative Officer. “The Bank continues to keep lobbies open by appointment only. Our customers were already using our digital platforms prior to the pandemic, but have really embraced the platform this year, with online utilization up meaningfully compared to a year ago. At the completion of the SBA’s PPP program on August 8, we had made $20.7 million in PPP loans, helping 274 local businesses. This represents approximately 1,717 years’ worth of small businesses that we were able to help.”

“Our strategic focus remains consistent, investing in digital technology to help gather low cost deposits, ensuring we continue to diversify our loan portfolios, and focusing on improving our overall efficiencies,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer.

As of June 30 2020, loan modifications represented 14.25% of total loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans. As of September 30, 2020, the percentage of deferred loans to total loans excluding PPP loans had declined to 2.05%. “Our customers have done a fantastic job navigating through a difficult past six months, as seen by our drastically reduced deferral levels and our very low non-performing asset ratio,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer. “We feel good about the underlying quality of deferred loans, most of which are longtime customer relationships with strong guarantor support. We feel our portfolio is positioned well to handle the economic impact of the pandemic, as we had less than 1% of the total loan portfolio in hotels, restaurants, and energy loans as of the end of the third quarter.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

  • Third quarter net income was $1.15 million or $1.19 per diluted share.
  • Third quarter provision for loan losses was $300,000, compared to $1.4 million in the preceding quarter and no provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Third quarter net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.33%, compared to 3.65% in the preceding quarter and 3.87% in the third quarter a year ago.
  • Net loans increased 6.8% to $588.4 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $551.2 million at September 30, 2019.
  • The Bank had funded approximately 274 PPP loans totaling $20.7 million as of the close of the program on August 8, 2020.
  • Total deposits increased 17.2% to $632.5 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $539.6 million a year ago.
  • Non-interest-bearing deposits increased 56.2% to $168.5 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $107.9 million a year ago.
  • Non-performing assets decreased 70.0% to $400,100 at September 30, 2020, compared to $1.3 million at June 30, 2020 and decreased 93.3% when compared to $5.9 million a year ago.
  • Nonperforming assets (NPAs) represent 0.05% of total assets at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.18% of total assets three months earlier and 0.90% of total assets a year earlier.
  • As of September 30, 2020, the bank had loans still within the deferral process of $10.8 million, which represents 1.78% of gross loans.
  • Book value per diluted common share increased to $75.17 at September 30, 2020, from $70.13 a year ago.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio was 13.35% and Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.77% for the Bank at September 30, 2020.

Income Statement

The Company’s net interest margin was 3.33% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 3.87% in the third quarter of 2019 and 3.65% in the second quarter of 2020. In the first nine months of 2020, the net interest margin was 3.54%, compared to 3.94% in the first nine months of 2019.

Third quarter net interest income was $6.0 million, compared to $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. Total interest income decreased by 4.0% to $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, from $8.2 million during the third quarter of 2019. Total interest expense decreased by 10.8% to $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, from $2.1 million during the third quarter of 2019. In the first nine months of 2020, net interest income increased 2.4% to $18.4 million, compared to $18.0 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Non-interest income increased 98.9% to $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $622,000 in the third quarter a year ago. In the first nine months of the year, non-interest income increased 52.3% to $3.5 million, compared to $2.3 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Non-interest expense was $5.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $4.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. Year-to-date, non-interest expense was $16.1 million, compared to $14.9 million in the same period a year ago.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by 14.0% to $752.6 million at September 30, 2020, from $660.3 million at September 30, 2019, and decreased modestly compared to $754.2 million at June 30, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $49.6 million at September 30, 2020 from $17.2 million a year ago. Investment securities increased to $70.4 million at September 30, 2020 from $55.9 million a year ago.

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, increased 6.8% to $588.4 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $551.2 million a year ago, and increased 3.7% compared to $567.6 million three months earlier. Through the close of the program on August 8, 2020, the Bank had funded approximately 274 PPP loans totaling $20.7 million to both existing and new customers.

Total deposits increased 17.2% to $632.5 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $539.6 million a year ago and decreased modestly compared to $635.3 million at June 30, 2020, with non-interest bearing deposits increasing 56.2% to $168.5 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $107.9 million a year ago.

FHLB advances totaled $17.2 million at September 30, 2020 from $27.6 million at September 30, 2019. Notes payable decreased to $10.8 million at September 30, 2020 from $11.6 million a year ago.

Total stockholders’ equity increased 6.6% to $72.8 million at September 30, 2020 from $68.3 million at September 30, 2019 and increased 1.6% when compared to $71.7 million at June 30, 2020. Book value per diluted common share increased to $75.17 at September 30, 2020 from $70.13 at September 30, 2019 and $73.89 at June 30, 2020.

Credit Quality

The provision for loan losses was $300,000 during the third quarter of 2020. This compares to a $1.4 million provision for loan losses in the preceding quarter and no provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2019.  

Credit quality improved with nonperforming loans declining to $200,000 at September 30, 2020, compared to $985,000 at June 30, 2020 and $129,000 at September 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets decreased 70.0% to $400,000 at September 30, 2020 compared to $1.3 million at June 30, 2020 and decreased 93.3% when compared to $5.9 million at September 30, 2019. Total non-performing assets improved to 0.05% of total assets at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.18% of total assets three months earlier and 0.90% of total assets a year earlier.

The allowance for loan losses was $8.4 million, or 1.44% of total loans, at September 30, 2020 when excluding the $20.7 million of PPP loans, which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA. This compares to $7.0 million, or 1.25% of total loans, at September 30, 2019. Net loan charge-offs were $169,000 in the third quarter of 2020. This compares to net charge-offs of $512,000 in the second quarter of 2020 and net loan recoveries of $14,000 in the third quarter of 2019.

As of September 30, 2020, the bank had loans still within the deferral process of $12.0 million, which represents 2.05% of total loans, excluding PPP balances. Within that balance, $8.2 million of the loans were full P & I deferrals, while $3.8 million were principal deferrals.

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.77%, Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.10%, Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.10% and Total capital ratio of 13.35%, at September 30, 2020.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas. Both are headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers and Brinkley, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market in December 2018. 

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is located in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally-based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019
               
UNAUDITED   September 30, 2020
 		  June 30, 2020
 		  September 30, 2019
               
ASSETS
               
Cash and due from banks $ 49,636,364     $ 81,878,254     $ 17,033,866  
Federal funds sold    -       754,807       214,047  
               
Total cash and cash equivalents   49,636,364       82,633,061       17,247,913  
               
Investment securities   70,375,655       66,176,842       55,937,666  
Loans held for sale   10,689,131       4,366,938       1,562,200  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses   588,429,575       567,583,991       551,184,762  
Premises and equipment, net   24,030,438       24,169,607       18,821,452  
Foreclosed assets held for sale   200,100       349,072       5,804,185  
Accrued interest receivable   2,581,457       2,320,039       2,465,854  
Deferred income taxes   1,480,231       1,370,935       2,226,003  
Other investments    2,888,585       2,884,285       2,797,885  
Other assets     2,296,588       2,379,043       2,210,704  
               
      $ 752,608,124     $ 754,233,813     $ 660,258,624  
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
               
Deposits:            
Demand deposits - non-interest bearing $ 168,518,880     $ 163,574,225     $ 107,892,361  
  - interest bearing   179,409,301       170,346,618       139,110,640  
Savings deposits     16,688,392       15,984,114       13,110,144  
Time deposits - under $250M   151,198,785       160,996,541       162,730,976  
  - $250M and over   116,721,324       124,392,077       116,737,980  
               
Total deposits     632,536,682       635,293,575       539,582,101  
               
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   17,161,929       17,266,002       27,572,634  
Notes payable     10,766,607       10,760,299       11,643,475  
Accrued interest payable   689,096       610,071       781,770  
Other liabilities    18,604,241       18,630,457       12,367,698  
               
Total liabilities    679,758,555       682,560,404       591,947,678  
               
Stockholders' equity:          
Common stock    9,763       9,763       9,763  
Surplus     87,940,629       87,848,223       87,562,406  
Accumulated deficit   (15,737,036 )     (16,887,146 )     (19,430,581 )
Treasury stock, at cost   (431,614 )     (387,022 )     (112,732 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income   1,067,827       1,089,591       282,090  
               
Total stockholders' equity   72,849,569       71,673,409       68,310,946  
               
      $ 752,608,124     $ 754,233,813     $ 660,258,624  
               



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY   
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME   
For the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019   
           
  For the Three Months Ended
UNAUDITED September 30, 2020
 		  June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
 		 
           
Interest income:          
Loans, including fees $ 7,526,896     $ 8,096,129   $ 7,768,738  
Investment securities   324,464       347,157     347,434  
Federal funds sold and other   13,052       12,996     79,507  
           
Total interest income   7,864,412       8,456,282     8,195,679  
           
Interest expense:          
Deposits   1,593,311       1,771,276     1,797,879  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   104,501       117,389     146,602  
Notes payable   167,870       164,281     147,018  
Federal funds purchased and other   -       -     705  
           
Total interest expense   1,865,682       2,052,946     2,092,204  
           
Net interest income   5,998,730       6,403,336     6,103,475  
Provision for loan losses   300,000       1,415,000     -  
           
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   5,698,730       4,988,336     6,103,475  
           
Non-interest income:          
Service charges and fees on deposits   116,288       115,774     184,032  
Wealth management fee income   448,465       392,442     456,522  
Secondary market fee income   647,069       532,734     287,084  
Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets   (160,679 )     -     (526,944 )
Other   186,058       139,120     221,225  
           
Total non-interest income   1,237,201       1,180,070     621,919  
           
Non-interest expense:          
Salaries and benefits   3,676,489       3,614,419     3,431,056  
Occupancy and equipment   663,995       634,461     582,957  
Data processing   323,980       341,067     319,184  
Marketing and business development   120,547       99,267     132,424  
Professional services   396,508       335,712     182,403  
Other   217,273       267,962     288,570  
           
Total non-interest expense   5,398,792       5,292,888     4,936,594  
           
Income before income taxes   1,537,139       875,518     1,788,800  
           
Income tax provision   387,029       206,929     458,995  
           
Net income $ 1,150,110     $ 668,589   $ 1,329,805  
           
Basic earnings per common share $ 1.19     $ 0.69   $ 1.36  
           
Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.19     $ 0.69   $ 1.36  
           



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019
       
  For the Nine Months Ended
UNAUDITED September 30, 2020
 		  September 30, 2019
       
Interest income:      
Loans, including fees $ 23,358,772     $ 22,480,331  
Investment securities   1,031,034       1,066,630  
Federal funds sold and other   109,973       207,176  
       
Total interest income   24,499,779       23,754,137  
       
Interest expense:      
Deposits   5,255,959       4,864,474  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   339,138       456,248  
Notes payable   500,021       441,830  
Federal funds purchased and other   32       20,946  
       
Total interest expense   6,095,150       5,783,498  
       
Net interest income   18,404,629       17,970,639  
Provision for loan losses   2,392,000       -  
       
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   16,012,629       17,970,639  
       
Non-interest income:      
Service charges and fees on deposits   406,236       531,032  
Wealth management fee income   1,309,212       1,300,735  
Secondary market fee income   1,468,552       658,347  
Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets   (162,596 )     (708,326 )
Other   465,198       507,216  
       
Total non-interest income   3,486,602       2,289,004  
       
Non-interest expense:      
Salaries and benefits   10,961,086       9,993,259  
Occupancy and equipment   1,947,494       1,709,435  
Data processing   980,639       909,941  
Marketing and business development   346,750       449,148  
Professional services   1,124,596       836,658  
Other   735,798       961,751  
       
Total non-interest expense   16,096,363       14,860,192  
       
Income before income taxes   3,402,868       5,399,451  
       
Income tax provision   841,694       1,389,053  
       
Net income $ 2,561,174     $ 4,010,398  
       
Basic earnings per common share $ 2.64     $ 4.11  
       
Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.64     $ 4.11  
       



White River Bancshares Company          
Selected Financial Data     Three Months Ended
UNAUDITED September 30, 2020
 		  June 30, 2020
 		  September 30, 2019
             
Selected Financial Condition Data: End of Period Balances        
  Assets $ 752,608,124     $ 754,233,813     $ 660,258,624  
  Investment Securities   70,375,655       66,176,842       55,937,666  
  Loans, gross   607,540,859       580,242,507       559,770,307  
  Allowance for Loan Losses   8,422,153       8,291,578       7,023,345  
  Deposits   632,536,682       635,293,575       539,582,101  
  FHLB Advances   17,161,929       17,266,002       27,572,634  
  Notes Payable   10,766,607       10,760,299       11,673,475  
  Common Shareholders' Equity   72,849,569       71,673,409       68,310,946  
             
Selected Financial Condition Data: Average Balances          
  Assets $ 747,393,849     $ 736,035,654     $ 657,501,382  
  Earning Assets   717,205,947       705,232,474       625,176,901  
  Investment Securities   67,423,766       64,885,472       56,478,503  
  Loans, gross   588,694,448       576,641,043       552,356,254  
  Deposits   627,329,431       614,655,399       540,308,694  
  FHLB Advances   17,197,822       19,772,977       24,138,234  
  Notes Payable   10,763,088       10,756,579       11,688,777  
  Common Shareholders' Equity   72,144,578       71,019,775       67,424,620  
             
Selected Operating Results:          
  Interest Income $ 7,864,412     $ 8,456,282     $ 8,195,679  
  Interest Expense   1,865,682       2,052,946       2,092,204  
  Net Interest Income   5,998,730       6,403,336       6,103,475  
  Provision for Loan Losses   300,000       1,415,000       -  
  Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses   5,698,730       4,988,336       6,103,475  
  Noninterest Income   1,237,201       1,180,070       621,919  
  Noninterest Expense   5,398,792       5,292,888       4,936,594  
  Income Before Income Taxes   1,537,139       875,518       1,788,800  
  Income Tax Provision   387,029       206,929       458,995  
  Net Income $ 1,150,110     $ 668,589     $ 1,329,805  
             
  Basic Net Income per Common Share $ 1.19     $ 0.69     $ 1.36  
  Diluted Net Income per Common Share   1.19       0.69       1.36  
  Dividends Paid per Common Share   -       -       -  
  Book Value Per Common Share   75.17       73.89       70.13  
  Book Value Per Common Share-Diluted   75.17       73.89       70.13  
  Common Shares Outstanding   969,069       969,998       974,127  
  Diluted Common Shares Outstanding   969,069       969,998       974,127  
  Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding   969,907       969,998       975,014  
  Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding   969,907       969,998       975,014  
             
Selected Ratios:          
  Return on Average Assets   0.61 %     0.37 %     0.80 %
  Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity   6.34 %     3.79 %     7.82 %
  Average Common Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets   9.65 %     9.65 %     10.25 %
  Net Interest Margin   3.33 %     3.65 %     3.87 %
  Efficiency   74.61 %     69.80 %     73.40 %
             
Selected Asset Quality:          
  Net (Recoveries) Charge-offs $ 169,425     $ 511,950     $ (13,738 )
  Classified Assets   661,616       1,597,207       6,194,407  
  Nonperforming Loans   200,000       985,000       129,111  
  Nonperforming Assets   400,100       1,334,072       5,933,296  
  Total Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans   0.03 %     0.17 %     0.02 %
  Total Nonperforming Loans to Total Assets   0.03 %     0.13 %     0.02 %
  Total Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets   0.05 %     0.18 %     0.90 %


