White River Bancshares Co. Earns $1.15 Million, or $1.19 Per Diluted Share, in Third Quarter 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the "Company") the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $1.15 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $668,600, or $0.69 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020 and $1.33 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.



In the first nine months of the year, net income was $2.56 million, or $2.64 per diluted share, compared to $4.01 million, or $4.11 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2019. All financial results are unaudited.

“In the third quarter, the bank had solid earnings, fueled by strong growth in low cost deposits, loans and revenue. We drove non-performing assets down 70% during the quarter and 93.3% from a year ago,” said Gary Head, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Due to the growth in the loan portfolio and our continuous evaluation of the Covid situation, we added $300,000 into our loan loss reserve for the quarter, bringing the bank to what we believe is a solid position of 1.39% of total loans and 1.44% of total loans without the government guaranteed Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.” The Company booked a $1.4 million provision for loan losses during the preceding quarter and had no provision for loan losses in the third quarter a year ago. “We continue to lower the cost of deposits by bringing in more business and personal checking accounts and repricing the cost of our CDs due to interest rates being considerably lower than the last couple of years.”

“The health and safety of our customers, teammates and community is a primary focus, as we deal with the pandemic on a local and national level,” said Brant Ward, Chief Administrative Officer. “The Bank continues to keep lobbies open by appointment only. Our customers were already using our digital platforms prior to the pandemic, but have really embraced the platform this year, with online utilization up meaningfully compared to a year ago. At the completion of the SBA’s PPP program on August 8, we had made $20.7 million in PPP loans, helping 274 local businesses. This represents approximately 1,717 years’ worth of small businesses that we were able to help.”

“Our strategic focus remains consistent, investing in digital technology to help gather low cost deposits, ensuring we continue to diversify our loan portfolios, and focusing on improving our overall efficiencies,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer.

As of June 30 2020, loan modifications represented 14.25% of total loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans. As of September 30, 2020, the percentage of deferred loans to total loans excluding PPP loans had declined to 2.05%. “Our customers have done a fantastic job navigating through a difficult past six months, as seen by our drastically reduced deferral levels and our very low non-performing asset ratio,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer. “We feel good about the underlying quality of deferred loans, most of which are longtime customer relationships with strong guarantor support. We feel our portfolio is positioned well to handle the economic impact of the pandemic, as we had less than 1% of the total loan portfolio in hotels, restaurants, and energy loans as of the end of the third quarter.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights :

Third quarter net income was $1.15 million or $1.19 per diluted share.

Third quarter provision for loan losses was $300,000, compared to $1.4 million in the preceding quarter and no provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2019.

Third quarter net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.33%, compared to 3.65% in the preceding quarter and 3.87% in the third quarter a year ago.

Net loans increased 6.8% to $588.4 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $551.2 million at September 30, 2019.

The Bank had funded approximately 274 PPP loans totaling $20.7 million as of the close of the program on August 8, 2020.

Total deposits increased 17.2% to $632.5 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $539.6 million a year ago.

Non-interest-bearing deposits increased 56.2% to $168.5 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $107.9 million a year ago.

Non-performing assets decreased 70.0% to $400,100 at September 30, 2020, compared to $1.3 million at June 30, 2020 and decreased 93.3% when compared to $5.9 million a year ago.

Nonperforming assets (NPAs) represent 0.05% of total assets at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.18% of total assets three months earlier and 0.90% of total assets a year earlier.

As of September 30, 2020, the bank had loans still within the deferral process of $10.8 million, which represents 1.78% of gross loans.

Book value per diluted common share increased to $75.17 at September 30, 2020, from $70.13 a year ago.

Total risk-based capital ratio was 13.35% and Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.77% for the Bank at September 30, 2020.

Income Statement

The Company’s net interest margin was 3.33% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 3.87% in the third quarter of 2019 and 3.65% in the second quarter of 2020. In the first nine months of 2020, the net interest margin was 3.54%, compared to 3.94% in the first nine months of 2019.

Third quarter net interest income was $6.0 million, compared to $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. Total interest income decreased by 4.0% to $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, from $8.2 million during the third quarter of 2019. Total interest expense decreased by 10.8% to $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, from $2.1 million during the third quarter of 2019. In the first nine months of 2020, net interest income increased 2.4% to $18.4 million, compared to $18.0 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Non-interest income increased 98.9% to $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $622,000 in the third quarter a year ago. In the first nine months of the year, non-interest income increased 52.3% to $3.5 million, compared to $2.3 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Non-interest expense was $5.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $4.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. Year-to-date, non-interest expense was $16.1 million, compared to $14.9 million in the same period a year ago.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by 14.0% to $752.6 million at September 30, 2020, from $660.3 million at September 30, 2019, and decreased modestly compared to $754.2 million at June 30, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $49.6 million at September 30, 2020 from $17.2 million a year ago. Investment securities increased to $70.4 million at September 30, 2020 from $55.9 million a year ago.

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, increased 6.8% to $588.4 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $551.2 million a year ago, and increased 3.7% compared to $567.6 million three months earlier. Through the close of the program on August 8, 2020, the Bank had funded approximately 274 PPP loans totaling $20.7 million to both existing and new customers.

Total deposits increased 17.2% to $632.5 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $539.6 million a year ago and decreased modestly compared to $635.3 million at June 30, 2020, with non-interest bearing deposits increasing 56.2% to $168.5 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $107.9 million a year ago.

FHLB advances totaled $17.2 million at September 30, 2020 from $27.6 million at September 30, 2019. Notes payable decreased to $10.8 million at September 30, 2020 from $11.6 million a year ago.

Total stockholders’ equity increased 6.6% to $72.8 million at September 30, 2020 from $68.3 million at September 30, 2019 and increased 1.6% when compared to $71.7 million at June 30, 2020. Book value per diluted common share increased to $75.17 at September 30, 2020 from $70.13 at September 30, 2019 and $73.89 at June 30, 2020.

Credit Quality

The provision for loan losses was $300,000 during the third quarter of 2020. This compares to a $1.4 million provision for loan losses in the preceding quarter and no provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2019.

Credit quality improved with nonperforming loans declining to $200,000 at September 30, 2020, compared to $985,000 at June 30, 2020 and $129,000 at September 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets decreased 70.0% to $400,000 at September 30, 2020 compared to $1.3 million at June 30, 2020 and decreased 93.3% when compared to $5.9 million at September 30, 2019. Total non-performing assets improved to 0.05% of total assets at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.18% of total assets three months earlier and 0.90% of total assets a year earlier.

The allowance for loan losses was $8.4 million, or 1.44% of total loans, at September 30, 2020 when excluding the $20.7 million of PPP loans, which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA. This compares to $7.0 million, or 1.25% of total loans, at September 30, 2019. Net loan charge-offs were $169,000 in the third quarter of 2020. This compares to net charge-offs of $512,000 in the second quarter of 2020 and net loan recoveries of $14,000 in the third quarter of 2019.

As of September 30, 2020, the bank had loans still within the deferral process of $12.0 million, which represents 2.05% of total loans, excluding PPP balances. Within that balance, $8.2 million of the loans were full P & I deferrals, while $3.8 million were principal deferrals.

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.77%, Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.10%, Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.10% and Total capital ratio of 13.35%, at September 30, 2020.

A bout White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas. Both are headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers and Brinkley, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market in December 2018.

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is located in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally-based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.







WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 UNAUDITED September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 49,636,364 $ 81,878,254 $ 17,033,866 Federal funds sold - 754,807 214,047 Total cash and cash equivalents 49,636,364 82,633,061 17,247,913 Investment securities 70,375,655 66,176,842 55,937,666 Loans held for sale 10,689,131 4,366,938 1,562,200 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 588,429,575 567,583,991 551,184,762 Premises and equipment, net 24,030,438 24,169,607 18,821,452 Foreclosed assets held for sale 200,100 349,072 5,804,185 Accrued interest receivable 2,581,457 2,320,039 2,465,854 Deferred income taxes 1,480,231 1,370,935 2,226,003 Other investments 2,888,585 2,884,285 2,797,885 Other assets 2,296,588 2,379,043 2,210,704 $ 752,608,124 $ 754,233,813 $ 660,258,624 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand deposits - non-interest bearing $ 168,518,880 $ 163,574,225 $ 107,892,361 - interest bearing 179,409,301 170,346,618 139,110,640 Savings deposits 16,688,392 15,984,114 13,110,144 Time deposits - under $250M 151,198,785 160,996,541 162,730,976 - $250M and over 116,721,324 124,392,077 116,737,980 Total deposits 632,536,682 635,293,575 539,582,101 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 17,161,929 17,266,002 27,572,634 Notes payable 10,766,607 10,760,299 11,643,475 Accrued interest payable 689,096 610,071 781,770 Other liabilities 18,604,241 18,630,457 12,367,698 Total liabilities 679,758,555 682,560,404 591,947,678 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 9,763 9,763 9,763 Surplus 87,940,629 87,848,223 87,562,406 Accumulated deficit (15,737,036 ) (16,887,146 ) (19,430,581 ) Treasury stock, at cost (431,614 ) (387,022 ) (112,732 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,067,827 1,089,591 282,090 Total stockholders' equity 72,849,569 71,673,409 68,310,946 $ 752,608,124 $ 754,233,813 $ 660,258,624







WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 For the Three Months Ended UNAUDITED September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019

Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 7,526,896 $ 8,096,129 $ 7,768,738 Investment securities 324,464 347,157 347,434 Federal funds sold and other 13,052 12,996 79,507 Total interest income 7,864,412 8,456,282 8,195,679 Interest expense: Deposits 1,593,311 1,771,276 1,797,879 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 104,501 117,389 146,602 Notes payable 167,870 164,281 147,018 Federal funds purchased and other - - 705 Total interest expense 1,865,682 2,052,946 2,092,204 Net interest income 5,998,730 6,403,336 6,103,475 Provision for loan losses 300,000 1,415,000 - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,698,730 4,988,336 6,103,475 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees on deposits 116,288 115,774 184,032 Wealth management fee income 448,465 392,442 456,522 Secondary market fee income 647,069 532,734 287,084 Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets (160,679 ) - (526,944 ) Other 186,058 139,120 221,225 Total non-interest income 1,237,201 1,180,070 621,919 Non-interest expense: Salaries and benefits 3,676,489 3,614,419 3,431,056 Occupancy and equipment 663,995 634,461 582,957 Data processing 323,980 341,067 319,184 Marketing and business development 120,547 99,267 132,424 Professional services 396,508 335,712 182,403 Other 217,273 267,962 288,570 Total non-interest expense 5,398,792 5,292,888 4,936,594 Income before income taxes 1,537,139 875,518 1,788,800 Income tax provision 387,029 206,929 458,995 Net income $ 1,150,110 $ 668,589 $ 1,329,805 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.19 $ 0.69 $ 1.36 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.19 $ 0.69 $ 1.36







WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 For the Nine Months Ended UNAUDITED September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 23,358,772 $ 22,480,331 Investment securities 1,031,034 1,066,630 Federal funds sold and other 109,973 207,176 Total interest income 24,499,779 23,754,137 Interest expense: Deposits 5,255,959 4,864,474 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 339,138 456,248 Notes payable 500,021 441,830 Federal funds purchased and other 32 20,946 Total interest expense 6,095,150 5,783,498 Net interest income 18,404,629 17,970,639 Provision for loan losses 2,392,000 - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 16,012,629 17,970,639 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees on deposits 406,236 531,032 Wealth management fee income 1,309,212 1,300,735 Secondary market fee income 1,468,552 658,347 Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets (162,596 ) (708,326 ) Other 465,198 507,216 Total non-interest income 3,486,602 2,289,004 Non-interest expense: Salaries and benefits 10,961,086 9,993,259 Occupancy and equipment 1,947,494 1,709,435 Data processing 980,639 909,941 Marketing and business development 346,750 449,148 Professional services 1,124,596 836,658 Other 735,798 961,751 Total non-interest expense 16,096,363 14,860,192 Income before income taxes 3,402,868 5,399,451 Income tax provision 841,694 1,389,053 Net income $ 2,561,174 $ 4,010,398 Basic earnings per common share $ 2.64 $ 4.11 Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.64 $ 4.11







White River Bancshares Company Selected Financial Data Three Months Ended UNAUDITED September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

Selected Financial Condition Data: End of Period Balances Assets $ 752,608,124 $ 754,233,813 $ 660,258,624 Investment Securities 70,375,655 66,176,842 55,937,666 Loans, gross 607,540,859 580,242,507 559,770,307 Allowance for Loan Losses 8,422,153 8,291,578 7,023,345 Deposits 632,536,682 635,293,575 539,582,101 FHLB Advances 17,161,929 17,266,002 27,572,634 Notes Payable 10,766,607 10,760,299 11,673,475 Common Shareholders' Equity 72,849,569 71,673,409 68,310,946 Selected Financial Condition Data: Average Balances Assets $ 747,393,849 $ 736,035,654 $ 657,501,382 Earning Assets 717,205,947 705,232,474 625,176,901 Investment Securities 67,423,766 64,885,472 56,478,503 Loans, gross 588,694,448 576,641,043 552,356,254 Deposits 627,329,431 614,655,399 540,308,694 FHLB Advances 17,197,822 19,772,977 24,138,234 Notes Payable 10,763,088 10,756,579 11,688,777 Common Shareholders' Equity 72,144,578 71,019,775 67,424,620 Selected Operating Results: Interest Income $ 7,864,412 $ 8,456,282 $ 8,195,679 Interest Expense 1,865,682 2,052,946 2,092,204 Net Interest Income 5,998,730 6,403,336 6,103,475 Provision for Loan Losses 300,000 1,415,000 - Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 5,698,730 4,988,336 6,103,475 Noninterest Income 1,237,201 1,180,070 621,919 Noninterest Expense 5,398,792 5,292,888 4,936,594 Income Before Income Taxes 1,537,139 875,518 1,788,800 Income Tax Provision 387,029 206,929 458,995 Net Income $ 1,150,110 $ 668,589 $ 1,329,805 Basic Net Income per Common Share $ 1.19 $ 0.69 $ 1.36 Diluted Net Income per Common Share 1.19 0.69 1.36 Dividends Paid per Common Share - - - Book Value Per Common Share 75.17 73.89 70.13 Book Value Per Common Share-Diluted 75.17 73.89 70.13 Common Shares Outstanding 969,069 969,998 974,127 Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 969,069 969,998 974,127 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 969,907 969,998 975,014 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 969,907 969,998 975,014 Selected Ratios: Return on Average Assets 0.61 % 0.37 % 0.80 % Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity 6.34 % 3.79 % 7.82 % Average Common Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets 9.65 % 9.65 % 10.25 % Net Interest Margin 3.33 % 3.65 % 3.87 % Efficiency 74.61 % 69.80 % 73.40 % Selected Asset Quality: Net (Recoveries) Charge-offs $ 169,425 $ 511,950 $ (13,738 ) Classified Assets 661,616 1,597,207 6,194,407 Nonperforming Loans 200,000 985,000 129,111 Nonperforming Assets 400,100 1,334,072 5,933,296 Total Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans 0.03 % 0.17 % 0.02 % Total Nonperforming Loans to Total Assets 0.03 % 0.13 % 0.02 % Total Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.05 % 0.18 % 0.90 %



