Exagen Showcases Six Scientific Presentations at ACR’s First Virtual Annual Meeting in November 2020

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases, announced today it will be presenting new scientific research at the American College of Rheumatology’s (ACR) first virtual annual meeting, ACR Convergence 2020. The event is being held online from November 5-9, 2020.



Exagen’s Chief Scientific Officer, Anja Kammesheidt, shared, “Exagen is honored to have had the opportunity to partner with such great collaborators on this year’s abstracts. Our clinical research and development teams are committed to advancing the understanding of the role of cell-bound complement activation products (CB-CAPs) in lupus. We are pleased to be sharing these data at this year’s virtual ACR event.”

Below is the list of accepted abstracts along with links to each:

Saturday, November 7th

Poster Presentation | Presented by Michelle Petri, MD | Abstract #0857

Title: Agreement of Hydroxychloroquine Blood Levels Between a University and Commercial Laboratory

Session Title: SLE – Treatment Poster I

Session Time: 9:00 am – 11:00 am EST

Sunday, November 8th

Oral Presentation | Presented by Yevgeniya Gartshteyn, MD | Abstract #1510

Title: Platelet-bound C4d is Associated with Platelet Activation and Arterial Thrombotic Events

Session Title: SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes II: Bench to Bedside (1507–1511)

Session Time: 3:00 pm – 3:50 pm EST

Oral Presentation | Presented by Michelle Petri, MD | Abstract #1513

Title: Role of Platelet C4d in Thrombosis and Lupus Nephritis

Session Title: SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes III: Lupus Nephritis (1512–1516)

Session Time: 4:00 pm – 4:50 pm EST

Monday, November 9th

Poster Presentation | Presented by Yevgeniya Gartshteyn, MD | Abstract #1792

Title: Platelet-bound C4d is Associated with an Increased Risk of Arterial and Venous Thromboses in SLE

Session Title: SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes Poster III: Bench to Bedside

Session Time: 9:00 am – 11:00 am EST

Poster Presentation | Presented by Rosalind Ramsey-Goldman, MD | Abstract #1797

Title: A Multianalyte Assay Panel (MAP) With Algorithm Containing Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products (CB-CAPs) Is Superior to Anti-dsDNA And Low Serum Complement Levels in Predicting Transition of Probable Lupus to ACR Classified Lupus Within 2 Years

Session Title: SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes Poster III: Bench to Bedside

Session Time: 9:00 am – 11:00 am EST

Poster Presentation | Presented by Jill Buyon, MD | Abstract #1808

Title: Erythrocyte Complement Receptor 1 (ECR1) and Erythrocyte Bound C4d (EC4d) Associate with Adverse Pregnancy Outcomes and Preeclampsia in Pregnant Women with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Session Title: SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes Poster III: Bench to Bedside

Session Time: 9:00 am – 11:00 am EST

* Abstracts will remain live until March 11, 2021

