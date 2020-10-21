Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Colony Credit Real Estate, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, Nikola, and Nano-X Imaging and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC), Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL), Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC)

Class Period: Common stock purchased or otherwise acquired pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the combination of Colony NorthStar, Inc. (“Colony NorthStar”) and NorthStar Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (“NorthStar I”) and NorthStar Real Estate Income II, Inc. (“NorthStar II”) on or about February 1, 2018 (the “Merger”).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 9, 2020

The Company’s common stock was registered with the SEC in connection with the Merger. Following the Merger, Colony Credit’s common stock was listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) without an initial public offering: stockholders of NorthStar I received 0.3532 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock for each share of NorthStar I common stock they owned; and stockholders of NorthStar II received 0.3511 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock for each share of NorthStar II common stock they owned.

On August 8, 2019, Colony Credit issued a press release to report its second quarter 2019 financial results, in which it reported a $119 million provision for loan losses.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.00 per share, or more than 12%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $14.05 per share on August 12, 2019.

On November 8, 2019, the Company announced a portfolio bifurcation of certain assets and disclosed a $127 million provision for loan losses.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.50 per share, or nearly 18%, to close at $11.75 per share on November 8, 2019.

As of the date of the filing of this complaint, Colony Credit’s shares last closed at $5.40 per share, representing a more than 78% decline from the $25 book value per share valued at the time of the Merger.

The complaint, filed on September 10, 2020, alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state: (i) that the credit quality of certain of the Company’s assets had deteriorated prior to the Merger and were continuing to deteriorate at the time of the Merger; (ii) that certain of the Company’s loans, including four loans of approximately $261 million related to a New York hotel, were substantially impaired, there was insufficient collateral to secure the loans, and it was unlikely that the loans would be repaid; (iii) that, as a result, the valuation attributed to certain of the Company’s assets was overstated; (iv) that certain of the assets contributed as part of the Merger were of substantially lower value than reflected in the Company’s financial statements and the Registration Statement; (v) that, as a result, the Company’s financial condition, including its book value, was materially overstated; and (vi) that, as a result of the foregoing, the positive statements in the Registration Statement about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL)

Class Period: March 14, 2019 to July 22, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 10, 2020

In mid-June 2020, Gol’s auditor, KPMG, raised significant concerns about Gol during the accounting firm’s first annual audit of the Company after being hired in 2019, stating that it had an “adverse opinion” on the strength of Gol’s internal controls regarding the preparation of financial statements, adding that there was “substantial doubt” about the airline’s ability to exist a year from now. KPMG’s adverse opinion prompted Gol to carry out a review of its financial reporting procedures.

On July 23, 2020, GOL announced that it had dismissed KPMG as the Company’s registered auditing firm.

On this news, shares of GOL fell $.055 per share, or 7%, to close at $7.25 per share on July 23, 2020

The complaint, filed on September 11, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) GOL had material weaknesses in its internal controls; (2) there was substantial doubt as to the Company’s ability to continue to exist as a going concern because of negative net working capital and net capital deficiency; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA)

Class Period: March 3, 2020 to October 6, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2020

On September10, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report entitled, “Nikola: How to Parlay An Ocean of Lies Into a Partnership With the Largest Auto OEM in America” (the “Hindenburg Report”). The Hindenburg Report suggested that the firm had gathered extensive evidence on false statements made by Nikola’s founder Trevor Milton, including that Milton misrepresented, the Company’s battery and fuel cell technology and the size of the Company’s order book. Moreover, the Hindenburg Report claimed that Milton used these Misrepresentations to substantially grow the Company and secure partnerships with top auto companies.

On this news, Nikola’s stock price fell $4.80 per share, or 11.3%, to close at $37.57 per share on September 10, 2020.

The complaint, filed on September 16, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) VectoIQ did not engage in proper due diligence regarding its merger with Nikola; (2) Nikola overstated its “in-house” design, manufacturing, and testing capabilities; (3) Nikola overstated its hydrogen production capabilities; (4) as a result, Nikola overstated its ability to lower the cost of hydrogen fuel; (5) Nikola founder and Executive Chairman, Trevor Milton, tweeted a misleading “test” video of the Company’s Nikola Two truck; (6) the work experience and background of key Nikola employees, including Mr. Milton, had been overstated and obfuscated; (7) Nikola did not have five Tre trucks completed; and (8) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. According to the suit, these true details were disclosed by a market research firm.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX)

Class Period: August 21, 2020 to September 15, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2020

On September 15, 2020, Citron Research (“Citron”) published the report entitled, “Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) A Complete Farce on the Market – Theranos 2.0” (the “Citron Report”). The Citron Report summarized Nano-X as “this $3 billion company is nothing more than a science project with a simple rendering, minimal R&D, fake customers, no FDA approval, and fraudulent claims that are beyond the realm of possibility.”

On this news, Nano-X’s stock price fell $12.41 per share, or more than 25%, over the next two trading days to close at $36.80 per share on September 16, 2020.

The complaint, filed on September 16, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nano-X’s commercial agreements and its customers were fabricated; (2) Nano-X’s statements regarding its “novel” Nanox System were misleading as the Company never provided data comparing its images with images from competitors’ machines; (3) Nano-X’s submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration admitted the Nanox System was not original; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

