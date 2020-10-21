Simply CBD FL Launches Brand-New Line of Topical Products for Muscle Recovery and Chronic Inflammation

The company’s star product is the 2000mg CBD Freeze roll-on for a more targeted approach.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simply CBD FL is pleased to announce the official launch of its already trending line of topical CBD products, designed specifically to enhance muscle recovery and reduce chronic inflammation.Simply CBD FL is a Premium E-Retailer and Wholesale Distributor of CBD products for individuals and wholesale businesses. All of the company’s products are lab tested and made with only the highest quality ingredients and processing regulations. Simply CBD FL aims to support individuals in their journey to optimal health.In the company’s most recent news, Simply CBD FL is excited to announce the launch of its premium CBD topical and skin care line. This line of incredible products is already wildly popular amongst the company’s loyal and new clients, as they are powerful agents in supporting muscle recovery and fighting chronic inflammation.“We are extremely proud of our topical and skin care line,” says founder of Simply CBD FL, Paul Blasko. “Many of our clients love to play sports, exercise, or have physically demanding jobs, which all take a toll on the body. With our topical products, users can reduce muscle soreness, aches, pains, and even minimize inflammation – all with the natural, safe, and effective CBD products we offer.”Simply CBD FL’s line of topical and skin care products include a wide variety of options, including:• CBD Cooling Body Lotion• CBD Joint and Muscle Balm• Bath Bombs in different scents• CBD Infused SPF 30 Sunscreen & MoisturizerThe company’s most popular topical CBD product, however, is its 2000mg CBD Freeze roll on, which is perfect for muscle pains that need a very targeted approach.“Our muscle balm is perfect for joint pain areas, like the knees and elbows, as well as shoulders and other areas,” Blasko says. “Check out our full line of products to read more about how they can potentially help you to live your best life.”For more information about Simply CBD FL, please visit www.simplycbdfl.com About the CompanySimply CBD FL is a Premium E-Retailer and Wholesale Distributor of a variety of CBD products, including tinctures, topicals and skin care, smokable, and even products for pets. The company is a proud Florida-based and family-owned company, founded in 2019.Simply CBD FL’s mission is to deliver premium industrial hemp products to all of its wholesale and retail customers, while providing superb customer service.