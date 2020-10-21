Roddy Reef Champions Incredible Work of Colorado HorsePower Therapeutic Riding Center
Roddy Reef Champions Incredible Work of Colorado HorsePower Therapeutic Riding CenterDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial construction expert Roddy Reef and his wife continue their support of Colorado HorsePower as Roddy shares news of the therapeutic riding center's recent online fundraiser.
For over 35 years, Colorado HorsePower has been committed to serving children and adults with special needs through the therapeutic power of horses and horsemanship. Located in Castle Rock, Colorado, local commercial construction specialist and proud philanthropist Roddy Reef provides a closer look at the organization and its work and shares news of Colorado HorsePower's recent virtual online fundraising event.
"Colorado HorsePower's mission is to provide a place for those with special needs where they can gain a sense of freedom and independence, interact socially, and learn new skills in a pleasurable environment," explains Roddy Reef, speaking from his home in Denver, around 30 minutes from Colorado HorsePower's base at Meadowbrook Farm in nearby Castle Rock.
Colorado HorsePower's work, delivered via the therapeutic power of horses and horsemanship, is touted to empower the individual—or student—partaking in the organization's therapeutic riding activities while simultaneously supporting their entire family. "Colorado HorsePower is made possible," says Roddy Reef, "through the generous support of the local community, partners, sponsors, and other organizations in the area, such as the Douglas County Volunteer Coalition."
Roddy Reef recently took part in the organization's 2020 virtual online fundraising event. During the event, which concluded earlier this week, Colorado HorsePower invited supporters such as Roddy Reef and his family to join the fun and assist the organization's students and horses. "Colorado HorsePower auctioned off many fun items and unique experiences to help its students to stay in the saddle," reveals Roddy Reef. All proceeds, he goes on to point out, go directly toward maintaining healthy horses and students.
Featured items from Colorado HorsePower's 2020 virtual online fundraising event's auction line-up included a two-night stay for two at the Capitol Hill Mansion Bed and Breakfast, a two-night stay for two at Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, a two-night cabin stay for four, a range of Ariat women's riding boots, Blanton's Single Barrel bourbon whiskey, a hand-made custom hunting knife, a sterling silver pendant, several Amazon gift cards, and more.
Although the auction has now concluded, those interested in supporting Colorado HorsePower alongside Roddy Reef and his family may visit the Colorado HorsePower website for further information on becoming a program sponsor or donor.
Philanthropic commercial construction expert Roddy Reef, a graduate of the University of Denver, is highly praised by his peers for his ability to develop strong working relationships with clients and for his capacity to ensure always-on-time and on-budget project delivery. Continuously committed to a team approach from pre-construction to completion, building projects overseen by Roddy Reef during his 30-year career to date range in value from $30,000 to more than $3 million.
Alongside Colorado HorsePower, Roddy Reef is also proud to support Denver Active 20-30 Children's Foundation, the Shining Stars Foundation, and Project Angel Heart, among a number of other Denver-area charities.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+ 17862338220
email us here