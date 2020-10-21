Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,061 in the last 365 days.

Nasatka Security Receives Commendation from Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners

County recognizes Nasatka’s 45 years of contributions to the perimeter security industry

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, Fla., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasatka Security CEO John Scolaro announced today the company was presented with a commendation from the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners via a virtual board meeting. The commendation recognizes significant contributions of businesses to the people of Hillsborough County.

Nasatka’s commendation was presented by the Honorable Sandy Murman, Commissioner of District 1, recognizing Nasatka’s 45 years of providing superior perimeter-access-control security to defend and protect our community and beyond. The company provides the most sophisticated protective barriers and technological systems for the government, military, DOD, commercial, energy, aviation, maritime, and many other mission critical industries around the world.

“We’re honored to be recognized by the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners. Being a worldwide company with our sales and operations team headquartered in Tampa, we’re proud to make a difference in our community,” said Scolaro, who received the commendation at the meeting.

Founded in 1975, Nasatka’s solutions are designed primarily to control, detect, and where necessary, stop unauthorized vehicle and pedestrian threats. Nasatka’s business is a unique blend of physical and electronic security including crash-tested active and passive vehicle and pedestrian barriers, crash-certified perimeter fencing, guard booths, and turnstiles. 

About Nasatka Security 

Established in 1975 in the Washington, D.C. area, Nasatka Security is the originator of the first patented crash-tested barrier systems developed, manufactured and installed in the United States. Nasatka is a security product development, engineering, and manufacturing company that specializes in the creation and installment of protective barricade systems. Nasatka is committed to the research and development of K-rated crash-test certified mobile, bollard, and wedge barriers. Nasatka has expanded its global presence through its design to sustainability professional services. www.nasatka.com

Attachment 

Leah Bueno
Nasatka Security
8139240367
lbueno@hcpassociates.com

You just read:

Nasatka Security Receives Commendation from Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.