Revert Awarded ADISA Certification for It’s Revert Verity™ Eradication Software Version 1.0.1

LOUISVILLE, CO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revert, Inc., a leader in delivering on-site data sanitization and enterprise IT asset disposition services to customers worldwide, said today that the Asset Disposal and Information Security Alliance (ADISA) has certified that the Revert Verity™ Eradication Software Version 1.0.1 has successfully passed the required phases of its rigorous Product Assurance Test and has been awarded as compliant with the Accreditation Scheme of a prestigious storage systems vendor.ADISA runs a Product Assurance Test service for organizations who provide software or hardware to sanitize data on media or products. ADISA was selected by a leading storage systems vendor to verify whether software-based sanitization processes used by their Electronics Disposition Partner (EDP) comply with their system return data security policies. The scheme is run in two distinct phases.The first was an assessment of Revert’s approach to product development, evolution and support and includes reviews of documentation and interviews with the organization. The objective of this phase is to assess Revert’s credentials in terms of software/hardware development and support. A range of documents were submitted to support each of eight (8) specific process areas, including development roadmap, revision management, new product integration/sustaining support, and security measures.The second was a forensic assessment of the software’s performance against a set of target media – including both SAS and SATA hard disk drives and solid-state disks – to determine whether the software sanitizes user data so that a forensic attack equivalent to a sophisticated laboratory attack renders the user data unrecoverable. This assessment is run in two distinct phases.The first is designed to evaluate the performance of the software by recreating an attack by a threat adversary using standard Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) forensic tools and techniques.The second is designed to evaluate the performance of the software by recreating an attack by a threat adversary using standard intrusive/destructive testing tools designed to read data directly off the device at the platter/chip level.The award/accreditation is made for a three-year period with a revalidation test required to extend beyond this period. Should forensic capabilities change during the three-year period, the test laboratory reserves the right to retest the solution."Revert submitted their Verity Software Version 1.0.1 to our most rigorous test suite involving conventional keyboard attack and a more involved forensic analysis that involves taking disk drives and solid state drives apart to attempt to extract data at a platter or chip level," said Steve Mellings, founder and CEO of ADISA. "Our tests validated their claim that after use of their software no data would be found anywhere on these devices, meeting the ADISA Threat Matrix Level 2 requirement for secure data erasure of hard disk drives and solid-state drives beyond forensic recovery."About RevertRevert Inc. is a global leader in delivering on-site services that focus on the two primary risks associated with secure enterprise IT asset disposition: data sanitization and electronic waste management. Revert delivers services to thousands of customers worldwide. Revert’s customers include members of the top 20 financial services and healthcare companies in the Global 2000. Revert is a privately-held company headquartered in Boulder County, Colorado, with offices in Toronto, London, and Hong Kong.About ADISALaunched in 2010, ADISA operates a range of data protection services to help businesses by offering high quality expert help. The ADISA Research Centre (ARC) is the UK’s leading independent forensic research laboratory.The ARC conducts scientific research and testing into various areas of data security ensuring that we remain at the forefront of this continuously evolving field. Research carried out at the ARC varies from the very specific; seeking out a solution to a very precise problem, to the far wider blue-sky research that provides innovative advances and confirms our reputation as thought leaders in the field.The ARC specializes in Data Sanitization for ITAD processors, data controllers and OEMs and is currently the only laboratory world-wide which provides product assurance for Data Sanitization software across all media types.