Revert Launches Verity™ Eradication Software

LOUISVILLE, CO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revert, Inc., a leader in delivering on-site data sanitization and secure enterprise IT asset disposition services to customers worldwide, said today that it has launched its Verity™ Eradication Software to securely and verifiably eradicate data from virtually any magnetic and solid-state drive in enterprise environments.Revert's Verity Eradication Software Version 1.0.1 has been accredited by the Asset Disposal and Information Security Alliance (ADISA) as able to – upon completing eradication of a magnetic or solid-state device - successfully withstand both keyboard and more destructive laboratory attacks, a capability rarely tested in the majority of enterprise eradication software platforms.The Revert Verity Eradication Software is also the first solution of its type developed by an organization whose primary purpose has focused on delivering on-site system eradication services in enterprise data centers."We have processed hundreds of thousands of disk drives in thousands of enterprise storage systems during our 15 years of performing eradication services for leading companies around the world," said Glenn Jacobsen, Revert President and Chief Operating Officer. "This has not only given us unique insight into the evolving technologies on the raised floor, but also into the broader needs of customers who must deal with increasingly rigorous compliance requirements."The Revert software is both flexible and robust, meaning it has functionality built in to accommodate virtually any customer requirement as well as to capture and report information about the eradication process, by drive, at a granular level. This provides customers what they value most, verifiable proof that the device is free of data and safe to travel outside their data centers."Beyond powerful reporting capabilities, we also built scalability into our software," said Jacobsen. "As storage systems have expanded through the years – both in terms of the number of drives in an array, but also in terms of the type and capacity of those drives – it has become imperative to have an eradication solution that is able to maximize throughput. The Revert Verity Eradication Software scales to an unprecedented level. This is not only important to Revert, but to the end customer. The more efficiently we can do our work in the data center, the faster the customer can get their retired systems off the raised floor and the faster their people can get back to their "day" jobs."About RevertRevert, Inc. is a global leader in delivering on-site services that focus on the two primary risks associated with secure enterprise IT asset disposition: data sanitization and electronic waste management. Revert delivers services to thousands of customers worldwide. Revert’s customers include members of the top 20 financial services and healthcare companies in the Global 2000. Revert is a privately-held company headquartered in Boulder County, Colorado, with offices in Toronto, London, and Hong Kong.