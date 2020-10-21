TN AG Office Participates in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Nashville- In recognition of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office Division of Consumer Affairs will collaborate with Hamilton County and other community partners to provide 25 drive-thru drop-off locations across the Chattanooga-area Saturday, October 24th. The public is invited to drop-off any unused, unwanted or expired prescription medications at any drop-off location with little to no human contact.

To find drop off locations across the state, click here: https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/index.html

“Safely disposing of prescription drugs keeps them out of the wrong hands and helps prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths,” said General Herbert H. Slatery III.

In addition, the two locations indicated in bold will have document shredders provided by the Division of Consumer Affairs that are available for shredding outdated personal documents such as tax information or medical records.

Hamilton County Drug Take Back Day Locations

Mt. Canaan Baptist Church - 4801 Hwy 58 (document shredding available)

Elks Lodge - 1069 Graysville Rd.

Greater New Home Baptist Church – 2809 13th Ave.

Walmart - Signal Mtn. Rd.

CVS Pharmacy (Jasper, Marion) - 4712 Main St.

Signal Mtn. Police Department- 1111 Ridgeway Ave.

Walgreens - Soddy Daisy - 121 Harrison Lane

Food City - Red Bank - 3901 Dayton Blvd.

Walgreens - Brainerd - 3605 Brainerd Rd.

Walgreens - East Brainerd - 2289 Gunbarrel Rd. (document shredding available)

Walgreens - East Ridge - 5301 Ringgold Rd.

Walgreens – Ooltewah - 9307 Lee Hwy.

Walgreens – Hixson - 5478 Hwy. 153

Walgreens – Rossville - 3550 Broad St.

Walmart - Dunlap (Sequatchie) - 16773 Rankin Ave.

Walgreens –McCallie - 2104 McCallie Ave.

Walgreens - Dunlap (Sequatchie) - 14857 Rankin Ave.

Walmart - Dayton (Rhea) - 3034 Rhea County Hwy.

Spring City- City Hall/Police Department - Spring City (Rhea) - 229 Front St.

Meigs County Sheriff’s Department - Decatur (Meigs) - 410 River Rd.

Dayton Police Department - (Rhea) - 1191 Market St.

Graysville Police Department - (Rhea) - 136 Harrison Ave.

Bledsoe County Courthouse. 3150 Maine Street Pikeville TN 37367

Etowah Police Department - (McMinn) - 1317 South TN Ave.

More information regarding this event can be found here: https://www.hccoalition.org/rx-drug-take-back-events

More information on preventing opioid abuse in Tennessee can be found here: www.doseofreality.TN.gov

#20-47: TN AG Office Participates in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day