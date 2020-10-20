7th Public Session of the Trade and Sustainable Development Sub-committee under the EU-Colombia/Ecuador/Peru Trade Agreement: Dialogue with Civil Society

Sustainable development Brussels, 21 October 2020

Representatives from trade unions and business organisations, environmental groups and other relevant civil society organisations are invited to the online public session of the Dialogue with Civil Society on Trade and Sustainable Development under the Trade Agreement between the European Union and its Member States and Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

Spanish version

Officials from the European Commission and from the Governments of Colombia, Ecuador and Peru will exchange views with the participants on the implementation of the Trade and Sustainable Development Chapter of the Trade Agreement between the European Union and its Member States and Colombia, Peru and Ecuador.

Preliminary Agenda

Practical details (virtual meeting)