Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 964 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,039 in the last 365 days.

Level One Bancorp Announces First Quarterly Preferred Stock Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Level One Bancorp, Inc. (“Level One”) (Nasdaq: LEVL) announced that the Board of Directors of Level One declared a quarterly cash dividend of $47.92 per share on its 7.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, represented by depositary shares (Nasdaq: LEVLP) each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series B preferred stock. Holders of depositary shares will receive $0.4792 per depositary share. The dividend is payable on November 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 31, 2020.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Level One Bank, a full-service commercial and consumer bank headquartered in Michigan with assets of approximately $2.51 billion as of June 30, 2020. The Company operates sixteen banking centers throughout Southeast Michigan and West Michigan.  For more information, visit www.levelonebank.com.

For further information:
Media Contact:
Nicole Ransom
(248) 538-2183

Investor Relations Contact:
Peter Root
(248) 538-2186

Primary Logo

You just read:

Level One Bancorp Announces First Quarterly Preferred Stock Cash Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.