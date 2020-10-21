Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,039 in the last 365 days.

DNR Roundtable will go virtual in January

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will host its annual Roundtable event in January using an online format. This COVID-19-related adjustment is intended to protect the health and safety of participants.

For the past 30 years, the DNR has invited individuals, organizations, and government representatives interested in fisheries, wildlife, and ecological and water resources to come together and discuss important issues related to those resources. Recent Roundtables have attracted more than 300 people annually.

The date and program details for the 2021 Roundtable are still being developed. The DNR is asking recent and potential invitees to help identify program topics of particular interest this year.

“We are looking forward to connecting with people to discuss important natural resources issues,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “Maintaining our connections with Minnesotans is very important to us, and we’re confident that we will have an exciting and engaging 2021 Roundtable.”

Additional information about the 2021 DNR Roundtable can be found on the DNR’s Roundtable webpage.

You just read:

DNR Roundtable will go virtual in January

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.