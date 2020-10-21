DNR Roundtable will go virtual in January

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will host its annual Roundtable event in January using an online format. This COVID-19-related adjustment is intended to protect the health and safety of participants.

For the past 30 years, the DNR has invited individuals, organizations, and government representatives interested in fisheries, wildlife, and ecological and water resources to come together and discuss important issues related to those resources. Recent Roundtables have attracted more than 300 people annually.

The date and program details for the 2021 Roundtable are still being developed. The DNR is asking recent and potential invitees to help identify program topics of particular interest this year.

“We are looking forward to connecting with people to discuss important natural resources issues,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “Maintaining our connections with Minnesotans is very important to us, and we’re confident that we will have an exciting and engaging 2021 Roundtable.”

Additional information about the 2021 DNR Roundtable can be found on the DNR’s Roundtable webpage.