African union holds semi-annual coordination meeting

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 21 - African Union (AU) holds its 2nd Semester Coordination Meeting on Thursday (22), aimed at analysing, among various issues, the Situation of Regional Integration to ensure a prosperous and peaceful continent.,

The Press Sector of the Permanent Representation of Angola to the AU, states in its note that the event will take place via videoconference, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Angop learnt Wednesday that the event will also discuss the Division of Labour among the AU Commission and the Regional Economic Communities (RECs), the Regional Mechanisms (RM) and the Member States.

Attending the event presidents of the States from AU Bureau of Assembly (South Africa, Egypt, Democratic Congo, Mali and Kenya), and the presidents and executive secretaries from the 8 RECs and RMs.

Angola shares the two Regional Economic Commission, namely the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) and Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).

The 2nd Semester Coordination Meeting takes place one week after the 37th Extraordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union, attended by the Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António.