A New Era Opens for Options Trading

/EIN News/ -- Santa Monica, CA, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlgoAlly, the newest Los Angeles based FinTech to make headlines has just announced plans to release an automated trading platform late next year. “The difference isn’t the software but the person pulling the strings,” said AlgoAlly’s Roy Okoroji. Thomas Callihan, the group’s lead analyst averaged just over 150% gain per trading day in the last quarter alone. “We’ve never seen anything like it.”

Subscribers will be able to upgrade for access to the application but it won’t come cheap as seats will be limited. The group is said to cap the amount of users and stop accepting new subscriptions to prevent potential liquidity issues. “If you’re interested, you shouldn’t wait, do it now,” AlgoAlly’s partners advised on the subject. 

About AlgoAlly:
AlgoAlly offers a suite of services including daily pre-market watch lists, live stream trading, investment education and real-time options day trading ideas. 


Media Details
Company: AlgoAlly
Email: support@algoally.com 
Website: https://www.algoally.com 

