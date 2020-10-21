BenchPrep Announces Kristen Shaheen as General Counsel

Dynamic General Counsel with extensive leadership and professional experience both in-house and in private practice joins leading cloud-based learning company

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenchPrep , an award-winning professional learning platform, today announced the appointment of Kristen Shaheen as its General Counsel. With over 20 years extensive leadership and professional experience, both in-house and in private practice, Ms. Shaheen brings significant expertise providing legal guidance to the Board of Directors, CEO, and executive team members.



Prior to joining BenchPrep, Shaheen served as Assistant General Counsel with Verint Systems Inc., General Counsel and Corporate Secretary with OpinionLab, Inc., and founding partner and owner of Kristen T. Shaheen, Attorney at Law & Associates, LLP. During her career, Shaheen has counseled officers and senior managers to assure compliance with regulatory and contractual requirements vital to everyday business and general corporate governance, and has served as a subject matter expert for the negotiation of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) agreements and privacy-related matters.

“We are excited to bring Ms. Shaheen on board and to have her expertise and experience navigating complex legal decisions on business development, strategic partnerships, intellectual property, data privacy, security and more,” said Ashish Rangnekar, CEO, BenchPrep. “As we continue to evolve and grow our number of cloud-based learning products, having this type of knowledge ready at hand will be absolutely critical to helping us develop our international footprint and further our B2B SaaS model.”

This is the seventh executive-level hire BenchPrep has made over the last year to support its effort to help more education and training organizations increase learner engagement, improve outcomes, and drive additional revenue.

BenchPrep also launched its second product in its history this year, BenchPrep Engage , designed to address the problem of knowledge loss encountered over time by learners. Along with BenchPrep Ascend , the company’s flagship product, BenchPrep Engage rounds out the Company’s product portfolio with a solution that enables education and training providers to modernize learning programs and align with today’s professional learners.

BenchPrep’s award-winning online learning platform has been helping education and training organizations move into the digital world by increasing learner engagement, improving outcomes, and driving additional revenue for the last 10 years.

For more information on BenchPrep, visit www.benchprep.com .

