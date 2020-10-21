VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Urges Floridians to Take Steps to Prevent Crime in Florida
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
Earlier this month, Attorney General Moodyand the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers announced the first in the nation statewide Crime Stoppers cellular tip number, **TIPS. Now, anyone across the state can report tips about crimes anonymously by dialing **TIPS (8477). When **TIPS is dialed from a cellphone in Florida, the call is automatically routed to the nearest Crime Stoppers office in the region where the call is placed. For immediate or life-threatening emergencies, remember to always dial 911.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “As Florida’s Attorney General, keeping citizens safe from crime is my top priority. That’s why I back our great law enforcement officers and why I constantly look for ways to innovate how we can approach policing and crime prevention. Citizens play an important role in crime prevention—by locking their doors, checking on neighbors and reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement. Please join me in recognizing October as National Crime Prevention Month and learn more about how you can reduce crime in your community. Even small, simple actions can help us stop crime and build a Stronger, Safer Florida.”
Easy steps Floridians can take daily to avoid becoming a victim of crime include:
- Avoid going outside alone at night or in the dark hours of the early morning;
- Call 911 if any unlawful activity or danger is suspected;
- Change direction if an unfamiliar person appears to be following; and, if the person or persons’ behavior persists, seek out a public or well-lit area as quickly as possible;
- Do not be afraid to yell for help;
- Find the correct home, work or vehicle key before approaching a locked door;
- Lock vehicles, even when parked on personal property;
- Never carry or display large amounts of cash or expensive items in public; and
- Park in well-lit public areas close to people, stores and walkways.