Edmonton-based Synergy Group of Companies expands across Canada

Construction firm announces formalized partnership with Ottawa-based Morley Hoppner

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmonton owned and operated Synergy Group of Companies (SGC) has formalized a partnership that will see their firm expand across central Canada. Effective October 1, 2020, Ottawa-based Morley Hoppner has joined together with the Synergy Group of Companies, which is comprised of Synergy Projects, SynVest and Innerspaces. This is a major alliance that reflects the company’s long-term strategy for growth.



“The success of Synergy over the last 25 years couldn’t have been possible without the incredible support of the Edmonton business community,” shared SGC President, Tim Varughese. “Partnering with an established Ottawa firm will empower the Synergy Group of Companies to combine resources and diversify across Canada. As the company grows, we are excited to pass on further efficiencies to clients, and bring value back to Alberta.”

For more than 30 years, Ottawa-based Morley Hoppner has been successful in being a leader in providing value-add construction services in Ottawa, enriching and enhancing city neighbourhoods in which they operate. The company has uniquely adapted to changing markets, neighborhoods, cultures, and economics, pioneering projects such as the award-winning Westboro Station, and setting benchmarks for the industry.

“We are proud of the organization that we have built over three decades,” shared Brian Morley, President of Morley Hoppner. “The partnership with Synergy is a natural fit, where two-family based companies with strong values are coming together to service the construction market across Canada.”

Synergy Group of Companies is a full-service construction firm that represents forward thinking people, process, and partnerships. Morley Hoppner is similar in size, background story, and family-oriented culture. All staff, clients, and stakeholders remain paramount to the growth of the company and to the success of this new partnership. Synergy’s head office will remain in Edmonton.

“Edmonton has always been our home and will continue to be,” explained Dennis Mozak, Founder and CEO. “When I founded this company nearly 25 years ago, I never could have imagined how this community would have supported us on our journey to where we are today. We look forward to continuing to be a pivotal piece of Alberta’s economy while growing into new markets.”

For media requests:

Breanna Thomas

Synergy Group of Companies

780-458-4109

media@synergybuilds.com



About Synergy Group of Companies

Synergy Group of Companies is an Alberta-based, full-service construction firm founded by Dennis Mozak in 1996. The organization is composed of Synergy Projects Ltd., Innerspaces, and Synvest and represents forward thinking people, process, and partnerships. SGC’s business model provides sought-after diversification within this interdependent organization. The company’s individual business components combine skills and resources to provide clients with a competitive edge for commercial construction, design build, and development. Each project, small or large, across all market segments, benefits from attention to detail in delivering every component of their business needs, from pre-construction services, to furniture education and design support, to private market investments. https://www.synergygoc.com/