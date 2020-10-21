The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Announces Election of 2021 Officers, Executive Committee, and Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), the leading international advocacy organization dedicated to realizing the promise of regenerative medicines and advanced therapies, announced today the election of its 2021 Officers, Executive Committee, and Board of Directors.



The Executive Committee and Board of Directors oversee the formation and execution of ARM’s strategic priorities and focus areas over the coming year. The committee and board are subject to an annual re-election or rotation process, with nominations and approval by the ARM membership and current Board.

"We are pleased to welcome such an accomplished group of executives to the 2021 ARM board of directors," said Janet Lambert, CEO of ARM. "As scientists, commercial leaders, and regulatory experts, the new members of the board will be instrumental in helping ARM and its members deliver transformative and potentially curative regenerative medicines to patients around the world."

ARM 2021 Officers:

Emile Nuwaysir, Ph.D. – President and CEO, BlueRock Therapeutics (Chairman)

Usman ‘Oz’ Azam, M.D. – President and CEO, Tmunity Therapeutics (Vice Chairman)

Amy Butler, Ph.D. – President, Biosciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific (Secretary)

Devyn Smith, Ph.D. – COO, Sigilon Therapeutics (Treasurer)

ARM 2021 Executive Committee:

*new to the Executive Committee for 2021

Usman ‘Oz’ Azam, M.D. – President and CEO, Tmunity Therapeutics

Amy Butler, Ph.D. – President, Biosciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific

* Miguel Forte, M.D., Ph.D. – CEO, Bone Therapeutics

Claudia Mitchell, MBA, Ph.D. – SVP, Product and Portfolio Strategy, Astellas Pharma

Emile Nuwaysir, Ph.D. – President and CEO, BlueRock Therapeutics

Bob Smith, MBA – SVP, Global Gene Therapy Business, Pfizer Inc.

Devyn Smith, Ph.D. – COO, Sigilon Therapeutics

* Arthur Tzianabos, Ph.D. – President and CEO, Homology Medicines

* Christopher Vann – COO, Autolus Therapeutics

ARM 2021 Board of Directors:

*new to the Board for 2021

Usman ‘Oz’ Azam, M.D. – President and CEO, Tmunity Therapeutics

Ronald Bartek – Co-Founder and President, Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance

Amy Butler, Ph.D. – President, Biosciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bradley Campbell, MBA – President and COO, Amicus Therapeutics

Cindy Collins, MBA – President and CEO, Editas Medicine

* Maria Fardis, Ph.D., MBA – President and CEO, Iovance Biotherapeutics

Miguel Forte, M.D., Ph.D. – CEO, Bone Therapeutics

Jonathan Garen, M.S. – CBO, uniQure

* Bobby Gaspar, M.D., Ph.D. – CEO, Orchard Therapeutics

Michael Hunt, ACA – CFO, ReNeuron

Jerry Keybl, Ph.D. – Senior Director, Cell & Gene Therapy, MilliporeSigma

* Louise Rodino-Klapac, Ph.D. – SVP, Gene Therapy, Sarepta Therapeutics

Ann Lee, Ph.D. – SVP and Head of Cell Therapy Development & Operations, Bristol Myers Squibb

* Dave Lennon, Ph.D. – President, Novartis Gene Therapies

Bruce Levine, Ph.D. – Barbara and Edward Netter Professor in Cancer Gene Therapy, and Founding Director, Clinical Cell and Vaccine Production Facility, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Abramson Cancer Center, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania

John Maslowski, M.S. – President and CEO, Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals

Claudia Mitchell, MBA, Ph.D. – SVP, Product and Portfolio Strategy, Astellas Pharma

* Adora Ndu, PharmD, J.D. – VP, Regulatory Affairs, Policy, Research, Engagement & International, BioMarin

* Susan Nichols – CEO, Falcon Therapeutics

Emile Nuwaysir, Ph.D. – President and CEO, BlueRock Therapeutics

Matthew Patterson (ex officio) – Strategic Advisor, Audentes Therapeutics, an Astellas Company

Jeff Ross, Ph.D. – CEO, Miromatrix Medical

Curran Simpson, M.S. – Chief Operating & Technical Officer, REGENXBIO

Sanjaya Singh, Ph.D. – VP and Global Head, Janssen BioTherapeutics, Janssen R&D, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

Bob Smith, MBA – SVP, Global Gene Therapy Business, Pfizer Inc.

Devyn Smith, Ph.D. – COO, Sigilon Therapeutics

Joe Tarnowski, Ph.D. – SVP, Cell and Gene Therapy Platform, GlaxoSmithKline

Arthur Tzianabos, Ph.D. – President and CEO, Homology Medicines

Gil Van Bokkelen, Ph.D. – Chairman and CEO, Athersys

Christopher Vann – COO, Autolus Therapeutics

Jason Wertheim, M.D., Ph.D. – Edward G. Elcock Professor of Surgical Research and Associate Professor, Division of Transplantation, Northwestern University

* Kristin Yarema, Ph.D. – CCO, Atara Biotherapeutics

About the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) is the leading international advocacy organization dedicated to realizing the promise of regenerative medicines and advanced therapies. ARM promotes legislative, regulatory and reimbursement initiatives to advance this innovative and transformative sector, which includes cell therapies, gene therapies and tissue-based therapies. Early products to market have demonstrated profound, durable and potentially curative benefits that are already helping thousands of patients worldwide, many of whom have no other viable treatment options. Hundreds of additional product candidates contribute to a robust pipeline of potentially life-changing regenerative medicines and advanced therapies. In its 11-year history, ARM has become the global voice of the sector, representing the interests of 360+ members worldwide, including small and large companies, academic research institutions, major medical centers and patient groups. To learn more about ARM or to become a member, visit http://www.alliancerm.org .

