System Soft Technologies to Exhibit at Virtual NMSDC Conference

Notification of exhibition at the annual National Minority Supplier Development Council conference hosted and presented virtually October 26 – 29, 2020

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies (SSTech), a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company is proudly exhibiting at the annual National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) Conference and Business Opportunity Exchange to be held October 26 - 29, 2020, through a virtual format. The theme of this year’s event is “In This Together.”



SSTech, an NMSDC member and a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), will be hosting a virtual booth located in the Corporate Plus Pavilion. There, event attendees can learn about SSTech innovative services and solutions, which may include application development platforms, such as Low-Code or No-Code; collaborative tools, such as Microsoft Teams; the digital customer experience; the digital workplace; analytics and security; and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

“Since last year’s conference, we have continued to provide innovative ways for our clients to solve their challenges, as we closely partner with each of them to maximize the success of their technology investment,” said Kishore Kolupoti, Executive Vice President, Strategic Business Development, System Soft Technologies. “We’re excited to meet new and returning attendees at this year’s virtual NMSDC conference. This is the premiere event to enhance their business by building relationships and to explore innovative possibilities.”

The NMSDC Conference and Business Opportunity Exchange has been the nation’s premier forum on minority supplier development for nearly 45 years. Several thousand corporate CEOs, procurement executives and supplier diversity professionals from top multinational companies, as well as Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American business owners and international organizations, will virtually convene to re-energize their collective efforts to certify, develop, connect and advocate for solid minority firms in the global corporate supply chain.

Meet the SSTech Team October 26 – 29 at its virtual booth in Corporate Plus Pavilion during the 2020 NMSDC Conference and Business Opportunity Exchange.

About System Soft Technologies

Systems Soft Technologies (SSTech) is a $140-million, privately-held, global technology company founded in 1999, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company is focused on helping SMBs accelerate innovation through the delivery of exceptional IT products, services and solutions. SSTech’s broad range of capabilities contribute to the success of its clients across a myriad of industries and verticals and include digital transformation, application development, data analytics, Big Data, cybersecurity, AI/ML and cloud services and solutions. SSTech expertly combines the right people, processes and technologies, enabling its clients to maximize business value, operational efficiencies and software developer talent through the digital strategies driving today’s businesses to grow. SSTech also incubates new technologies, including two major data analytics startups, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, respectively, next-generation cybersecurity and fintech innovators. Learn more about System Soft Technologies , Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading , or connect, follow and like us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. For industry news, trends and updates, read our blog.

Media Contact Andrea Thomas System Soft Technologies andrea.thomas@sstech.us +1 727 723 0801 x337