Polyglass and D&D Roofing Collaborate for Shriner’s International Project

Project provided multi-ply modified bitumen roofing for Shriner’s Kerack

/EIN News/ -- Deerfield Beach, FL, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyglass U.S.A., Inc., a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems, teamed up with D&D Roofing, a roofing contractor in Nevada, to provide a new roofing system for a Shriner’s Kerack in Reno. Shriner’s International is a 501C organization consisting of a network of regional chapters, run primarily by volunteers, that offer support and services to those in need across the US and abroad.

For the Kerack Project, the Polyglass Special Projects team concluded that the facility needed far more than the project budget could support and decided it was critical to provide assistance for the complicated reroofing project. Polyglass offered to work with D&D Roofing on an entirely new roof design that would meet the Kerack’s needs. D&D Roofing came up with new roof design that included components to strengthen the building diaphragm. They chose a multi-ply modified bitumen roof system with exceptional performance and high puncture resistance, unlike the single-ply membrane previously under consideration.

After installing the insulation board, a layer of Polyglass’ SBS self-adhesive (SA) base membrane was installed, along with Elastoflex® SA Base, a high-performance polyester reinforcement. To add superior weathering and puncture resistance, the D&D Roofing crew installed an SBS granulated cap sheet with a high-performance reinforced polyester mat (Elastoflex® S6 G) by torching means, effectively fusing all layers of the assembly tightly as a monolithic layer resulting in 270 mils of membrane. The blended color added UV resistance and a visually attractive look to the completed roofing.

With Polyglass’ contribution by providing all the modified bitumen and related membrane accessories at no cost the Shriner’s for this project, the result was a much heavier-duty roofing system. It also allowed them to reroof the entire facility and make needed deck enhancements to the building.

As a result of this important project, this local Shriner’s facility can continue to provide critically needed meeting and transportation services for children and their families, giving them opportunities for no-cost medical care, and offer local residents in the Reno/Sparks area with a low-cost gathering place, all without the worry of a troublesome leaking roof.

For more information about this project please visit: https://polyglass.us/project/shriners-kerack/

###

About Polyglass

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc. is a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems. Known for its self-adhered modified bitumen roofing systems based on the company’s patented ADESO® Technology and CURE Technology®, Polyglass also produces a full line of premium roof coatings and roof maintenance systems. An ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Polyglass provides quality products and adds value through innovation. For more information about the premium products and services offered by Polyglass, call 800.222.9782 or visit polyglass.us.

Attachments

Alexandra Helton POLYGLASS U.S.A., Inc. 9542331432 ahelton@polyglass.com