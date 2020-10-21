Borealis Exploration Announces Redomicilations

/EIN News/ -- DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borealis Exploration Limited (OTC:BOREF) hereby announces that Borealis Technical Limited, Chorus Motors plc, WheelTug plc and WheelTug Sales Limited are now domiciled in the Isle of Man.
There is no change in any aspect of the foregoing companies except for updated articles and memoranda of association that conform to the requirements of an Isle of Man company.
