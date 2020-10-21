The ORBCOMM Platform Wins 2020 IoT Edge Computing Excellence Award

Recognized for innovation and leadership in driving the fast-growing, global IoT marketplace

/EIN News/ -- ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that the ORBCOMM Platform has received a 2020 IoT Edge Computing Excellence Award from IoT Evolution World, the leading web site covering the IoT marketplace. Companies selected for this award have proven that their products are enabling advanced IoT deployments by offering edge solutions that bring real-time computing, data availability, analytics, AI and machine learning to edge devices.



ORBCOMM’s next generation analytics and reporting platform, which offers enhanced features, including advanced data insights and a dynamic user interface, provides customers with a single, unified view of all their transportation asset types using a single sign-on. The cloud-based, scalable Platform, which has the unrivaled capacity to support millions of subscribers, was built for the future to address the industry’s evolving requirements for greater processing power, data bandwidth and scalability in a sensor-enabled, 5G IoT ecosystem.

The versatile ORBCOMM Platform supports multiple modes of communication, leveraging ORBCOMM’s extensive experience providing a broad portfolio of satellite, cellular and dual-mode IoT connectivity, which is a strong competitive advantage for the Company. The new platform’s capacity has been expanded exponentially to process more than 100,000 messages per second, which is an increase of over 1,000 times in message throughput over legacy systems. With the ORBCOMM Platform’s increased processing capability, customers can continue to expand their deployments, access a higher level of visibility and enable more sophisticated edge-computing solutions.

“It’s exciting to see the technology innovation and creativity we’ve put into the ORBCOMM Platform to create a powerful, state-of-the-art transportation management solution be recognized with the prestigious IoT Edge Computing Excellence Award,” said Craig Malone, ORBCOMM’s Executive Vice President of Product Development. “We developed a best-in-class platform that encompasses the advanced features and functionality our customers need to thrive in a 5G, sensor-enabled IoT ecosystem and transforms the way data is being processed, analyzed and delivered from millions of devices around the world, driving ground-breaking edge-computing systems.”

“The ORBCOMM Platform and the solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Edge Computing Excellence Award reflect innovation driving the fast-growing Internet of Things marketplace. It is my honor to congratulate ORBCOMM for their innovative work and contribution to this rapidly evolving industry,” said Ken Briodagh, Editorial Director, IoT Evolution.

“It is my pleasure to recognize the ORBCOMM Platform, an innovative solution that earned ORBCOMM the 2020 IoT Evolution Edge Computing Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “I look forward to seeing more innovation from ORBCOMM in the future.”

For more information about the ORBCOMM Platform and how it can provide fleet customers with a single, unified view of all transportation asset types, deep data insights and unparalleled processing power and bandwidth, please visit https://www.orbcomm.com/en/solutions/platform.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com.

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media, co-publishers of IoT Evolution, is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for future events and include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning the Company’s expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results, projected, expected or implied by the forward-looking statements, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, specific consideration should be given to various factors described in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements or cautionary factors, except as required by law.

ORBCOMM Contacts For Trade Media: For Trade Media: Sue Rutherford, VP of Marketing Susan Fall, President ORBCOMM Inc. LaunchIt PR +1 613.254.5269 +1 619.890.9415 rutherford.sue@orbcomm.com susan@launchitpr.com For Investors: Aly Bonilla, VP of Investor Relations ORBCOMM Inc. +1 703.433.6360 bonilla.aly@orbcomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12f8026f-9daa-46bc-abca-3dc81293a3df