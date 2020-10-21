Evergreen Insurance Successfully Implements Veruna

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veruna, developer of the insurance industry’s only comprehensive agency management system (AMS) built on the Salesforce platform, is pleased to announce that Evergreen Insurance & Risk Management Company (Evergreen) has successfully implemented the Veruna AMS, Veruna 2.0.



Founded in 2009 in Monsey, New York, Evergreen focuses solely on commercial real estate, with a portfolio that includes small rental units, large apartment buildings, shopping centers, and commercial buildings. Encountering increasing difficulty with an aging AMS, Evergreen began looking for a replacement system that would provide a much higher level of flexibility for the company’s users.

After a brief search conducted by Evergreen’s own experts, the company selected Veruna based on a number of factors, including the flexibility of the Veruna AMS and its foundation on the Salesforce platform. The ability of Veruna to respond to developing requirements and expanding capabilities were also key selling points.

“We love Veruna’s vision,” said Alan Pollak, chief operating officer for Evergreen. “We have very definite goals of where Evergreen is headed and feel confident that Veruna will play a role in getting us there through the customizable nature of their product.”

Veruna’s flexibility stems from the use of the Salesforce Lightning platform as the foundation for Veruna 2.0. In addition to robust customization capabilities, Veruna 2.0 features extensive customer relationship management (CRM), lead gen, marketing, portals, and sales functionality, as well as an upgraded user interface (UI), dynamic dashboards, enhanced email capabilities, and a completely-redesigned activity timeline. The mobility, flexibility, customization, and integration capabilities of Veruna 2.0 are additionally supported by the expansion opportunities available through the Salesforce AppExchange.

“Our clients, like Evergreen, are increasingly adept with technology and looking for the ability to customize their agency management system, integrate it with supporting solutions, and incorporate new and existing workflows for maximum productivity,” said Jennifer Carroll, CEO of Veruna. “We love working with Evergreen and are pleased to see them already getting an ROI from Veruna 2.0.”

About Veruna

Veruna, founded in 2015, enables insurance agencies and MGAs to sell more insurance and retain valued customers. By providing a state-of-the-art agency management system built on Force.com, Veruna empowers businesses to control their destiny. To serve your customers better, Veruna allows agencies and MGAs to build custom configurations to capture your unique value propositions and integrate with numerous solutions. Create automated tasks and reminders for managing customer relationships, remarkets, lost business, or expanding coverages to meet your insureds' needs. Delivering highly innovative insurance technology, Veruna allows agents to focus on one thing - your customers. For more information, please visit www.veruna.com.

About Evergreen Insurance and Risk Management Company (Evergreen)

Evergreen Insurance & Risk Management Company opened in Monsey, NY, in 2009. Initially offering all types of insurance, today Evergreen Insurance is a leading real estate insurance agency, with a portfolio servicing real estate owners across the country, providing nationwide premium insurance policies. Due to our specialized focus, we have the experience and knowledge needed to pair up different insurance companies with the various risks that are prevalent in the real estate field. Under the Evergreen portfolio of companies also falls Axle Trucking Insurance. For more information, please visit www.trustevergreen.com and www.axleinsurance.com.

