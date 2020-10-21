Biometric Technology Market Projected to Garner $10.72 billion by 2022 | 19.4% CAGR
Biometric technology provides advanced methodology over traditional PIN-based methodsPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market is expected to garner $10.72 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 19.4% during the period 2016-2022.
In the year 2015, North America was the highest revenue-generating region, owing to the increasing adoption of advanced security and authentic solutions and service in the government and commercial sector. Furthermore, the region is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period due to the increasing need for multilevel biometric solutions and services in various end-user verticals. Europe was the second-largest market, in terms of revenue generation, followed by Asia-Pacific. Major factors that boost the biometric technology market worldwide include increasing security & privacy concerns and rising standard of living.
Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/237
The physical biometric segment dominated the market with around 81% share, owing to increasing adoption of fingerprint recognition and face recognition biometric solutions across various end-user verticals, in 2015. The iris recognition segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of around 22%, owing to widening applications of iris recognition biometric solutions at vehicle checkpoints, airport security, and employee identification.
The physical biometric segment dominated the market with around 81% share, owing to increasing adoption of fingerprint recognition and face recognition biometric solutions across various end-user verticals, in 2015. The iris recognition segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of around 22%, owing to widening applications of iris recognition biometric solutions at vehicle checkpoints, airport security, and for employee identification.
For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/237
The banking & financial sector led the market, followed by the public sector, both collectively accounting for around 60% of the market revenue in 2015.
The global biometric technology market is classified based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America generated the largest revenue in 2015, followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of around 22% during the forecast period.
Access full summary at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/biometric-technology-market
Key players adopt product launches, and mergers & acquisitions as their key growth strategies to expand their presence and gain a competitive edge. Companies profiled in the report include 3M Company (Cogent Systems, Inc.), Fujitsu Frontech Limited, ImageWare Systems, Inc., Suprema, Inc., Safran S.A., secunet Security Networks AG, Thales S.A., BIO-key International, Inc., NEC Corporation, and Precise Biometrics.
Similar Reports:
• Online Video Platform Market is Expected to Reach $915 Million by 2025
• Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market to Reach $77,047.7 Mn by 2025
• Behavioral biometrics Market Expected to Reach $3,922.42 Million by 2025
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research