Avenue5 Residential Announces the Promotion of Kohl Eisenhour to Senior Vice President of its Growing Southwest and Colorado Multifamily Portfolio

Eisenhour Will Oversee Property Management Company’s Arizona, Southern Nevada, and Colorado Regions

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Washington, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenue5 Residential, a multifamily and single-family property management services firm, announces that Kohl Eisenhour has been promoted to senior vice president of operations. In this elevated role, Eisenhour will oversee an accomplished regional team comprised of 11 vice presidents, associate vice presidents, regional managers, and district managers, who in turn support a portfolio of more than 55 properties and nearly 13,000 units. Additionally, he will continue to assist clients with analyzing new investment opportunities in Avenue5’s rapidly expanding Arizona, Southern Nevada, and Colorado markets.

“Kohl’s market and operations expertise, collaborative approach, and strong analytical skills have helped him become a trusted advisor to our clients, and a highly respected leader among the operations and property teams that he leads,” stated Lesa LaRocca, executive vice president at Avenue5. “He has continued to demonstrate his commitment to helping our clients excel and achieve their vision in the competitive Southwest and Colorado multifamily landscape, and our clients’ presence in this region has expanded in tandem with our service offerings under Kohl’s tenure.”

Eisenhour’s recent portfolio success stories include Aura Watermark, a 360-unit class-A lakefront asset in Tempe, Arizona owned by Trinsic and Prudential. Avenue5 began managing Aura Watermark in February of 2020. Under Eisenhour’s leadership, the property rose from 18% occupancy to 72% net leased status while stabilizing the rent structure at a blended average of $2.30 per square foot in a mere six months, leading its submarket competitive set despite a challenging pandemic-era leasing environment and increased new development competition. Additionally, Eisenhour oversaw performance for The Well, a 396-unit class-A lease-up property in Henderson, Nevada owned by The Wolff Company. Under Eisenhour’s guidance, the property stabilized its occupancy at 94% just 10 months after leasing began.

Eisenhour, who began his real estate career in 2007, has overseen performance for stabilized and repositioned assets, properties undergoing renovations, and lease-up properties from development through stabilization. He has extensive experience with developing detailed operating budgets, creating innovative strategies to increase revenue and decrease expenditures, implementing and executing strategic capital improvement projects, conducting due diligence, leveraging market intelligence and analysis tools to target areas of upside, and crafting in-depth reports for property investors. Eisenhour has served as a member of the board of directors for the Arizona Multihousing Association, along with holding active memberships in industry associations in Las Vegas and Colorado, and holds an Arizona real estate license. He joined Avenue5 as vice president of operations in 2015, and has also led Avenue5’s strategic business development efforts in markets throughout the Southwest.

“It has been a pleasure watching Kohl develop his multifamily career, excel in his leadership roles, and take an increasingly influential role in our industry over the past 13 years,” affirmed Walt Smith, chief executive officer at Avenue5. “Our clients’ performance, growth, and increased interest in the region are a testament to his investment in their success, and we are thrilled to further expand his reach and impact to help our clients maximize opportunities throughout Arizona, Southern Nevada, and Colorado.”

Eisenhour, who is based in Phoenix, reports to LaRocca.

About Avenue5 Residential

Avenue5, a multifamily and single-family property management services firm, oversees more than 380 properties and 72,000 units in 13 states and Washington, DC. Our company is headquartered in Seattle, and has offices in Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Diego, Spokane, and greater Washington, DC. In addition, Avenue5’s local experts are based in key markets including Northern California, Orange County, Reno, Las Vegas, Colorado Springs, Denver, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, and Baltimore. Avenue5 employs about 1,900 associates nationwide.

Attachment

Kate Sibbern Avenue5 Residential 415-632-8149 ksibbern@avenue5.com