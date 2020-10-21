Covid-19: Augusto Tomás tests positive

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 21 - Angola’s former Minister of Transport Augusto Tomás sentenced to 14 years in prison in the Shipper National Council "CNC case", tested positive for Covid-19, reported on Wednesday, the National Radio of Angola (RNA).,

According to the RNA, which cites a family source, the former executive assistant is stable at the Girassol clinic, in Luanda.

Augusto Tomás, told the RNA, he had recently been authorised to participate in his mother's wake, where he is suspected of having had contact with suspected cases and contracted the virus.

The now as inmate he must follow the treatment required by health authorities, being quarantined at his residence, concluded the RNA.

In December 2019, judges of the Supreme Court decided to reduce the sentence of the former Minister of Transport, from 14 to eight years and four months in prison, after an appeal by the defence.

Augusto Tomás was tried and convicted by the Supreme Court, accused of crimes of embezzlement, violation of the rules of execution of the plan and budget.

The Supreme Court decided to resort to the extraordinary easing of the prison sentences of the convicted defendants in the "CNC case".