Ruling party recommends increase in self-employment

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 21 - Angola’s ruling MPLA party’s Politburo (BP) recommended Tuesday the Executive to enhance the self-employment and generate job for young people.,

At its ordinary meeting, chaired by the leader João Lourenço, the ruling party praised the measures on promoting the participation of youth in the increase and diversification of the national production.

MPLA also recommended greater strictness in the execution of the Integrated Programme for Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM) projects.

In its final communiqué, the party’s politburo also encouraged the Executive to continue to fight covid-19.

After expressing recognition for those engaged in the fighting against the pandemic, the meeting also called on citizens to strictly comply with the guidelines of health authorities.

The members reviewed the Annual Activity Plan and the event for 2021 and the Party Budget for 2021.

The participants were informed on preparation for 7th Ordinary Congress of the party’s women wing (OMA), for March next year.

Speaking to the press, the MPLA Secretary for Information, Albino Carlos, highlighted, among the activities for 2021, the 8th and 7th Congresses, respectively of MPLA and OMA, and the celebrations of the 65th anniversary of the party’s foundation and the electoral challenges.

The Political Bureau members residing out of Luanda province attended the meeting via video conference.