Mart operations during Level 5 of the Government Framework for Restrictive Measures in Response to COVID-19

On 19th October an Taoiseach Micheál Martin T.D. announced that Level 5 restrictive measures will apply as of midnight, Wednesday, 21st October.  In response, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has directed that from that time, livestock marts adjust their operations, as follows:

  • Sales rings are to remain closed – marts may facilitate online sales.
  • Marts must  put a drop and go policy in place for sellers. This means that farmers or their representatives may deliver livestock to the mart by appointment and must then depart from the mart premises.  Where feasible, farmers or their representatives should remain in their vehicle while on the mart premises, and mart staff should unload and load livestock and take passports.
  • Marts must arrange that individual appointment times are allocated to individual buyers to view or collect livestock.   Buyers should attend the mart on their own, without accompaniment. 

 

These measures are subject to ongoing review and may be amended as required to ensure compliance with government policy on Covid-19.

 

These measures are largely similar to those put in place in April and May.

 

Marts wishing to operate from midnight, 21st October, must submit a revised standard operating procedure (“Level 5 SOP – October”) to their Regional Veterinary Office for approval as soon as possible.

 

DAFM has informed marts representative organisations of these new measures, and will write to all marts today informing them of the new measures.

 

ENDS

Date Released: 21 October 2020

