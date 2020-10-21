Allegro MicroSystems Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- Manchester, NH, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”), a global leader in sensing and power semiconductor technology, announced today that it has commenced a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. Allegro is offering 25,000,000 shares of its common stock to the public. Certain stockholders of Allegro are also expected to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,750,000 additional shares of common stock. Allegro will not receive the proceeds from any sale of common stock by such stockholders. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $12.00 and $14.00 per share. The shares of common stock to be sold in the proposed offering are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “ALGM.” The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether, or when, the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Barclays, Credit Suisse, and Wells Fargo Securities will serve as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Jefferies, Mizuho Securities, Needham & Company and SMBC Nikko will also act as book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Barclays Capital Inc., Attn: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 888-603-5847, or by email at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis 31 Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, Telephone: 1-800-221-1037, Email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, NY 10001, by telephone at 800-326-5897 or by email at cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.

Katherine Blye Allegro MicroSystems 6036262306 kblye@allegromicro.com