Outlier’s Momentum Accelerates as Demand for AI-Driven Business Analytics Increases During Pandemic

With markets and consumer behavior changing so quickly and unpredictably, the need to quickly recognize and respond to new opportunities or emerging challenges has never been greater. For example, Outlier recently delivered a new automated analysis specifically to help organizations to identify rapidly emerging business segments during the pandemic. To keep up with demand for rapid and clear business insights, Outlier has increased staff by 22% and expanded its leadership team with two new experienced industry leaders. Today, the company welcomed a new chief marketing officer (CMO) and a new vice president of engineering.

Michael Stone has joined Outlier as CMO to lead all aspects of the company’s marketing efforts through brand and product awareness, lead generation and marketing strategy to help identify opportunities for continued customer growth and success. Previously, Stone served as SVP of marketing at Airship where he successfully repositioned and rebranded the company from a single channel product for developers to a customer engagement platform for enterprise marketers. He also previously served in leadership roles at Salesforce and PeopleSoft and managed his own marketing consulting company.

Elisabeth Hendrickson has been named vice president of engineering, responsible for building the Outlier product to deliver customer value, leading the talented group of Outlier engineers and innovating and further developing a robust automated business analysis platform. Hendrickson most recently spent seven years designing and building cutting-edge technology at Pivotal Software and has previous experience growing, managing and mentoring teams of engineers and developers for a variety of software and technology brands.



Outlier continues to be committed to its Diversity and Inclusion initiatives, working to ensure that employees are equally represented within all levels of the organization. Traditionally underrepresented groups (Women, Black, Latinx, Indigenous, Multiracial, LGBTQ+, People with Disabilities and Veterans) currently make up 62% of the Outlier U.S. employee base. Black and Hispanic/Latinx employees currently stand at 10%i and 39% of overall employees identify as female. Within management, 36% of the leadership team is female.ii

In addition, Outlier continues to add positions in its Virginia Beach, VA location, as part of an Economic Development Incentive Program (EDIP). As part of the locally funded and administered discretionary incentive program, Outlier has agreed to capital investment and job creation in Virginia Beach and has increased the team in Virginia by 20% already.

“As our customer base continues to grow, expanding out teams with innovative, strategic and collaborative leaders allows us to efficiently and effectively optimize customer success,” said Sean Byrnes, CEO, Outlier. “Just as important as meeting our customer demands, we will keep prioritizing diversity and inclusion efforts. We’ve built a strong and inclusive culture at Outlier and we look forward to growing the team into 2021 and beyond.”

Outlier, based in sunny Oakland, California, helps global consumer, financial services and various other organizations identify unexpected changes within their critical business data. The Outlier automated business analysis platform uncovers unexpected patterns and relationships using advanced AI and machine learning algorithms. Organizations can integrate Outlier with existing sources of data within minutes, allowing leaders to gather business insights quickly, identify potential opportunities and address the unexpected.

