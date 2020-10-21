Novan to Present at the Virtual Investor KOL Roundtable

- Live moderated video webcast discussion between members of management and Key Opinion Leader, John Browning, MD, FAAD, FAAP, MBA on Tuesday October 27th at 12:00 PM ET

/EIN News/ -- MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced that members of management will participate in the Virtual Investor KOL Roundtable on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 12:00 PM ET.



Participating in the KOL Roundtable discussion will be Paula Brown Stafford, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Novan and Carri Geer, SVP, Chief Technology Officer of Novan. Joining the Novan Management team for the roundtable will be John Browning, MD, FAAD, FAAP, MBA​, Clinical Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Dermatology at Baylor College of Medicine and at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, Chief of Dermatology at the Children's Hospital of San Antonio.

A live video webcast of the KOL roundtable discussion will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (novan.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

In addition to the KOL roundtable discussion, members of the management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investment community. To schedule a one-on-one call with management, please submit a request through the conference website virtualinvestorco.com, or contact the conference at info@virtualinvestorco.com. For more information about the event, please visit virtualinvestorco.com.

About Novan

Novan, Inc. is a clinical development-stage biotechnology company focused on leveraging its proprietary nitric oxide (NO) based technology platform, NITRICIL™ to generate macromolecular New Chemical Entities (NCEs) to treat multiple indications in dermatology, men’s and women’s health, infectious diseases and gastroenterology conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company’s lead product candidate, SB206, a topical antiviral gel, for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum, is currently being evaluated in the B-SIMPLE4 pivotal Phase 3 clinical study. The Company believes that SB206 as a topical, at-home, caregiver-applied therapy with a rapid treatment benefit, if approved, would address an important patient-care need for the treatment of molluscum.

