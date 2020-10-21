SurveyMonkey Enhances Survey Collaboration Across Organizations with Flexible Team Plans

Teams can now add collaborators to analyze relevant data and act faster, without complexity or high costs

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced the addition of contributor seats to SurveyMonkey Team plans . These new limited-access user accounts provide more flexibility for users who need to analyze and act on survey results and enable customers to pay only for the features individual team members require. Contributor seats make SurveyMonkey even more valuable to organizations, providing cost-effective access to the specific features required by the wide variety of people who need survey data to make better decisions.



In addition to creating the survey, fielding it, and analyzing the feedback, teams often spend significant time developing reports to share feedback insights with external stakeholders. For every user creating a survey, SurveyMonkey’s research indicates that up to 20 collaborators are interested in understanding the results. Contributor seats empower broader decision-making and insights sharing across the organization by giving important stakeholders—like executives, contractors, or customers—access to the data without full survey design capabilities. Contributor seats can be added to Team plans at a fraction of the cost of full seats.

“The world is moving fast, and having timely, relevant data available to our entire team has helped us adapt and thrive,” said Lena Vecherkina, media training manager at Bureau of Education and Research, which had been facilitating live training seminars for educators before the pandemic and was forced by COVID-19 to go 100% virtual. The organization recently added contributor seats to their digital feedback workflow. “The addition of contributor seats ensures we have the right people on board, at the right price, to make the most of the latest insights and drive meaningful impact for our organization,” she adds.

“Especially at a time when our workforces are largely distributed, teams need a simpler way to collaborate, evaluate data across functions, and use that data to drive time-sensitive business decisions, in a seamless and cost-effective way,” said Ross Moser, general manager of surveys at SurveyMonkey. “SurveyMonkey Team plans offer a powerful way to enable small groups in an organization to collaborate and act on feedback. Now with contributor seats, additional stakeholders in the organization will be able to easily tap into these business-critical insights.”



Contributors have the ability to create dashboards, filter real-time results, and export data from shared surveys. Specific features include:

Convenient purchasing: Customers can design a team plan with a mix of full and contributor seats and add contributor seats to an existing team at any time.

Streamlined user management: Invite users by email address and SurveyMonkey will take care of the rest. You can easily move users between full and contributor roles at any time.

Flexible survey sharing: Invite contributors to collaborate on surveys using the same workflow used by other team members.



